IGP George Akuffo Dampare has been invited by the committee probing an alleged plot to oust him

The committee’s chairperson said there was a need for Dampare to respond to the allegations made against him

The IGP’s appearance before the committee is expected to be behind closed doors because of securing concerns

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, has been invited appear before the committee probing the leaked tape with an alleged plot to oust him.

Chairman of the ad-hoc committee doing the probe, Samuel Atta Akyea, said the IGP would appear on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Akyea said the invitation to the IGP was to ensure he had a say on allegations made against him.

He also expects the IGP to honour the invitation for an appearance which is expected to be behind closed doors.

“I don’t believe it will come there; that the IGP will say that ‘I am not going to come to Parliament,’ when he has a whole opportunity to hallow his name,” Akyea said.

So far, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, Supt George Lysander Supt George Asare, Supt Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and COP George Alex Mensah have appeared before the committee.

COP Mensah, Supt Gyebi and Supt Asare were also temporarily interdicted over the allegations.

IGP accused of orchestrating recording

COP Mensah claimed IGP Dampare was responsible for the recording of the leaked tape and has the original copy.

He also believes the audio currently before the parliamentary is heavily doctored.

When the committee members asked about the supposed original copy of the audio, COP Mensah said Dampare had the original copy.

“He sent some people to do it and after which he went for it and so the tape, from my intel is with the IGP, and he caused it to be leaked and so if this committee wants the tape, then it should contact the IGP for it.”

COP Mensah's claim was backed by Supt Asare when he gave his testimony.

Bugri Naabu claims responsibility for recordings

YEN.com.gh reported that Bugri Naabu said he was behind the recordings when he kicked off testimonies before the committee on August 28, 2023.

He said he hired someone to record the conversation in his office in Osu.

“I didn’t do it myself, but I requested somebody who knows how to do the recording to come and do it for me. I didn’t use a phone, I went to the mall and got this ordinary tape.”

Details of leaked audios

YEN.com.gh covered the first audio leak, where the officers were heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare.

The recording, spanning 50 minutes and a transcription, was made public by some media sites. The leak also claimed that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia disliked the IGP.

YEN.com.gh also reported separately that a second leak about the alleged plot against the IGP had images from a video. A screenshot from the purportedly leaked video was also made public.

