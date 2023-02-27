25 of the biggest white rappers of all time and their biggest hits

Undoubtedly, white musicians in the hip-hop scene have had to put in more effort to establish their credibility. White rappers have frequently been viewed as entrants seeking to exploit a trend in a genre and heritage controlled by African-American and Latino musicians. However, there is a flourishing and underrated group of white rap artists who are disobeying all the rules and reinventing what it implies to be a rap musician.

Rap artists uniquely convey themselves by extemporizing with phrases and reciting or rhyming lyrics, occasionally followed by dynamic and engaging visual effects. Rap beats are just as good as the MC's ability to read them fast or slowly. However, since each artist has a unique style, each rap song conveys a distinctive character of its author.

25 most popular white rappers of all time

While white MCs are often ignored and targeted for scrutiny and disdain in the industry, the following white rappers are gaining the acknowledgement they deserve as rap pioneers. So, who tops the white rapper's list in popularity? Check out the list below:

1. Eminem

Who is the most famous white rapper? Eminem probably comes to mind. Marshall Bruce Mathers III, famously known as Eminem, was born and brought up in Detroit, Michigan. He gained recognition during the latter 1990s with his initial album, Infinite. He has since launched several studio albums and received numerous accolades. His number one hit is considered to be Lose Yourself.

2. Beastie Boys

The Beastie Boys were a New York-based American hip-hop group. The group was established in 1981 and is now regarded to be among the most successful hip-hop producers of all time. Fight for Your Right is considered to be their biggest hit song.

3. Yelawolf

Michael Wayne Atha, known as Yelawolf, is an Alabama-born white rapper. His distinct hip-hop style has made him a superstar among fans and commentators. He established a substantial following within days of the release of his premiere album, Creek Water, in 2005. His biggest hit song is considered to be Best Friend.

4. Macklemore

Benjamin Hammond Haggerty, widely recognized by his stage name Macklemore, is a Seattle, Washington-based American singer, rapper, and songwriter. He initially obtained public attention in 2009 with the official launch of his premiere album, The Unplanned Mixtape. His most successful song is considered to be Thrift Shop.

5. Lil D*cky

David Andrew Burd, also known as Lil D*cky or LD, is a rapper and comedian from the United States. He is one of the white, old-school rappers. Lil became a household name following the release of his music video for Ex-Boyfriend, which made headlines with over one million views on YouTube. His most well-known song is Freaky Friday.

6. Kid Rock

Kid Rock is a rapper, actor, producer, and singer from the United States. He is widely recognized for his album Devil Without a Cause,' which has sold over 13 million copies worldwide. All Summer Long is his most successful single to date.

7. Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly, also known as MGK, is a white rap artist from Cleveland, Ohio. He rose to prominence after releasing the 100 Words and Running mixtape in 2010. His big record debut album, Lace Up, was launched in 2012 and featured the single Alice in Wonderland. His most listened-to song is My Ex's Best Friend.

8. Rittz

Jonathan McCollum, commonly known by his professional name Rittz, is a rapper from the United States. He was formerly endorsed to Tech N9ne's label, Stange Music. He released his debut album, The Life and Times of Jonny Valiant, in 2013. His most famous song is I'm Only Human.

9. Aesop Rock

Ian Matthias Bavitz, widely recognized as Aesop Rock, is a San Francisco-based rap musician and producer. He is well-known for his intricate rhyme schemes, non-sequiturs, and breath regulation. One of his most famous songs is None Shall Pass.

10. Pitbull

Pitbull is a rap artist from the United States who has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his distinctive perspective and melodic tunes. Kings of Crunk was his breakthrough album, and he has since released hit singles such as Fireball and Feel This Moment.

11. Mac Miller

Malcolm James McCormick, widely recognized as Mac Miller, was a rapper and singer from the United States. In 2010, he sealed a recording agreement with Rostrum Records, a Pittsburgh-centred independent label. He launched his premiere album, Blue Slide Park, on 8 November 2011. His most successful single was Self Care.

12. Action Bronson

Action Bronson is a hip-hop musician from Queens, New York. He joined Warner Bros. in 2012 and has since published several soundtracks. Saab Stories, his significant debut, was launched in 2013. One of his most famous songs is Easy Rider.

13. NF

Nathan John Feuerstein, better known as NF, is an American songwriter, rapper, and famous musician. He had commercial success in both mainstream and Christian hip-hop markets. NF debuted on the Billboard charts in 2014 with a prolonged play launched with Capitol CMG. Let You Down is one of his most successful singles to date.

14. Brother Ali

Newman, Ali Douglas, professionally known as Brother Ali, is an activist, rapper, and representative of the Rhymesayers Entertainment collective from the United States. He has six albums, singles, EPs, and collaborations. One of his most famous songs is Uncle Sam Godd*mn.

15. El-P

Jaime Meline, known as El-P, is a record producer, rapper, and entrepreneur from Brooklyn. He is widely recognized for his work with the band Company Flow. He is a cocreator, holder, and CEO of the Definitive Jux record label. The underground white rapper belongs to the Weathermen and the Cardboard City art collective. Legend Has It is his most successful single.

16. Paul Wall

Paul Wall is an American rapper who has recently signed with Swishahouse Records. He has published numerous albums on the label throughout his professional life and collaborated with countless other rappers. One of his most well-known songs is Sittin' Sideways.

17. Post Malone

Post Malone is an American singer, record producer, rapper, and songwriter. He is one of the white rappers with face tattoos. Malone rose to prominence following his debut single, White Iverson, launched in 2015. He secured a new deal with Republic Records following his debut single; congratulations. The song peaked at the top one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the USA.

18. Vinnie Paz

Vinnie Paz is a Sicilian writer and rapper. He is the chief vocalist for Army of the Pharaohs, a hip-hop band. He launched his premiere album, Season of the Assassin, in 2010. In 2016, he launched his third single album, The Cornerstone of the Corner Store. His most famous song is The Ghost I Used To Be.

19. Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow is a Louisville, Kentucky-based singer, rapper and producer. When he was 12, he started rapping, recording a CD and selling it to his middle school fellow students. His first big break came with his 2020 song What's Poppin', which became popular on the video-sharing app TikTok.

20. Hoodie Allen

Hoodie Allen is a rapper, singer, and songwriter from New York. He started his career at Google before deciding to focus solely on music. People Keep Talking, his premiere album, sold over 30,000 copies in its first week. Hoodie's achievement in 2016 was followed by the launch of Happy Camper, his second studio album. One of his most famous songs is No Interruption.

21. Tay Money

Taylor Noelle Watson, popularly known as Tay Money, is an American rapper. She rose to prominence following the publication of her song Trapper's Delight in 2018. Her 2019 single Bussin became a trendy song on TikTok and quickly went viral.

22. Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea is a rapper, songwriter, and model from Australia. She is one of the few well-known white female rappers. When she was sixteen, she relocated from Australia to the United States to undertake her career as a musician. Azalea rose to prominence after posting music videos on YouTube. In 2014, her single Fancy, which featured Charlie XCX, peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

23. Asher Roth

Asher Paul Roth, professionally known as Asher Roth, is a Pennsylvania-based rapper. Roth rose to prominence following the launch of his debut single, 'I Love College. Schoolboy Records and Universal Motown, SRC released his premiere album, Asleep in the Bread Aisle.

24. Weird Al Yankovic

Weird Al Yankovic is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. He is well-known for writing comedic songs that make fun of pop culture, frequently satirizing particular songs. Since the beginning of his profession, he has sold over 12 million albums. His most famous song is Eat It.

25. Aitch

Harrison James Armstrong, popularly known as Aitch, is a Manchester-based British rapper. He has launched ten charting singles in the UK, along with Strike a Pose and Taste (Make It Shake). His solo achievement single Straight Rhymez has received over 26 million views, drawing the interest of London rapper Stormzy.

What white rappers have said the n-word?

Eminem has always preserved that the N-word is inappropriate for white rappers. Still, he was termed a hypocrite by the source journalists who dug up tracks Em recorded before becoming famous in which he uses the racial epithet. The rapper responded by claiming that the magazine had a "personal grudge" against him while explaining that the tracks were published when he was 15.

Who are the 2 white rappers from the 90s?

Who are the two white rappers? Vanilla Ice and Eminem. Vanilla Ice became a social outcast as rapidly as he became a superstar. Eminem became the greatest rapper of all time and was lauded for his lyrical prowess.

Above are some of the most prominent white rappers of all time. White rappers are frequently viewed as entrants looking to capitalize on a trend in a genre and heritage dominated by African-American and Latino musicians. But they've defied all the rules and reinvented what it means to be a rap artist.

