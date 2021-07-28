Jillian Grace: The untold story of David Spade's ex-girlfriend

Jillian Grace is an actress, model, and radio personality. Jillian became famous as a result of her relationship with David Spade, who is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. David is known for his roles in films and TV series like The Benchwarmers (2006), The Ridiculous 6 (2015), The Do-Over (2016), and The Wrong Missy (2020).

In addition to hosting the Playmate hour on Playboy radio, she has acted in films like The Comebacks and Epic Movie. So, where is she currently? Find out all about her personal and career life here?

Who is Jillian Grace?

Jillian Grace Harper was born on 20th December 1985 in Arkansas, USA. Her mother's name is Katharine Walter. How old is Jillian Grace? The American actress is 35 years old as of 2021.

She is an American by nationality and has a white ethnic background. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What is Jillian Grace famous for?

Jillian Grace began her career as a model for Playboy magazine. She was invited for a photoshoot test by the magazine's editor, Kevin Kunstler, which ended up being a success. She modelled for the company and was named Playmate of the month in March 2005. She also appeared in several Playboy calendars.

Jillian's mum has been a great pillar in supporting her daughter's career life. She helped her get a job as a radio jockey at Howard's radio show called The Howard Stern Show. Howard Stern is an American radio and television personality, comedian, and author.

Jillian Grace from Playboy was also featured in five episodes of the Howard Stern TV talk show.

In 2007, she landed her first acting role in the film Epic Movie as Pirate Wench. Her latest role was in the movie named The House Bunny.

She decided to stop acting since it was difficult for her to work while pregnant. Instead, she wanted to focus on parenthood entirely.

Below are the TV series and movies she has appeared in.

Films and television series

The House Bunny

The Agonist

The Comebacks as Maria Sharapova Look-Alike

as Maria Sharapova Look-Alike Epic Movie as Pirate Wench

Appearance as herself

Howard Stern on Demand

Hot Babes Doing Stuff Naked

The Girls Next Door

Playboy: Hef's Halloween Spooktacular

Playboy Video Playmate Calendar 2006

Howard Stern

Who has Jillian Grace dated?

The former model was in a relationship with David Spade, an American actor, writer, stand-up comedian, and television host. Her relationship with the actor made her become famous and attracted more media attention.

Jillian Grace and David Spade officially began dating in October 2007; however, they broke up after being together for a short while. David Spade and Jillian Grace are blessed with a child named Harper Spade, born on 28th August 2008.

The actress was also in an affair with actor David Gallagher. They officially began dating in March 2005 but parted ways in November the same year.

In 2004, she had a romantic connection with actor and comedian Pauly Shore, but they split up after dating for a while. The actress also dated David, the Mechanic, from 2003 to 2004.

Jillian Grace is a hard-working woman. She also has a stunning daughter with whom she currently shares a home in Washington, Missouri.

