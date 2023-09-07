25 things to do at a sleepover for both teens and adults: Fun and creative ideas

Sleepovers are a special way to unite people for a night of laughter, bonding, and memorable experiences. Whether you're an adult, a teenager, or planning a girls' night, there's no shortage of fun activities to keep everyone entertained. From creative projects to classic games, explore fun things to do at a sleepover that cater to all age groups and preferences.

There is nothing more exciting than the idea of a party that lasts from dusk until dawn. Sleepover parties are entertaining and trendy. They allow you to spend quality time with your peers and may include games, movies, food, and other engaging activities. But how do you make a fun sleepover?

Fun things to do at a sleepover for both teens and adults

Sleepovers are no longer exclusive to children. Hosting a sleepover can be a delightful and memorable experience, whether you're a teen seeking a night of laughter and bonding or an adult seeking a new way to connect with friends. If you plan a sleepover, here are some fun and creative ideas to make your night a blast.

1. Watch a movie

What do you do at sleepovers at night? Choose a movie that everyone likes, then cosy up on the couch. Pick a scary film and turn off all the lights while watching it for a classic sleepover vibe. If you and your buddies prefer something more lighthearted, choose a comedy or a rom-com.

2. Play some board games

If you are looking for games to play at a sleepover for adults, board games are an ideal option. Dust off classic board games like Monopoly, Scrabble, or Risk. Consider strategy games like Codenames, Chess, or Settlers of Catan for added fun for adults.

3. Karaoke nights

Hosting a karaoke night is a delightful thing to do at a sleepover. You and your pals can prepare a random song list in advance and have a gala night together.

4. Make mocktails

Since all your friends are at home, why not take advantage of the opportunity to try new and exciting mocktails? You can make a classic cocktail or create a new recipe. This is one of the most fun sleepover ideas for girls.

5. DIY spa extravaganza

Create a spa-like atmosphere with various skincare products, scented candles, and soothing music. Treat yourselves to manicures, pedicures, facials, and relaxation. A DIY spa extravaganza is one of the most unique ladies' night slumber party ideas.

6. Midnight snack attack

A sleepover wouldn't be complete without junk food. Prepare a delicious spread of snacks and treats, including candies, popcorn, finger foods, and refreshing beverages.

7. Make jewellery

Homemade jewellery is making a significant comeback. Stock a supply of ribbons, beads, and wire so you and your friends can make one-of-a-kind pieces.

8. Throw a talent show

Invite your friends to showcase their talents, then choose a winner. There's no need to be outrageous—someone might sing or do their favourite dancing routine!

9. Pyjama fashion show

You can flaunt your style and channel your inner model with a pyjama fashion show. Give each participant a moment in the limelight to display their sleepwear style.

10. Cooking challenge

Divide into groups and have a cooking competition with restricted ingredients. This activity promotes culinary creativity and teamwork. A cooking challenge is one of the most fun sleepover ideas for adults.

11. Truth or dare

This classic game is an excellent icebreaker. Keep it lighthearted and fun, and be ready for humorous revelations and challenges.

12. Campfire stories

Dim the lights and form a circle to share eerie, humorous, or heartwarming stories. If possible, make a fake campfire with LED lights for additional ambience.

13. Photobooth fun

Create a photo booth with props, costumes, and background items for silly and memorable photo shoots. Capture the night's laughter and delight, as it's one of the most memorable things to do at a sleepover.

14. DIY pizza party

Make your pizzas with a variety of toppings. Take a culinary adventure and savour your food masterpieces.

15. Create an indoor campout

Create an indoor campout at your next sleepover party to bring all the fun of a night away camping into your cosy, warm home. Set up a tent, whether it's a real one or a homemade one made from blankets.

16. Plot a scavenger hunt

Scavenger hunts are fun things to do at a sleepover to spice up and add a competitive element to the evening. Set up an indoor scavenger hunt with clues that lead to hidden surprises.

17. Do a bake-off

Hosting a mini bake-off at your next slumber party is a delectable and unique activity for baking experts and amateurs alike. It will be a fun thing to do at a sleepover while being budget-friendly.

18. Hold a glow-in-the-dark dance party

Wear all black for a fun slumber party, set up a speaker, and play classic dance tunes with glow costumes and sticks on hand. Keep the music's volume low if it's late.

19. Host a silent disco

Hold a silent disco if you're concerned about the loudness but still want to dance. You can rent silent disco party equipment for the night and let your friends dance freely.

20. Play Never have I ever

Interactive games are some of the most enjoyable sleepover ideas for teens. Prepare a list of questions that are fun and lighthearted.

21. Play Two Truths and One Lie

'Two Truths and One Lie' is another favourite at parties and gatherings. The game entails telling your friends three things about yourself and allowing them to guess which one is a lie.

22. Play hide-and-seek

This classic game will never grow old. You can also play "Sardines," a hide-and-seek version where everyone looks for one individual.

23. Binge on a television show

If you and your pals love the same show, this is the perfect opportunity to watch it together. Alternatively, choose the best episodes of the series to watch. You've got the rest of the night, so get some treats and begin the watch party.

24. Create a cheeseboard

Are you wondering how to do a girls' sleepover? Ask each of your friends to bring something to contribute to a cheeseboard. Incorporate dark chocolate, bread, dips, and crackers for a well-rounded tasting.

25. Stargazing

Not all sleepover parties are meant to be filled with fun and activities. Occasionally, all you want is to relax with your friends. Whether lying on a terrace or camping in your backyard, stargazing is one of the best things to do at a sleepover.

Sleepovers are an excellent opportunity for teenagers and adults to bond and spend quality time together. With these 25 things to do at a sleepover, your night is bound to be fun and memorable.

