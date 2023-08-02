20 best songs to wake up to for adults: The ultimate morning playlist

It might be challenging to get out of bed in the morning, whether owing to sleeping late, overworking, anxiety, or simply not getting enough sleep. However, beginning the day with a positive attitude may assist in setting the mood right for the remainder of the day. Discover some of the best songs to wake up to for adults to add to your morning playlist.

The way you begin your day has a significant impact on how the remainder of your day unfolds. Nice music may put you in a good mood. That is why finding the ideal songs to wake up to is critical. Look no further if you want to create or upgrade your morning playlist.

Best songs to wake up to for adults

Different people prefer various morning feelings. Some prefer an energising espresso jolt, while others prefer a calming hot tea. What music is best for waking up to? Shine with this brilliant playlist of upbeat tunes that will improve your morning.

1. Morning Has Broken - Cat Stevens

If you prefer a more peaceful type of music, Morning Has Broken by Cat Stevens is a great choice to listen to when you wake up. Before you start your day, the spiritual and meditative tranquillity provided by Stevens' soothing voice and light guitar will assist you in finding your bearings.

2. Here Comes the Sun - The Beatles

Here Comes the Sun is one of the best good morning songs. It is one of the most well-known songs written by the great singer-songwriter George Harrison. It has a friendly and lively tone that gradually speeds up and is a pleasure to listen to.

3. Brave - Sara Bareilles

Brave, which focused on addressing one's concerns and was inspired by her close friend's struggle to come out, is undoubtedly one of the most uplifting and encouraging songs ever. This type of music may give you the courage and inspiration you need to confront anything that comes your way.

4. Can't Stop the Feeling - Justin Timberlake

If you'd prefer to dance than roll out of bed in the morning, Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop the Feeling will have you smiling and swaying to the coffee maker.

5. Lovely Day - Bill Withers

In the words of Bill Withers in Lovely Day, the day can't be entirely horrible if you wake up close to the one you love. Regardless of whether you don't have a special someone, this wake-up song focuses on the positive aspects of your life rather than the negative ones.

6. Mr Blue Sky – ELO

If you've recently surmounted a challenge, Mr Blue Sky is an excellent tune to wake up to. The track is about waking to a fresh day where everything appears much brighter. The vibrant pianos and guitars will leave you smiling throughout the day.

7. Best Day of My Life - American Authors

What better way to start your day than listening to Best Day of My Life by American Authors? The more frequently you sing along, the more you believe today will be fantastic. Thanks to the lively lyrics and banjo, you'll be happy when you leave.

8. Wake Up - Arcade Fire

Wake Up by Arcade Fire is a fantastic morning song for reasons other than its literal title. This track will make you feel nostalgic while encouraging you to get up and achieve something extraordinary. If the message doesn't go through, the robust guitar riffs will.

9. Roar - Katy Perry

Roar by Katy Perry is the ideal psych-up tune. It's all about embracing the person you were born to be and overcoming your fear of standing up for yourself. It is one of the best wake-up songs for adults, Roar is an excellent tune to wake up to if you're about to ask for a raise or make a bold professional move.

10. Three Little Birds - Bob Marley

If you've been depressed about life's stresses, consider waking up to Bob Marley assuring you that every small thing will be all right. His song tells everyone that no matter how horrible things appear, things always work out.

11. Good Vibes - Chris Janson

Good Vibes is a good option if you enjoy listening to platitudes in the morning. It's about absorbing all the incredible energy, having a great time, and not wasting a second. Chris Janson reveals why he loves life and keeps his head high throughout the day.

12. Beautiful Day - U2

The song is an enjoyable tune to wake up to; it is about someone enjoying life despite losing everything. The music puts everything into context and offers the listener hope that there is glamour around them if they look around. It reminds individuals to appreciate the small things in life.

13. Don't Stop Believin' – Journey

This song is so universally applicable that it makes excellent morning music. It implies that everyone is on a journey, no matter where they come from. Many individuals have yet to learn where they're going, yet everyone's trip is similar. One of the best music to wake up your brain, the song has an energetic and uplifting tone that encourages the listener to take risks.

14. Best Day of My Life - American Authors

The track was composed to make listeners happy. It is energetic and has a variety of instruments. The song is about finding the best in life even when things are rough, which is a terrific lesson to have when you're just beginning your day.

15. Best Day Ever - Mac Miller

The song exudes boldness and takes the listener on a journey from Mac as an ordinary child from Pittsburgh to an international icon. It discusses pursuing your desires and making your goals come true.

16. Life Happens - Brandon & Leah

Life Happens is always a great way to commence the day, with its funky undertones and profound lyrics. The words assure you that life is constantly happening and that while you are in control of your life, there are certain circumstances that you cannot control. Time does not wait for anyone, so sit back and watch life unfold in front of your eyes.

17. Safe with Me - Sam Smith

This relaxing, soulful pop melody will lift your spirits in the morning. Sam offers his all in the song, from the backing singers to the sweet piano overtones. Waking up to Safe with Me is excellent for unwinding after a long night's sleep. This song's vibe is best described as "chill." The electric notes will leave a wonderful aftertaste in your mouth.

18. What a Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong

One of the best options to add to your morning songs playlist, this classic song will undoubtedly change your perspective on everyday events. Louis sings on the majesty of life, emphasising how shifting your focus to your surroundings and cherished ones will make you appreciate our magnificent world.

19. Chicken Fried - Zac Brown Band

The little things in life make you look forward to the next day. It could be a nice breeze, your favourite pair of trousers, dancing to your favourite music, or a tasty ol' fried chicken! Pay attention to what makes you happy, and try incorporating some of it into your week!

20. Her Morning Elegance - Oren Lavie

Her Morning Elegance is a narrative about someone battling and struggling for their life while no one knows. However, this person exudes elegance and smiles every morning. The most intriguing aspect is the individual's resilience and willingness to wake up and fight even when the struggle is not apparent.

Is waking up to a song good?

A favourite song can make your day better in a variety of ways. Setting a positive tone for the day might help you feel more energised and driven. It can also make you feel more attached to your emotions and surroundings.

Can music help you wake up in the morning?

Melodic songs appear to have an energising effect, increasing arousal, mental processes, and attention, making you feel less sleepy as you wake up.

Above are some of the best songs to wake up to for adults. Beginning the day with a positive attitude may assist in setting the mood for the remainder of the day. The appropriate music may put you in a good perspective and give you the focus to go through your day.

