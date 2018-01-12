Visa-free countries for Ghana in 2022 list (USA, Europe and more)

Most people were grounded at home during the pandemic; hence, they resolved to travel more if things went back to normal. If this is you and you are scouting for your next destination, then you may be considering visa-free countries for Ghana in 2022. Which are they?

This article presents relevant information about visa-free countries for Ghana in 2022. It will also highlight countries you can travel to with a visa on arrival.

Visa-free countries for Ghana

For clarity, visa-free countries for Ghanaians do not require a visa for you to enter or transit through them. This means that a passport holder could get into the country's borders without a visa or obtain a visa via an electronic Travel Authorization, eTA, or on arrival.

What countries can Ghanaians visit without a visa?

According to the World Passport Index, the Ghanaian passport is ranked 65th worldwide. With a Ghanaian passport, you are legible to visit any of these countries in the world.

Africa

Which countries are visa-free for Ghana passport holders? This list highlights the African countries you could visit without a permit. It also includes those that will require you to acquire a visa on arrival.

Since Ghana is a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), its citizens can visit any ECOWAS member state without a permit. A passport holder can stay in the ECOWAS member states for 90 days.

Asia

This table highlights the visa-free countries for Ghanaians travelling to Asia.

Americas

The table highlights the visa-free countries for Ghana passport holders looking to visit the Americas:

Oceania

The table compiles the visa-free countries for Ghanaians looking to travel to Oceania:

How many countries can Ghanaians visit without a visa?

Cumulatively, a Ghana passport grants you free entry into 58 countries. Some of these countries will require you to apply for a visa on entry, while others will require you to apply for an electronic Travel Authorization.

Which European countries can a Ghanaian travel to without a visa?

There are no visa free-countries for Ghanaians in Europe. If you wish to travel to Europe, you need to apply for a visa.

Can Ghanaians travel to the USA without a visa?

A Ghanaian cannot travel to the USA without a visa. Therefore, they should apply for a USA visa at the USA embassy.

Is Ghana visa-free to Canada?

Canada is not among the Ghana visa-free countries for Ghanaians. Therefore, anyone looking to visit Canada should obtain a visa before travelling.

What do you need to have when travelling visa-free?

It is vital to know that, even if you are travelling visa-free in any of the countries listed above, you need to have other standard travel documents:

A valid health certificate.

Proof of a return ticket.

Evidence of accommodation reservation.

An international passport. It should be valid for at least six months.

Evidence of a basic travelling allowance enough to cover your entire stay in the territory or the country of your choice.

Ghanaian passport holders have been given access to many countries across the globe without a visa. This has made it possible to travel outside the country for many reasons, such as business and tourism.

Check your destination country in the above list of visa free countries for Ghana in 2022. You can decide to book your ticket, knowing that you will not have to apply for a visa.

