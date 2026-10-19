Greater Accra's Naa Lamiley impressed viewers with an AI-themed robotic performance at Ghana's Most Beautiful 2026

The contestant appeared in a futuristic costume alongside a man dressed as a scientist

Lamiley finished fifth in the competition after winning several awards during the season

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Greater Accra Region's representative at Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) 2026, Naa Lamiley, has attracted attention following her fascinating artificial intelligence (AI)-themed robotic performance.

GMB 2026's Naa Lamiley brings the future to life with impressive robot performance. Image credit: TV3 Ghana

Source: UGC

The talented contestant, known for her creativity and theatrical presentations, took a different approach to her stage appearance by portraying a humanoid robot.

In a video circulating on social media, Lamiley appeared in a futuristic silver-and-black costume designed to give her the appearance of an advanced robotic creation.

She was accompanied by a man dressed as a scientist, who appeared to be introducing an AI-powered invention to the audience.

Naa Lamiley's robotic performance

The performance featured a transparent chamber and a digital backdrop displaying technological graphics, creating the impression of a laboratory demonstration.

Lamiley subsequently stepped forward and performed controlled, mechanical movements, carefully imitating the actions of a humanoid robot.

Her costume, body movements and stage presentation contributed to the futuristic atmosphere.

Although the performance incorporated artificial intelligence and robotics concepts, the footage appeared to depict a theatrical interpretation rather than the operation of an actual AI-powered robot.

The unusual presentation has also generated interest in the contestant's creative approach to the competition.

Naa Lamiley's GMB 2026 journey

Born Paciencia Naa Lamiley Boye, the Greater Accra representative distinguished herself throughout the competition with performances combining storytelling, cultural education and theatre.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science and Theatre Arts and a master's degree in Information Technology Law.

Watch the X video below:

During the competition, Lamiley earned several honours, including Star Performer and Best Costume awards.

She eventually finished as the fourth runner-up during the grand finale held on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

The Bono Region's Nana Konadu emerged as the overall winner of the 20th-anniversary edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful.

Nana Konadu’s awards before GMB crown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Konadu won several awards during the GMB 2026 season before claiming the crown.

She was named Most Eloquent in the fourth episode for her presentation on Dɔteyie, the Bono royal transition.

On Fashion Night, she shared the Best Model of the Night award with Upper East Region’s Ayinboma. During One Africa Night in week 10, she won Star Performer for her presentation on Côte d’Ivoire.

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Source: YEN.com.gh