IGP George Akuffo Dampare has said he will not bear a grudge against the police officers who made allegations against him

Dampare said he coped with the tensions by offering forgiveness because of his Christian faith

Supt George Asare and COP George Alex Mensah had accused Dampare of being behind the leaked tape saga

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare has offered forgiveness to the police personnel who he said have tried to smear him during the leaked tape probe.

During his testimony, Dampare said the other officers who had made claims against him were still his brothers.

IGP Dampare said he would forgive COP Mensah and co. Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService

Source: Facebook

Supt George Asare and COP George Alex Mensah made multiple allegations when they appeared before the committee.

But Dampare said he would forgive them, even though their “baseless allegation” had hurt him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"I feel no hatred, pain or whatever towards them. They are my brothers and their children are my kids.”

“As the Christian that I am, forgiveness is the medicine… as far as they are concerned what whatever they have done, it is not an issue to me,” Dampare added.

Dampare described as the worst IGP

During the hearings, COP Mensah was met with questions about the tenure of IGP Dampare.

YEN.com.gh reported that COP Mensah described Dampare as the worst IGP in the history of Ghana.

“I can tell you that for the 31 years that I have been in the Police Service, this IGP is the worst IGP.

COP Mensah also claimed IGP Dampare was responsible for the recording of the leaked tape and has the original copy.

His claim was backed by Supt Asare, who appeared before the committee on September 4, 2023.

Spiritual attack against Dampare

YEN.com.gh reported that Supt Asare claimed that there were possible spiritual machinations against IGP Dampare.

According to him, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, had suggested using a mallam to fight Dampare in the spiritual realm.

“Chief Bugri Naabu insisted that he has to also see some Mallams. He recommended about three, some in the North, and some from his village. It was Chief Bugri Naabu himself who came forth with that suggestion,” Asare testified.

Details of leaked audios

YEN.com.gh reported on the first audio leak, where the officers were heard lobbying for political support to remove Dampare.

The recording, spanning 50 minutes and a transcription, was made public by some media sites.

YEN.com.gh also reported separately that a second leak about the alleged plot against the IGP had images from a video.

A screenshot from the purportedly leaked video was also made public.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh