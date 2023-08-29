Lisa Quarma, a Ghanaian dancer in a video, made an appearance on a billboard in New York Times Square

The young lady, in a video, stood in the middle of Times Square and danced happily after her video appeared on the billboard

She shared a video of the moment on her TikTok page and many of her followers were happy for her

Lisa Quarma, a talented dancer from Ghana, has been featured on a billboard at New York Times Square. The beautiful moment was captured on camera, showing Lisa's excitement when a video of her dancing popped up on the giant screen.

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Quarma on billboard Photo Source: lisaquarma

Source: Instagram

In the video, Lisa stood amidst the dazzling lights of Times Square and danced in celebration as her image showed on the billboard. Folks around her were stunned to see her on the billboard. They smiled and looked at her after noticing she was the one on the giant screen.

The young Ghanaian lady, who is one of the best dancers in Ghana, was quick to share this experience with her fans and followers. Taking to her TikTok page, Lisa uploaded a video that documented the unforgettable moment. The response was nothing short of heartwarming. Her followers, friends, and admirers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and words of encouragement.

Lisa Quarma wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Adelaide said:

I’m so excited…You’re blessed and highly favored Lisa

Vivian kavaya commented:

God's doings more blessings on your waygoooo gyaaaaaaaal

Š.U.G Hightention wrote:

You are doing a great job dear

akumamercy1 wrote:

wooooooooow... very fabulous and fantastic... love this woow..keep going my pretty Lisa..keep rocking the whole world..

SoniaFafa✨ reacted:

Who else watched it more than 100xxxxx so beautiful

Source: YEN.com.gh