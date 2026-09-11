UPSA has urged applicants for the 2026/2027 academic year to log in and verify their personal details on the admission portal

Qualified applicants will receive SMS notifications, but those without messages can still check their status using their Online Serial Number

The university's application portal remains open for prospective students until 5:00 pm on Friday, September 18, 2026

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has issued an important notice to all WASSCE applicants seeking admission into its undergraduate and diploma programmes for the 2026/2027 academic year.

UPSA announces key admission update as 2026/2027 application deadline approaches. Image credit: UPSA

Source: Facebook

In an announcement released on September 5, 2026, UPSA urged all applicants who have already submitted their applications to log into the university’s admission portal and verify their details.

How UPSA applicants can check admission status

The institution advised applicants to carefully check information such as their full name, date of birth, WASSCE index number, and the month and year they sat for the examination.

According to UPSA, qualified applicants who have been offered admission will receive notifications through SMS.

However, candidates who do not receive text messages have been advised not to panic, as they can still check their admission status online using their Online Serial Number (OSN), which is the 15-digit alphanumeric number on their e-voucher.

Applicants can access their admission status by visiting the UPSA admission portal, entering their OSN, and downloading their admission letter together with the Fresh Students’ Guidelines.

Application deadline and how to apply

The university also announced that applications for the 2026/2027 academic year are still open for prospective students who have not yet applied.

Interested candidates can purchase e-vouchers from designated outlets, including Access Bank, Ecobank, GCB Bank, and Ghana Post offices.

Applicants can also apply through the USSD code *887*9# on all mobile networks or the Interpay shortcode *789*8772#.

UPSA reminded prospective students that the application portal will close at exactly 5:00 pm on Friday, September 18, 2026.

The university encouraged all interested applicants to complete their applications before the deadline to avoid missing the opportunity.

For additional information, applicants can visit UPSA’s official website, contact the admissions office via WhatsApp, or send enquiries through email.

The notice, signed by Director of Academic Affairs Anthony Afeadie, forms part of UPSA’s efforts to ensure a smooth and transparent admission process for all WASSCE applicants.

The official notice, as shared on UPSA's official Facebook page, is below.

UPSA list of accepted and unaccepted outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on UPSA’s list of accepted and unacceptable outfits for students and the debate it has sparked online. The university said the policy is intended to promote professionalism and prepare students for diverse workplace environments.

The dress code includes guidance on business suits, smart casual wear, African prints, ripped jeans and miniskirts. Social media users have criticised and joked about the rules, while others urged UPSA to include more Ghanaian fabrics such as fugu and kente.

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Source: YEN.com.gh