Ikenweanita, a TikTok user, has celebrated her 2023 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result online

The girl proudly displayed her distinctive skin while thanking her Creator for coming through for her

Scores of online users have viewed and complimented her videos in which she expresses intense delight

A vibrant TikTok girl, Ikenweanita, has celebrated her 2023 West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result with videos in which she credits God for mercy.

The youngster posted two clips where she expressed delight. She indicated in one of the videos that she was able to access her result, unlike others.

Girl delights over 2023 WAEC result. Photo credit: ikenweanita.

Source: TikTok

''Mood this morning because God showed me serious mercy in my WAEC results,'' she captioned the first clip, which raked up more than 12,000 views.

The subsequent video showed an inscription applauding colleagues whose results were not held by WAEC.

''Cheers to those whose WAEC results did not get held this year,'' she posted on her TikTok platform.

The videos in which she expresses intense excitement have been watched many times.

Watch one of the clips below:

Reactions to the first video of Ikenweanita

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Isabella_baddie commented:

Gather here if u pass 4A's.

Imman said:

I passed o. Ah, I can finally rest and go out this summer.

Faiza posted:

This one, all of you are just passing. Congrats, by the way.

_.naya.xx❤️ said:

Congratulations .

TILEWA❤️ commented:

Congratulations

@sommy_2 said:

Congrats.

Source: YEN.com.gh