Multiple award-winning actress Roselyn Ngissah shared a lovely photo of herself rocking a fitted African print dress

Sharing the photo on Instagram, she said she was a not fan of fitted outfits but her sister had insisted she would love it

Many people in the comments section told Roselyn that she looked gorgeous in the dress and should wear more like that

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah turned many heads online when she posted a picture of herself in beautiful African-print attire.

Roselyn Ngissah wears African print attire

The star actress took to her verified Instagram page to share with her fans a beautiful dress she had received from her sister.

In the caption, she noted that she was not a fan of fitted and figure-hugging dresses. However, her sister convinced her that she would like this one.

After posting the picture, she asked her millions of followers for their honest opinions on the African print dress.

I told my sister I don’t like fitted dresses , she said try this one.. what do you think?

Reactions to Roselyn Ngissah's attire

Actresses Selly Galley and Beverly Afaglo, as well as many of Roselyn's fans, flooded the comment section with positive reviews about her outfit.

Below are the lovely opinions of social media users regarding Roselyn's outfit:

sellygalley said:

"😍 It’s the cute legs."

naa_adoma_kyerekuah said:

"Woho ay3 f3 papa, do more of this okay 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

ani_blinks_ said:

"Do more of this sometimes please 😍you look stunning 😍 ❤️❤️❤️."

patk311 said:

"Pls stick to it you look amazing ❤️😍."

_keenozbags said:

"You look very pretty in it😍😍. Please be giving us more of this too😍."

beverly_afaglo said:

"Sweet papa 😍."

jennyjello9 said:

"3y3 kama 3sane nso fata wo❤️❤️."

