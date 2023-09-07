COP George Alex Mensah has been interdicted over the leaked tape suggesting a plot to oust the IGP

COP Mensah was interdicted alongside Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Lysander Asare

The police service said the interdiction is to allow for disciplinary proceedings within the service

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted COP George Alex Mensah over the alleged plot against IGP George Akuffo Dampare on a leaked audio tape.

Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Lysander Asare have also been interdicted in connection with the audio tape, which has become the subject of investigation by Parliament.

COP Alex Mensah (L) described IGP George Akuffo Dampare (R) as Ghana's worst police chief. Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService

The police, in a statement, said the interdiction is to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Police Service regulations.

Two leaks prompted a parliamentary probe into the alleged plans by the government to remove the IGP.

So far, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, Superintendent Asare and COP Mensah have given testimony.

There are some calls for IGP Dampare to also give testimony before the committee.

But there has been pushback to the suggestions, with Major Derrick Oduro (Rtd), a former deputy defence minister, describing it as needless.

Damapre accused of orchestrating saga

COP George Alex Mensah, in his appearance before the committee, accused Dampare of orchestrating the leaked tape saga.

Mensah said Dampare was behind the recording and had the original recording that was leaked.

He maintained that the recording was heavily tampered with during his second appearance before the committee.

Details of first leaked audio

YEN.com.gh covered the first audio leak, where the officers were heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare.

The recording, spanning 50 minutes and a transcription, was made public by some media sites.

The leak also claimed that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia disliked the IGP.

Details of second leaked audio

YEN.com.gh also reported separately that a second leak about the alleged plot against the IGP had images from a video.

A screenshot from the purportedly leaked video was also made public.

Superintendent Asare is said to have been in favour of the removal of the IGP.

