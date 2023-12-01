Comprehensive list of Mortal Kombat characters: Roles and personalities explained
Are you a fan of video games? If so, you're likely familiar with the thrilling fighting game Mortal Kombat by NetherRealm Studios. It is known for its intense combat, memorable characters, and signature fatalities that have become legendary among gamers. But aside from its gameplay, what else do you know about the media franchise? Discover the Mortal Kombat characters, roles and personalities.
Mortal Kombat is a fighting game developed by Midway Games and released in 1992. The game has resulted in the development of a franchise that has become a cornerstone of the fighting game genre. The Mortal Kombat franchise has expanded beyond video games into a multi-media phenomenon.
Mortal Kombat characters
Mortal Kombat franchise characters are known for their unique abilities and diverse backgrounds. The game introduced players to fighters like Baraka, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Kano, Liu Kang, Goro, Jade, Jax, and Johnny Cage.
Original Mortal Kombat game characters
The original Mortal Kombat game characters, released in 1992, included ten characters, seven (Johnny Cage, Kano, Raiden, Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sonya Blade and Sub-Zero) of which are playable. Here are all the original ten characters, their roles, and personalities.
Johnny Cage
Jonathan "John" Carlton is an action movie star and martial artist from Earthrealm. He is known for his charismatic, arrogant and self-obsessed personality. Johnny Cage is strong and agile, and his signature moves include a projectile energy blast, a shadow kick, and the split punch.
Kano
Kano is a Black Dragon clan member known for his ruthless, greedy, treacherous nature. He is often depicted as a mercenary or a criminal known for his brutal fighting style and lack of empathy. Kano has a sarcastic, cowardly and criminal personality.
Raiden
Raiden is the eternal god of thunder and the former protector of Earthrealm. He is wise, serious, and highly responsible. Raiden carries the heavy burden of defending Earthrealm from threats. Being a god, he possesses many supernatural abilities.
Liu Kang
Liu Kang is a former Shaolin monk and the undisputed champion of the Mortal Kombat Tournament. He is the eternal god of fire, protector of Earthrealm, and the current keeper of time. Liu Kang has a dedicated and courageous personality.
Scorpion
Scorpion, real name Hanzo Hasashi, is a mortal Japanese warrior. Initially from Earthrealm, he becomes a spectre from Netherrealm after his death. Scorpion is defined by his quest to avenge the deaths of himself, his family, and his clan. He is known for his vengeance, determination, nobility, compassion, honour and loyalty.
Sonya Blade
Sonya Blade is among the top Mortal Kombat female characters. An agent of Special Forces, she debuted in the original 1992 game as the roster's sole female fighter. Sonya joins the Mortal Kombat tournament in pursuit of her nemesis, Kano. Sonya is known for being an emancipated and headstrong woman.
Sub-Zero
Sub-Zero, real name Kuai Liang, is a selfless warrior and member of the Lin Kuei clan of ninjas. He can control ice. Sub-Zero has an older brother known as Bi-Han, who was also a Sub-Zero before Scorpion killed him and became the wraith, Noob Saibot.
Goro
Goro is a half-human, half-dragon beast, a member of the four-armed Shokan race. He is a non-playable character who serves as the sub-boss of the game. Goro is much stronger than the other characters and cannot be affected by throw attacks. He represents the Outworld as a mighty and brutal warrior.
Reptile
Reptile is a member of the Saurian race from the realm of Zaterra. He is a non-playable secret character. Reptile is one of the few survivors of his kind after Shao Kahn conquered his world. He has since served the Outworld emperor as a spy and assassin.
Shang Tsung
Shang Tsung is a non-playable character and the final boss of the game. He is a powerful, deadly sorcerer and primary villain in the Mortal Kombat series. Shang Tsung is a demonic shapeshifter who needs to consume souls to sustain his health and life.
Mortal Kombat 11 characters
How many fighters are in Mortal Kombat 11? It has 37 characters comprising combatants from the franchise and some new faces from movies and comics. They include:
|Kombatant
|Gender
|Origin
|Species
|Cetrion
|Female
|Heavens
|Elder god
|Jacqui Briggs
|Female
|Earthrealm
|Human
|Liu Kang
|Male
|Earthrealm
|Human
|The Joker
|Male
|DC Universe
|Human
|Fujin
|Male
|Heaven
|god
|Sheeva
|Female
|Outworld
|Shokan
|Kabal
|Male
|Earthrealm
|Human
|Geras
|Male
|Kronika's Keep
|Artificial construct
|Spawn
|Male
|Image Universe
|Immortal Hellspawn
|Kano
|Male
|Earthrealm
|Human
|Shang Tsung
|Male
|Earthrealm
|Human
|Noob Saibot
|Male
|Netherrealm
|Wraith
|Sub-Zero
|Male
|Earthrealm
|Cryomancer
|Cassie Cage
|Female
|Earthrealm
|Human
|Kollector
|Male
|Outworld
|Naknada
|Kotal Kahn
|Male
|Z'Unkahrah, Outworld
|Osh-Tek
|Kung Lao
|Male
|Earthrealm
|Human
|Johnny Cage
|Male
|Earthrealm
|Human
|Jade
|Female
|Edenia
|Edenian/Revenant
|Sindel
|Female
|Edenia
|Edenian/Revenant
|D'vorah
|Female
|Arnyek Islands
|Kytinn
|Erron Black
|Male
|Earthrealm
|Human
|Scorpion
|Male
|Netherrealm
|Spectre
|The Terminator
|Male
|Terminator franchise
|Model T-800
|Jax Briggs
|Male
|Earthrealm
|Human
|Raiden
|Male
|Heavens
|god
|Sonya Blade
|Female
|Earthrealm
|Human
|Frost
|Female
|Earthrealm
|Cryomancer
|Rain
|Male
|Edenia
|Demi-God
|Mileena
|Female
|Outworld
|Half-Tarkatan, Half-Edenian
|Rambo
|Male
|Rambo franchise
|Human
|Baraka
|Male
|Outworld
|Tarkatan
|Nightwolf
|Male
|Earthrealm
|Human
|Kitana
|Female
|Edenia
|Edenian
|Skarlet
|Female
|Outworld
|Genetic experiment
|Robocop
|Male
|RoboCop franchise
|Cyborg
|Shao Kahn
|Male
|Outworld
|god
Who is the strongest character in Mortal Kombat?
According to CBR, the One Being is considered the most powerful character in the Mortal Kombat universe. However, it has never appeared as a villain or playable character in games.
It's important to note that the power levels can vary depending on the context and the specific storyline. For example, in the 2021 Mortal Kombat movie, Raiden is depicted as the most powerful character.
Who is the best Mortal Kombat character?
It is challenging to settle on one character as being the strongest because they all have different abilities. According to Screen Rant, Kronika is the most powerful combatant. The Gamer ranks Raiden as the most powerful fighter, and WatchMojo lists Noob Saibot as the most powerful Mortal Kombat character in the franchise.
How many total MK characters are there?
There are a total of 77 playable fighters. However, all Mortal Kombat characters are an estimated 101 when considering unplayable bosses and guests.
Mortal Kombat characters have unique abilities and backstories. Some of the most iconic characters are Johnny Cage, Kano, Liu Kang, Raiden, Scorpion, Sonya Blade and Sub-Zero. These characters have become staples of the franchise, appearing in numerous games, movies, and TV shows.
