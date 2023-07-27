Top 20 female MMA fighters in the world: Powerful and beautiful fighters

Mixed martial arts (MMA) is among the most competitive sports genres in the world. The female category comprises some attractive and talented fighters who rank among the best in mixed martial arts. Discover the top female MMA fighters in the world.

Amanda Nunes, Katlyn Chookagian, Raquel Pennington and Valentina Shevchenko. Photo: Jeff Bottari, Chris Unger, Mike Roach (modified by author)

MMA is a competitive sport that incorporates fighting techniques from various domains. Some disciplines used include boxing, wrestling, Jiu-Jitsu, and Muay Thai. The top female MMA fighters have mastered the art, recording impressive records.

Top 20 female MMA fighters in the world

The female MMA genre has become one of the most popular sports worldwide. The genre has produced some iconic names synonymous with the sport. But among all the MMA female fighters, who ranks top? Here are some of the top female MMA fighters worldwide—the stats mentioned in the article are as of the time of writing.

1. Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan poses on stage during the UFC 285 Press Conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Nickname: Bullet

Bullet Date of birth: 7 March 1988

7 March 1988 Place of birth: Frunze, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Frunze, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Height: 5'5" (165 cm)

5'5" (165 cm) Weight: 57 kg (125 lbs)

57 kg (125 lbs) Weight class: Flyweight

Flyweight Pro MMA record: 23-4-0 (win-loss-draw)

Who is the best female fighter of all time? Valentina Shevchenko is among the top-rated ones currently. She fights out of Lima, Peru and has a pro-MMA record of 23 wins and four losses in 27 matches.

2. Weili Zhang

Zhang Weili of China prepares for a fight during the UFC 248 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Nickname: Magnum

Magnum Date of birth: 13 August 1989

13 August 1989 Place of birth: Handan, China

Handan, China Height: 5'4" (163 cm)

5'4" (163 cm) Weight: 52 kg (115 lbs)

52 kg (115 lbs) Weight class: Strawweight

Strawweight Pro MMA record: 23-3-0

Weili Zhang is a Hebei, China-based MMA fighter with a pro record of 23 wins and three losses in 26 bouts. She competes in the strawweight division and is a two-time UFC Women's Strawweight champion. Zhang has a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

3. Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso of Mexico is seen on stage during the UFC 285 Press Conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger

Full name: Karen Alexa Grasso Montes

Karen Alexa Grasso Montes Date of birth: 9 August 1993

9 August 1993 Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Height: 5'5" (165 cm)

5'5" (165 cm) Weight: 56 kg (125 lbs)

56 kg (125 lbs) Weight class: Flyweight

Flyweight Pro MMA record: 16-3-0

Alexa Grasso is among the top famous female fighters in the world. She hails from Guadalajara, Mexico, with a pro-MMA record of 16 wins and three losses in nineteen fights. She competes in the female flyweight division.

4. Rose Namajunas

UFC women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas poses for a photo during the UFC Fight Night event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Nickname: Thug

Thug Date of birth: 29 June 1992

29 June 1992 Place of birth: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States Height: 5'5" (165 cm)

5'5" (165 cm) Weight: 52 kg (115 lbs)

52 kg (115 lbs) Weight class: Strawweight

Strawweight Pro MMA record: 12-5-0

Rose Namajunas is one of the best female fighters in the world, fighting out of Arvada, Colorado, United States. She has a pro-MMA record of 11 wins and five losses and is among the best female strawweight fighters.

5. Cristiane Justino Venancio

MMA Fighter Cris Cyborg attends the world premiere of Affirm Films' "Big George Foreman" at Regal LA Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Nickname: Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Date of birth: 9 July 1985

9 July 1985 Place of birth: Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil

Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil Height: 5'8" (173 cm)

5'8" (173 cm) Weight: 65 kg (144 lbs)

65 kg (144 lbs) Weight class: Featherweight

Featherweight Pro-MMA record: 26-2-0, 1 NC (no contest)

Cris Cyborg is a Brazilian American . She is the current best female featherweight MMA fighter, a title she has held since January 2020. Cris Cyborg is a Grand Slam Champion with titles across four major martial arts promotions.

6. Julianna Peña

Julianna Pena watches the fights during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Nickname: The Venezuelan Vixen

The Venezuelan Vixen Age: 33 years old (as of 2023)

33 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Spokane, Washington, United States

Spokane, Washington, United States Height: 5'6" (168 cm)

5'6" (168 cm) Weight: 61 kg (135 lbs)

61 kg (135 lbs) Weight class: Bantamweight

Bantamweight Pro MMA record: 12-5-0

Julianna Peña is among the best women MMA fighters in the world, with a pro record of 11 wins and five losses. She is a former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion with a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

7. Carla Esparza

Irvine resident and Redondo High graduate Carla Esparza poses during a photo shoot in Phoenix. Photo: Hans Gutknecht

Nickname: The Cookie Monster

The Cookie Monster Date of birth: 10 October 1987

10 October 1987 Place of birth: Torrance, California, United States

Torrance, California, United States Height: 5'1" (155 cm)

5'1" (155 cm) Weight: 52 kg (114.6 lbs)

52 kg (114.6 lbs) Weight class: Strawweight

Strawweight Pro MMA record: 20-7-0

Carla Kristen Esparza is a mixed martial arts fighter from the United States. She is a former two-time Women's Strawweight Champion. Esparza has a pro record of 19 wins and seven losses, with a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

8. Jéssica Andrade

Jessica Andrade speaks to the press and the fans at the UFC 288 media day at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Photo: Louis Grasse

Nickname: Bate Estaca

Bate Estaca Date of birth: 25 September 1991

25 September 1991 Place of birth: Umuarama, Paraná, Brazil

Umuarama, Paraná, Brazil Height: 5'1" (155 cm)

5'1" (155 cm) Weight: 52 kgs (115 lbs)

52 kgs (115 lbs) Weight class: Strawweight

Strawweight Pro MMA record: 24-11-0

Jéssica Fernanda da Costa Andrade is among the top women UFC fighters. She is a former Women's Strawweight Champion. Andrade has competed in the flyweight and bantamweight divisions in the past and has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

9. Erin Blanchfield

UFC flyweight Erin Blanchfield participates in a Q&A session before the UFC 288 ceremonial weigh-in at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Chris Unger

Nickname: Cold Blooded

Cold Blooded Date of birth: 4 May 1999

4 May 1999 Place of birth: Elmwood Park, New Jersey, United States

Elmwood Park, New Jersey, United States Height: 5'4" (163 cm)

5'4" (163 cm) Weight: 57 kgs (126 lbs)

57 kgs (126 lbs) Weight class: Flyweight

Flyweight Pro MMA record: 11-1-0

Erin Anne Blanchfield is an American UFC fighter fighting out of New York. She is a former Eddie Bravo Invitational champion representing the Renzo Gracie Academy. Blanchfield has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

10. Holly Holm

Mixed martial artist Holly Holm accepts the Breakthrough Fighter of the Year award at the eighth annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at The Venetian Las Vegas. Photo: David Becker

Nickname: The Preacher's Daughter

The Preacher's Daughter Date of birth: 17 October 1981

17 October 1981 Place of birth: Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States

Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States Height: 5'8" (173 cm)

5'8" (173 cm) Weight: 61 kgs (136 lbs)

61 kgs (136 lbs) Weight class: Bantamweight

Bantamweight Pro MMA record: 15-7-0

Holly Rene Holm is an American mixed martial arts fighter from the UFC. She is a former kickboxer from 2001–2003 and a former boxer from 2003–2013. Holly fights out of Albuquerque, New Mexico and competes in the bantamweight division.

11. Manon Fiorot

Manon Fiorot of France prepares to fight Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger

Nickname: The Beast

The Beast Date of birth: 17 February 1990

17 February 1990 Place of birth: Nice, France

Nice, France Height: 5'7" (169 cm)

5'7" (169 cm) Weight: 57 kgs (126 lbs)

57 kgs (126 lbs) Weight class: Flyweight

Flyweight Pro MMA record: 10-1-0

Manon Caroline Fiorot is a mixed martial artist from Nice, France. She has a pro–MMA record of 10 wins and one loss in eleven fights. Fiorot has a black belt in karate and a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

12. Tatiana Suarez

UFC women's strawweight Tatiana Suarez of the United States poses for photographers in Santiago, Chile. Photo: Buda Mendes

Full name: Tatiana Yadira Suarez Padilla

Tatiana Yadira Suarez Padilla Date of birth: 19 December 1990

19 December 1990 Place of birth: Covina, California, United States

Covina, California, United States Height: 5'5" (165 cm)

5'5" (165 cm) Weight: 57 kgs (125 lbs)

57 kgs (125 lbs) Weight class: Flyweight and strawweight

Flyweight and strawweight Pro MMA record: 10-0-0

Tatiana Yadira Suarez Padilla is a mixed martial artist from the USA with a background in wrestling. She competes in the UFC in the women's strawweight and flyweight divisions.

13. Xiaonan Yan

Yan Xiaonan of China is seen on stage during the UFC 288 press conference at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Chris Unger

Nickname: Nine

Nine Date of birth: 16 June 1989

16 June 1989 Place of birth: Liaoning, China

Liaoning, China Height: 5'5" (166 cm)

5'5" (166 cm) Weight: 52 kgs (115 lbs)

52 kgs (115 lbs) Weight class: Strawweight

Strawweight Pro-MMA record: 17-3-0, 1 NC (no contest)

Yan Xiaonan is a mixed martial artist from China competing in the female strawweight division. She has a pro-MMA record of 17 wins and three losses. Yan has a background in Sanda, Chinese kickboxing, which she switched from in 2015 to MMA.

14. Taila Santos

Taila Santos of Brazil poses for a portrait after her victory during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mike Roach

Full name: Talia Santos

Talia Santos Date of birth: 22 June 1993

22 June 1993 Place of birth: Jaraguá do Sul, Brazil

Jaraguá do Sul, Brazil Height: 5'6" (168 cm)

5'6" (168 cm) Weight: 57 kgs (125 lbs)

57 kgs (125 lbs) Weight class: Flyweight

Flyweight Pro MMA record: 19-2-0

Taila Santos is a flyweight MMA fighter from Brazil. She began training at 16, debuting in 2013, and fights for the Astra Fight Team in Balneário Camboriú, Brazil. Talia has a pro-MMA record of 19 wins and two losses in 21 bouts.

15. Amanda Lemos

Amanda Lemos of Brazil poses for a portrait after her victory during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mike Roach

Nickname: Amandinha

Amandinha Date of birth: 22 May 1987

22 May 1987 Place of birth: Belém, Pará, Brazil

Belém, Pará, Brazil Height: 5'4" (163 cm)

5'4" (163 cm) Weight: 52 kgs (114.5 lbs)

52 kgs (114.5 lbs) Weight class: Strawweight

Strawweight Pro MMA record: 13-2-1

Amanda Oliveira de Lemos is a strawweight UFC athlete from Brazil. She holds a pro record of 13 wins (8 knockout, three submission and two decision), two losses and one draw. Amanda has been active since 2014 and represents the Marajó Brothers Team.

16. Irene Aldana

Irene Aldana of Mexico is seen during the UFC 289 press conference at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Full name: Irene Robles Aldana

Irene Robles Aldana Date of birth: 26 March 1988

26 March 1988 Place of birth: Culiacán, Mexico

Culiacán, Mexico Height: 5'9" (175 cm)

5'9" (175 cm) Weight: 61 kgs (135 lbs)

61 kgs (135 lbs) Weight class: Bantamweight

Bantamweight Pro MMA record: 14-7-0

Irene Robles Aldana is a mixed martial arts fighter from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. She fights in the bantamweight division and has a pro record of 14 wins and seven losses in 21 fights.

17. Raquel Pennington

Raquel Pennington speaks to the media at the UFC Vegas 67 media day at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. Photo: Amy Kaplan

Nickname: Rocky

Rocky Date of birth: 5 September 1988

5 September 1988 Place of birth: Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States

Colorado Springs, Colorado, United States Height: 5'7" (170 cm)

5'7" (170 cm) Weight: 61 kgs (135 lbs)

61 kgs (135 lbs) Weight class: Bantamweight

Bantamweight Pro MMA record: 15-9-0

Raquel Len Pennington is a mixed martial arts artist from the United States. She fights in the UFC's bantamweight division, holding a pro record of 15 wins and eight losses in 23 fights.

18. Kayla Harrison

Gold medallist US Kayla Harrison celebrates on the podium of the women's -78kg judo contest of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: JACK GUEZ

Full name: Kayla Jean Harrison

Kayla Jean Harrison Date of birth: 2 July 1990

2 July 1990 Place of birth: Middletown, Ohio, United States

Middletown, Ohio, United States Height: 5'8" (173 cm)

5'8" (173 cm) Weight: 70 kgs (154 lbs)

70 kgs (154 lbs) Weight class: Lightweight

Lightweight Pro MMA record: 15-1-0

Kayla Jean Harrison is a professional mixed martial artist, former Olympic and world champion judoka from the United States. Fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida, Harrison represents the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

19. Katlyn Chookagian

Katlyn Chookagian interacts with media during the UFC 247 Ultimate Media Day at the Crowne Plaza Houston River Oaks in Houston, Texas. Photo: Josh Hedges

Nickname: Blonde Fighter

Blonde Fighter Date of birth: 28 December 1988

28 December 1988 Place of birth: Quakertown, Pennsylvania, United States

Quakertown, Pennsylvania, United States Height: 5'9" (175 cm)

5'9" (175 cm) Weight: 127.50

127.50 Weight class: Flyweight

Flyweight Pro MMA record: 18-5-0

Katlyn Chookagian is a professional mixed martial artist from the United States. She competes in the flyweight division of the UFC but previously competed in bantamweight. Choolagian is a Black belt holder in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

20. Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes of Brazil is seen during the UFC 289 press conference at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Nickname: The Lioness

The Lioness Date of birth: 30 May 1988

30 May 1988 Place of birth: Pojuca, Bahia, Brazi

Pojuca, Bahia, Brazi Height: 5'8" (173 cm)

5'8" (173 cm) Weight: 61 kgs (135 lbs)

61 kgs (135 lbs) Weight class: Bantamweight

Bantamweight Pro MMA record: 23-5-0

Amanda Lourenço Nunes is a former professional mixed martial artist from Brazil. She was active in the MMA from 2008 to 2023 and has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a brown belt in judo. Nunes had a pro-MMA record of 23 wins and five losses in 28 fights during her retirement in 2023.

The powerful and beautiful female MMA fighters above are some of the best athletes currently making strides in the ring. They are beautiful, strong and talented, with incredible records in the octagon ring.

