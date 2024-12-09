Meet the Peppa Pig characters and discover their unique personalities
Peppa Pig is one of the most-watched cartoons in recent times. This beloved British preschool animated series, created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker, follows Peppa, an anthropomorphic piglet, and her delightful adventures with family and friends. But aside from Peppa, who else do you know from the show? Meet the Peppa Pig characters and their unique personalities.
The Peppa Pig characters are known for their charming and relatable personalities. The main character, Peppa, leads the way with her vibrant and cheerful demeanour. Her adventures and interactions with friends and family create a heartwarming and engaging experience for viewers.
Peppa Pig characters
Below is the list of Peppa Pig's main characters and their personalities to help you learn more about the children's TV show.
Peppa Pig
- Species: Pig
- Age: 4 years old
- Gender: Female
- Role: Main character
- Personality: Cheerful, playful, loud, bossy
Peppa Pig is a four-year-old loveable pig who lives with her mother (Mummy Pig), father (Daddy Pig), and little brother, George. Peppa and her family live in "the little house on a hill" at 3 Astley Street in Peppatown.
George Pig
- Species: Pig
- Age: 2 years old
- Gender: Male
- Role: Peppa's younger brother
- Personality: Shy, kind, gentle
George is fascinated by dinosaurs and often follows his sister on her adventures. He loves his green dinosaur toy, which Grandpa and Granny Pig gifted him. George Pig's favourite foods include Mummy's Pig spaghetti, Daddy Pig's chocolate cake, and strawberries.
Mummy Pig
- Species: Pig
- Gender: Female
- Role: Peppa and George's mother
- Personality: Kind, nurturing
Mummy Pig is mummy to Peppa and George and lives at home with them and Daddy Pig. She has lovely long eyelashes and usually wears a pretty orange dress. Mummy Pig works from home on her computer and sometimes lets Peppa and George help. She volunteers at the Mummies Fire Engine Service.
Daddy Pig
- Species: Pig
- Age: Around 30 years old
- Gender: Male
- Role: Peppa and George's father
- Personality: Loving, lazy, forgetful
Daddy Pig is the daddy of Peppa and George and the husband of Mummy Pig. He is jolly and loves laughing but can be grumpy when he loses his glasses. What is Daddy Pig's real name? His real name is unknown. Throughout the series, Peppa never calls her dad by name, just "Daddy."
Grandpa Pig
- Species: Pig
- Age: 70 years old
- Gender: Male
- Role: Peppa and George's grandfather
- Personality: Wise, crafty
Grandpa Pig is Mummy Pig's father, Granny Pig's husband, Daddy Pig's father-in-law, and Peppa and George's grandfather. He is best friends with Granddad Dog. Grandpa Pig has many hobbies and is very good at growing vegetables. He also built his train, 'Gertrude.'
Granny Pig
- Species: Pig
- Age: Around 70 years old
- Gender: Female
- Role: Peppa and George's grandmother
- Personality: Warm, gentle, nurturing
Granny Pig is Grandpa Pig's wife, Mummy Pig's mother, Daddy Pig's mother-in-law, and Peppa and George's grandmother. She is in her 70s, the same age as Grandpa Pig. Granny Pig has three chickens, Jemima, Sarah, and Vanessa, and a cockerel named Neville.
Emily Elephant
- Species: Elephant
- Age: 4 years old
- Gender: Female
- Role: Peppa's friend
- Personality: Kind, gentle, clever (sometimes loud)
Emily is the daughter of Daddy and Mummy Elephant, Edmond's sister, Candy Cat's best friend, and Peppa's friend from the playgroup. She is much louder than all the other kids at the playgroup because she has a trunk.
Candy Cat
- Species: Cat
- Age: 4 years old
- Gender: Female
- Role: Peppa's friend
- Personality: Friendly, kind
Candy Cat is the daughter of Mummy Cat and Daddy Cat. She goes to playgroup with Peppa Pig, and they are good friends. Candy Cat wears a turquoise dress, black shoes, and sometimes a yellow coat.
Danny Dog
- Species: Dog
- Age: 4 years old
- Gender: Male
- Role: Peppa's friend
- Personality: Cheerful, playful, imaginative
Danny is Mummy Dog and Captain Dog's son, Granddad and Granny Dog's grandson, Peppa's friend, and Pedro's best friend. Danny Dog has an active imagination, is good at acting, and is always on the move. He loves football and pirates. Danny Dog's best friend is Pedro Pony.
Freddy Fox
- Species: Fox
- Age: 5 years old
- Gender: Male
- Role: Peppa's friend
- Personality: Curious, playful
Freddy Fox is the son of Mummy Fox and Daddy Fox. He has a perfect sense of smell and wants to be a policeman as an adult. Freddy Fox often impersonates their sirens loudly.
Gerald Giraffe
- Species: Giraffe
- Gender: Male
- Role: Peppa's classmate
- Personality: Brave, shy
Gerald Giraffe is the newest member of the playgroup and the tallest in the class. Because of his height, the children think he is older, but Madame Gazelle corrects them.
Grampy Rabbit
- Species: Rabbit
- Gender: Male
- Role: Adventurous character
- Personality: Kind, generous
Grampy Rabbit is Rebecca and Richard Rabbit's grandfather. He lives in a lighthouse on a rock and runs the local boatyard. Grampy Rabbit is friends with Grandpa Pig, who visits him in the lighthouse with Peppa and George.
Miss Rabbit
- Species: Rabbit
- Gender: Female
- Role: Busy helper
- Personality: Industrious, kind, polite
Miss Rabbit is Mummy Rabbit's twin sister and aunt to Rebecca, Richard, Rosie, and Robbie Rabbit. She has many jobs around Peppatown. Miss Rabbit once received the Queen's award for being the country's hardest-working person.
Mr. Potato
- Species: Potato
- Gender: Male
- Role: Fitness-focused character
- Personality: Energetic, friendly
Mr. Potato is a TV personality who hosts many of the show's events, including grand openings and sporting competitions. He also hosts the Mr. Potato Christmas show. As his name implies, Mr Potato is a giant potato. He has pink lips, a brown moustache and always wears a brown hat.
Suzy Sheep
- Species: Sheep
- Gender: Female
- Age: 4 years old
- Role: Peppa's best friend
- Personality: Confident, imaginative
Suzy Sheep is Peppa's best friend. They have been friends since they were babies. Suzy Sheep's favourite toy is her toy owl, and she often comes to Peppa's house to play. Peppa and Suzy are very chatty.
Edmond Elephant
- Species: Elephant
- Age: 2 years old
- Gender: Male
- Role: Peppa's friend
- Personality: Clever, intelligent
Edmond Elephant is Emily Elephant's little brother. He is brilliant and calls himself "a clever clog". He always answers the difficult questions at playgroup. Edmond loves space, planets and the moon and knows the names of all the planets.
Madame Gazelle
- Species: Gazelle
- Gender: Female
- Role: Teacher
- Personality: kindhearted, inclusive, brave, outgoing
Madame Gazelle is the playgroup teacher who teaches Peppa Pig and her friends. Her first name is Gigi, and she speaks with a French accent. In the episode Madame Gazelle's Leaving Party, it is revealed that Madame Gazelle also taught all of the children's parents.
Rebecca Rabbit
- Species: Rabbit
- Gender: Female
- Role: Peppa's friend
- Personality: Quiet, polite
Rebecca Rabbit lives in a burrow on a hill with her mummy and daddy and her siblings Richard, Robbie and Rosie. She is good friends with Peppa Pig and loves eating carrots. Rebecca is friendly, sweet-natured and a little bit shy.
Richard Rabbit
- Species: Rabbit
- Age: 2 years old
- Gender: Male
- Role: Rebecca Rabbit's younger brother
- Personality: Young, innocent
Richard Rabbit's best friend is George Pig. He lives with Mummy and Daddy Rabbit and his siblings Rebecca, Robbie, and Rosie in a burrow on a hill. He loves to eat carrots and play with his toy dinosaur.
Pedro Pony
- Species: Pony
- Gender: Male
- Role: Peppa's friend
- Personality: Clumsy, easily distracted, friendly
Pedro Pony lives in a tall orange house on a hill with Mummy, Daddy Pony, and his pet stick insect, Steven. He is sometimes quite clumsy and often gets a bit travel sick when travelling on the school bus.
Mr. Bull
- Species: Bull
- Gender: Male
- Role: Construction worker
- Personality: Loud, sweet
Mr Bull is Mrs Cow's husband and Carol Cow's father. He is the boss of the building and construction company, a sanitation worker, and a taxi driver. Mr Bull is very loud but kind and hard-working, helping keep the roads in good working order.
Mandy Mouse
- Species: Mouse
- Gender: Female
- Role: Peppa's friend, classmate
- Personality: Brave, kind
Mandy Mouse is one of Peppa Pig's friends at the playgroup. She wears a pink dress and uses a wheelchair because her legs don't work. She is independent and can get around just fine in her super-speedy blue wheelchair.
Zoë Zebra
- Species: Zebra
- Age: 4 years old
- Gender: Female
- Role: Peppa's friend, classmate
- Personality: Responsible, helpful
Zoe is the daughter of Mummy Zebra and Daddy Zebra. Her twin little sisters are Baby Zuzu and Baby Zaza. She is a playgroup student and Rebecca Rabbit's best friend. Her father is a postman.
Delphine Donkey
- Species: Donkey
- Gender: Female
- Role: Peppa's friend from France
- Personality: Friendly
Delphine Donkey is Peppa Pig's pen pal. She is French and lives in France with her mummy, daddy and little brother Didier. She comes to stay with Peppa and her family to practise her English.
Kylie Kangaroo
- Species: Kangaroo
- Gender: Female
- Role: Peppa's friend from Australia
- Personality: Energetic, adventurous
Kylie Kangaroo is Peppa Pig's friend from Australia. She wears a pink dress and is very good at jumping. She lives with her mummy, daddy, and little brother Joey in a house resembling Peppa's.
Granddad Dog
- Species: Dog
- Gender: Male
- Role: Sailor, Grandfather to Danny Dog
- Personality: Sailor, knowledgeable about the sea
Granddad Dog is Danny Dog's grandfather and Grandpa Pig's best friend. He runs the local garage and knows everything there is to know about cars. He also enjoys sailing on his red boat and growing tomatoes in his greenhouse.
Wendy Wolf
- Species: Wolf
- Gender: Female
- Role: Peppa's friend
- Personality: Adventurous, enjoys teamwork
Wendy Wolf is Peppa Pig's friend and neighbour. She wears a purple dress and loves howling when she sees a full moon. Wendy and her family are very good at howling, particularly Granny Wolf, who has the loudest howl.
Peppa Pig's friends' names list in order
Here is a list of some of Peppa Pig's friends in order of their introduction in the animation series:
- George Pig
- Suzy Sheep
- Rebecca Rabbit
- Danny Dog
- Pedro Pony
- Candy Cat
- Emily Elephant
- Zoe Zebra
- Freddy Fox
- Richard Rabbit
Peppa Pig family names
Here are the primary family names in the Peppa Pig series:
- The Pigs
- The Rabbits
- The Foxes
- The Sheep
- The Dogs
- The Cats
- The Elephants
- The Ponies
- The Zebras
- The Wolves
- The Moles
- The Gazelles
What are the characteristics of Peppa Pig?
Peppa Pig is a cheerful, energetic, and playful little pig who loves jumping in muddy puddles, playing with her friends, and spending time with her family. She is also curious and easily excited but can sometimes be bossy and forgetful.
What are the names of Peppa Pig's friends?
Peppa Pig has many friends, including Suzy Sheep, Danny Dog, Candy Cat, Rebecca Rabbit, Pedro Pony, Zoë Zebra, Emily Elephant, and many more.
How many main characters are in Peppa Pig?
Peppa Pig has six main characters: Peppa Pig, George Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Granny Pig, and Grandpa Pig. Several other recurring characters appear in the cartoon show, but these are the primary ones.
Who is the most popular Peppa Pig character?
The most popular character in Peppa Pig is Peppa Pig herself. As the titular character, she is the show's central figure and appears in every episode.
Who is Peppa Pig's ex-girlfriend?
Peppa Pig does not have an ex-girlfriend. Peppa is a preschooler, and the show focuses on her everyday adventures and friendships rather than romantic themes.
Peppa Pig characters bring joy and laughter to audiences of all ages. From Peppa's adventurous spirit and George's love for dinosaurs to Daddy Pig's fun-loving nature and Mummy Pig's wisdom, each character teaches valuable lessons about friendship, family, and fun.
