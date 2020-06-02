Best Friends in the World cast: Senior Year, real life and photos

The most popular and largest film industries globally are Nollywood, Hollywood, and Bollywood. Besides offering mainstream productions, they also offer exciting web series. One of the most popular web series is Best Friends in the World. It was created and produced by Neptune3 Studios in Nigeria.

Best Friends in the World. Photo: @Neptune3 Studios

Source: UGC

Best Friends in the World is a youth-oriented web series about friendship, growing up, and love. It was created by an upcoming media company called Neptune3 Studios, owned by Jemima and Jesimiel Damina. Learn more about the cast in this web series today.

Best Friends in the World cast

If you wish to know more about the Best Friends in the World cast, read on. The web series featured talented young men and women from Nigeria. You can play or download Best Friends in the World on YouTube if you are yet to enjoy it.

1. Inemesit Essien Alfred as Esther

Inemesit Essien posing for pictures. Photo: @inemesitessien (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Inemesit Essien Alfred

Inemesit Essien Alfred Role: Esther

Esther Date of birth: 5th June 1999

5th June 1999 Age: 23 years (as of 2023)

Inemesit Essien Alfred portrays the character of Esther in the web series. Esther is Olive's close friend, and she advises her on most things. She is always present for Olive regardless of the circumstances.

Inemesit was born on 5th June 1999 and is now 23 years old. She has incredible acting skills that are inborn and learned. She studied acting at the University of Uyo. Inemesit has starred in several plays at the university. She is a jovial person in real life.

2. Wisdom Kingsley Esin as David

Wisdom Kingsley posing for pictures. Photo: @wisdomkingsleyy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Wisdom Kingsley Esin

Wisdom Kingsley Esin Role: David

David Year of birth: 2000

2000 Age: 23 years (as of 2023)

23 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Oron/Akwa Ibom State

Wisdom Kingsley Esin is a skilled musician who can play a variety of instruments in addition to being an actor. He plays David in the web series.

On the show, he is a ladies' guy and a Casanova. His character is average academically, and he is a talented musician and bandleader. In real life, Wisdom hails from Oron/Akwa Ibom State and is the firstborn in a family of five.

3. Jeiel Damina as Olive

Full name: Jeiel Abel Damina

Jeiel Abel Damina Role: Olive

Olive Date of birth: 4th September 2002

4th September 2002 Age: 20 years (as of 2023)

Jeiel Damina is an actress, singer, dancer, songwriter, and producer. She plays Olive, the lead female character in the web series,

Fans love her because he gives her character's persona immense power. Jeiel was born on 4th September 2002, making her 20 years old as of 2023.

She comes from a family of three girls. Interestingly, her two sisters are the creators and producers of the show. The three sisters are the daughters of a famous televangelist.

4. Emmanuel Esiet as Adam

Emmanuel Esiet posing for pictures. Photo: @emmanuelesiet (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Emmanuel Esiet

Emmanuel Esiet Role: Adam

Adam Date of birth: 20th April 2000

20th April 2000 Age: 22 years (as of 2023)

22 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Opobo-Nkoro, Rivers State

Emanuel Esiet plays Adam, the lead male character in the web series. His acting prowess is terrific.

He is a student at the University of Uyo in the state of Akwa Ibom. His parents are Mrs. Oluyemisi Esiet and Mr. Esiet. He has two brothers.

5. Emanuella Nwaneto as Grace

Emanuella Nwaneto smiling for pictures. Photo: @ellanwaneto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Emanuella Nwaneto

Emanuella Nwaneto Role: Grace

Grace Date of birth: 25th December 2002

25th December 2002 Age: 20 years (as of 2023)

Many people want to know the Best Friends in the World cast in real life. Well, the name of Grace in real life is Emanuella Nwaneto.

The actress comes from Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. She was born on 25th December 2002, making her 20 years old as of 2023. Besides acting, she is a model.

6. Emmanuel Nse as Archie

Full name: Emmanuel Nse

Emmanuel Nse Role: Archie

Archie Year of birth: 1999

1999 Age: 24 years (as of 2023)

Emmanuel Nse portrayed the character of Archie, Esther’s boyfriend, in the web series. He was also the library prefect in the school. Nse started acting in high school. He creates plenty of online content too.

7. Israel Henry as Romeo

Full name: Israel Henry

Israel Henry Role: Romeo

Romeo Date of birth: 1st November 1999

1st November 1999 Age: 23 years (as of 2023)

Israel Henry is best known as Romeo in Best Friends in the World. He went to the University of Calabar. His acting skills are great.

8. Amarachi Ihezuo as Iris Azuka

Full name: Amarachi Ihezuo

Amarachi Ihezuo Role: Iris Azuka

Iris Azuka Year of birth: 1998

1998 Age: 25 years (as of 2023)

Amarachi Ihezuo was born in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, and is 25 years old as of 2023. He portrays the character of Iris Azuka in the web series.

9. Gift Etim as Maria

Full name: Gift Etim

Gift Etim Role: Maria

Maria Date of birth: 1st November 1999

1st November 1999 Age: 23 years (as of 2023)

Gift Etim stars in the web series as Maria. She comes from Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. Besides acting, she is a fashionista.

What is Best Friends in the World about?

Best Friends in the World is a web series about friendship, growing up, family and love. It features young people from Nigeria, and episodes are available on YouTube.

How many episodes are there in Best Friends in the World?

There are 12 exciting episodes of the web series.

Is Best Friends in the World a Nigerian movie?

Best Friends in the World is a Nigerian production. However, it is a web series, not a movie.

Who are the cast members of Best Friends in the World Senior Year?

The cast of Best Friends in the World Senior Year is the same as the series was when the first instalment was released.

The cast of Best Friends in the World is young and vibrant. If you are yet to watch the web series, you should catch it on YouTube today.

READ ALSO: 15 popular black female anime characters that you must know

Yen.com.gh recently published a list of popular female anime characters you should know in 2023. Anime production began in Japan in 1917 and was produced mainly for the Japanese audience.

The niche has since grown, and it incorporates different cultures. If you regularly watch anime, you might have noticed the recent trend of black female anime characters.

Source: YEN.com.gh