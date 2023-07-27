Top 20 female MMA fighters in the world: Powerful and beautiful fighters
Mixed martial arts (MMA) is among the most competitive sports genres in the world. The female category comprises some attractive and talented fighters who rank among the best in mixed martial arts. Discover the top female MMA fighters in the world.
MMA is a competitive sport that incorporates fighting techniques from various domains. Some disciplines used include boxing, wrestling, Jiu-Jitsu, and Muay Thai. The top female MMA fighters have mastered the art, recording impressive records.
Top 20 female MMA fighters in the world
The female MMA genre has become one of the most popular sports worldwide. The genre has produced some iconic names synonymous with the sport. But among all the MMA female fighters, who ranks top? Here are some of the top female MMA fighters worldwide—the stats mentioned in the article are as of the time of writing.
1. Valentina Shevchenko
- Nickname: Bullet
- Date of birth: 7 March 1988
- Place of birth: Frunze, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
- Height: 5'5" (165 cm)
- Weight: 57 kg (125 lbs)
- Weight class: Flyweight
- Pro MMA record: 23-4-0 (win-loss-draw)
Who is the best female fighter of all time? Valentina Shevchenko is among the top-rated ones currently. She fights out of Lima, Peru and has a pro-MMA record of 23 wins and four losses in 27 matches.
2. Weili Zhang
- Nickname: Magnum
- Date of birth: 13 August 1989
- Place of birth: Handan, China
- Height: 5'4" (163 cm)
- Weight: 52 kg (115 lbs)
- Weight class: Strawweight
- Pro MMA record: 23-3-0
Weili Zhang is a Hebei, China-based MMA fighter with a pro record of 23 wins and three losses in 26 bouts. She competes in the strawweight division and is a two-time UFC Women's Strawweight champion. Zhang has a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
3. Alexa Grasso
- Full name: Karen Alexa Grasso Montes
- Date of birth: 9 August 1993
- Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Height: 5'5" (165 cm)
- Weight: 56 kg (125 lbs)
- Weight class: Flyweight
- Pro MMA record: 16-3-0
Alexa Grasso is among the top famous female fighters in the world. She hails from Guadalajara, Mexico, with a pro-MMA record of 16 wins and three losses in nineteen fights. She competes in the female flyweight division.
4. Rose Namajunas
- Nickname: Thug
- Date of birth: 29 June 1992
- Place of birth: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
- Height: 5'5" (165 cm)
- Weight: 52 kg (115 lbs)
- Weight class: Strawweight
- Pro MMA record: 12-5-0
Rose Namajunas is one of the best female fighters in the world, fighting out of Arvada, Colorado, United States. She has a pro-MMA record of 11 wins and five losses and is among the best female strawweight fighters.
5. Cristiane Justino Venancio
- Nickname: Cris Cyborg
- Date of birth: 9 July 1985
- Place of birth: Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil
- Height: 5'8" (173 cm)
- Weight: 65 kg (144 lbs)
- Weight class: Featherweight
- Pro-MMA record: 26-2-0, 1 NC (no contest)
Cris Cyborg is a Brazilian American mixed martial artist. She is the current best female featherweight MMA fighter, a title she has held since January 2020. Cris Cyborg is a Grand Slam Champion with titles across four major martial arts promotions.
6. Julianna Peña
- Nickname: The Venezuelan Vixen
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2023)
- Place of birth: Spokane, Washington, United States
- Height: 5'6" (168 cm)
- Weight: 61 kg (135 lbs)
- Weight class: Bantamweight
- Pro MMA record: 12-5-0
Julianna Peña is among the best women MMA fighters in the world, with a pro record of 11 wins and five losses. She is a former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion with a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
7. Carla Esparza
- Nickname: The Cookie Monster
- Date of birth: 10 October 1987
- Place of birth: Torrance, California, United States
- Height: 5'1" (155 cm)
- Weight: 52 kg (114.6 lbs)
- Weight class: Strawweight
- Pro MMA record: 20-7-0
Carla Kristen Esparza is a mixed martial arts fighter from the United States. She is a former two-time Women's Strawweight Champion. Esparza has a pro record of 19 wins and seven losses, with a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
8. Jéssica Andrade
- Nickname: Bate Estaca
- Date of birth: 25 September 1991
- Place of birth: Umuarama, Paraná, Brazil
- Height: 5'1" (155 cm)
- Weight: 52 kgs (115 lbs)
- Weight class: Strawweight
- Pro MMA record: 24-11-0
Jéssica Fernanda da Costa Andrade is among the top women UFC fighters. She is a former Women's Strawweight Champion. Andrade has competed in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions in the past and has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
9. Erin Blanchfield
- Nickname: Cold Blooded
- Date of birth: 4 May 1999
- Place of birth: Elmwood Park, New Jersey, United States
- Height: 5'4" (163 cm)
- Weight: 57 kgs (126 lbs)
- Weight class: Flyweight
- Pro MMA record: 11-1-0
Erin Anne Blanchfield is an American UFC fighter fighting out of New York. She is a former Eddie Bravo Invitational champion representing the Renzo Gracie Academy. Blanchfield has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
10. Holly Holm
- Nickname: The Preacher's Daughter
- Date of birth: 17 October 1981
- Place of birth: Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States
- Height: 5'8" (173 cm)
- Weight: 61 kgs (136 lbs)
- Weight class: Bantamweight
- Pro MMA record: 15-7-0
Holly Rene Holm is an American mixed martial arts fighter from the UFC. She is a former kickboxer from 2001–2003 and a former boxer from 2003–2013. Holly fights out of Albuquerque, New Mexico and competes in the bantamweight division.
11. Manon Fiorot
- Nickname: The Beast
- Date of birth: 17 February 1990
- Place of birth: Nice, France
- Height: 5'7" (169 cm)
- Weight: 57 kgs (126 lbs)
- Weight class: Flyweight
- Pro MMA record: 10-1-0
Manon Caroline Fiorot is a mixed martial artist from Nice, France. She has a pro–MMA record of 10 wins and one loss in eleven fights. Fiorot has a black belt in karate and a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
12. Tatiana Suarez
- Full name: Tatiana Yadira Suarez Padilla
- Date of birth: 19 December 1990
- Place of birth: Covina, California, United States
- Height: 5'5" (165 cm)
- Weight: 57 kgs (125 lbs)
- Weight class: Flyweight and strawweight
- Pro MMA record: 10-0-0
Tatiana Yadira Suarez Padilla is a mixed martial artist from the USA with a background in wrestling. She competes in the UFC in the women's strawweight and flyweight divisions.
13. Xiaonan Yan
- Nickname: Nine
- Date of birth: 16 June 1989
- Place of birth: Liaoning, China
- Height: 5'5" (166 cm)
- Weight: 52 kgs (115 lbs)
- Weight class: Strawweight
- Pro-MMA record: 17-3-0, 1 NC (no contest)
Yan Xiaonan is a mixed martial artist from China competing in the female strawweight division. She has a pro-MMA record of 17 wins and three losses. Yan has a background in Sanda, Chinese kickboxing, which she switched from in 2015 to MMA.
14. Taila Santos
- Full name: Talia Santos
- Date of birth: 22 June 1993
- Place of birth: Jaraguá do Sul, Brazil
- Height: 5'6" (168 cm)
- Weight: 57 kgs (125 lbs)
- Weight class: Flyweight
- Pro MMA record: 19-2-0
Taila Santos is a flyweight MMA fighter from Brazil. She began training at 16, debuting in 2013, and fights for the Astra Fight Team in Balneário Camboriú, Brazil. Talia has a pro-MMA record of 19 wins and two losses in 21 bouts.
15. Amanda Lemos
- Nickname: Amandinha
- Date of birth: 22 May 1987
- Place of birth: Belém, Pará, Brazil
- Height: 5'4" (163 cm)
- Weight: 52 kgs (114.5 lbs)
- Weight class: Strawweight
- Pro MMA record: 13-2-1
Amanda Oliveira de Lemos is a strawweight UFC athlete from Brazil. She holds a pro record of 13 wins (8 knockout, three submission and two decision), two losses and one draw. Amanda has been active since 2014 and represents the Marajó Brothers Team.
16. Irene Aldana
- Full name: Irene Robles Aldana
- Date of birth: 26 March 1988
- Place of birth: Culiacán, Mexico
- Height: 5'9" (175 cm)
- Weight: 61 kgs (135 lbs)
- Weight class: Bantamweight
- Pro MMA record: 14-7-0
Irene Robles Aldana is a mixed martial arts fighter from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. She fights in the bantamweight division and has a pro record of 14 wins and seven losses in 21 fights.
17. Raquel Pennington
- Nickname: Rocky
- Date of birth: 5 September 1988
- Place of birth: Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States
- Height: 5'7" (170 cm)
- Weight: 61 kgs (135 lbs)
- Weight class: Bantamweight
- Pro MMA record: 15-9-0
Raquel Len Pennington is a mixed martial arts artist from the United States. She fights in the UFC's bantamweight division, holding a pro record of 15 wins and eight losses in 23 fights.
18. Kayla Harrison
- Full name: Kayla Jean Harrison
- Date of birth: 2 July 1990
- Place of birth: Middletown, Ohio, United States
- Height: 5'8" (173 cm)
- Weight: 70 kgs (154 lbs)
- Weight class: Lightweight
- Pro MMA record: 15-1-0
Kayla Jean Harrison is a professional mixed martial artist, former Olympic and world champion judoka from the United States. Fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida, Harrison represents the Professional Fighters League (PFL).
19. Katlyn Chookagian
- Nickname: Blonde Fighter
- Date of birth: 28 December 1988
- Place of birth: Quakertown, Pennsylvania, United States
- Height: 5'9" (175 cm)
- Weight: 127.50
- Weight class: Flyweight
- Pro MMA record: 18-5-0
Katlyn Chookagian is a professional mixed martial artist from the United States. She competes in the flyweight division of the UFC but previously competed in bantamweight. Choolagian is a Black belt holder in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
20. Amanda Nunes
- Nickname: The Lioness
- Date of birth: 30 May 1988
- Place of birth: Pojuca, Bahia, Brazi
- Height: 5'8" (173 cm)
- Weight: 61 kgs (135 lbs)
- Weight class: Bantamweight
- Pro MMA record: 23-5-0
Amanda Lourenço Nunes is a former professional mixed martial artist from Brazil. She was active in the MMA from 2008 to 2023 and has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a brown belt in judo. Nunes had a pro-MMA record of 23 wins and five losses in 28 fights during her retirement in 2023.
The powerful and beautiful female MMA fighters above are some of the best athletes currently making strides in the ring. They are beautiful, strong and talented, with incredible records in the octagon ring.
