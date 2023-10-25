The police arrested 16 people in connection to an unfortunate incident at the studios of UTV in Accra

Some media personalities bemoaned the IGP and authorities for not treating the case more harshly

The IGP established that their part is done even though they intend to continue monitoring and engaging the station

Ghana's Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has spoken publicly about the unfortunate incident at UTV on Oct 7.

On that night, 16 hooligans who identified as affiliates of the ruling party, NPP, stormed UTV's studios seeking to disrupt a live telecast of the station's nighttime show, United Showbiz, seven minutes in.

At an event held by the Ghana Police Service to take in the concerns of Ghanaian creative professionals ahead of a momentous December in Ghana, the IGP addressed the issue for the first time.

IGP speaks on UTV and NPP thugs case for the first time Photo source: Instagram/Nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians pressure authorities to treat the case more strictly

While all 16 persons in the hooligan group were rounded up by the police the next day and charged weeks later, some personalities have registered their displeasure with how the case was managed.

The thugs were charged with being on the premises without purpose and fined GH¢2400 each after immense pressure from institutions like the National Media Commission, Ministry of Information, and Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana, asking the police to expedite the case's management.

Some media personalities, including female Peace FM presenter Vim Lady, said the charge wasn't deterring enough.

IGP speaks on UTV's issue with the 16 NPP hooligans for the first time

At the event held for creatives, Joy FM broadcaster, Kojo Yankson reiterated the position of the aggrieved media personalities demanding stricter measures against the NPP thugs.

"If there's no consequence when a journalist is attacked, how will it stop," Kojo Yankson bemoaned as he questioned the IGP and the police for a lasting solution.

The IGP responded by reminding the audience that the police belonged to only one of the government's three arms. Therefore, the police did their part by preparing the case docket and forwarding the case to the court for it to rule on the issue.

"The most important thing is that, from the perspective of the police, we've taken all the actions we need to take. But if there are any issues, we will keep engaging UTV to ensure we're on the same page."

IGP forgives police officers who sought for him to be removed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a leaked audio with voices of some top-rank officials in the Ghana Police Service plotting to remove their boss, IGP George Akuffo Dampare.

The IGP, who appeared before the committee openly probing the issue said he saw the implicated officials as brothers and, therefore, forgives them for tainting his image and that of the police's efforts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh