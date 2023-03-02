The top 20 underground rappers you should listen to right now

While rap originated underground, the genre's transformation and progressive mainstream acknowledgement provided opportunities for underground rappers who were openly non-commercial, boldly independent, and unconcerned about the publicity guaranteed by major-label marketing and distribution. There are no sonic cues in underground rap. It can be unadorned, raw, and left-of-centre to the point where it cannot cross over or imitate mainstream rap creation on a limited budget.

Photo: Prince Williams, John Parra, Brad Barket, Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Underground rap, also recognized as underground hip hop or indie hip hop, is unsigned rap music. A few international and American artists are not represented by a mainstream hip-hop music company. Most of them self-publish on YouTube and iTunes or start their record labels. This kind of music is particularly prevalent on the internet.

Who is the best underground rapper right now?

If you want to delve deeper into the genre and broaden your understanding of underground hip-hop, the following are a few of the greatest underground artists to check out. So, who is the most famous underground rapper?

1. Vinnie Paz

Vinnie Paz of Jedi Mind Tricks performs during the "Rock The Bells" Tour at Randall's Island in New York City. Photo: Jason Kempin

Vincenzo Luvineri, professionally known as Vinnie Paz, is a Sicilian American rap artist and the songwriter for the Philadelphia underground hip-hop team Jedi Mind Tricks. He is also the lead singer of the hip-hop group Army of the Pharaohs.

2. K.A.A.N

Photo: @KAAN on Facebook (modified by author)

Brandon Perry, professionally recognized as Knowledge Above All Nonsense (initialized to K.A.A.N.), is a Maryland-centered rap artist recognized for his twisted tracks, cynical and fast bars. His songs are strongly influenced by his drug addiction, his childhood musical idols, his anxiety and depressive disorders, and his battle to expand his fan base.

3. Atmosphere

Photo: @Atmosphere on Facebook (modified by author)

Atmosphere is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based American hip-hop duo made up of artist Sean Daley and producer/ DJ Anthony Davis. They are one of the hottest underground rappers in the music industry. The band has published twelve studio albums and ten extended plays since its inception in 1996.

4. Kool Keith

Kool Keith attends Fandom Party New York in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni

Keith Matthew Thornton, popularly known as Kool Keith, is a New York City-based American record producer and rapper recognized for his strange, abstract, and frequently profane or unintelligible lyrics. Kool Keith has released numerous albums as a famous musician and as part of group collaborations. Kool Keith is widely regarded as one of hip-hop's most aberrant and unusual figures.

5. Aesop Rock

Ian Matthias Bavitz AKA Aesop Rock performs at the Sasquatch! Music Festival at Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. Photo: Suzi Pratt

Ian Matthias Bavitz, more commonly referred to by the stage name Aesop Rock, is one of the underground New York rappers and producers. He was at the frontline of the early 2000s and late 1990s new generation of alternative and underground hip-hop acts.

6. Sage Francis

Sage Francis performs as part of the final date of Rock the Bells 2007 at the McCovey Cove parking lot in San Francisco, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Paul William Francis, famously known as Sage Francis, is a Providence, Rhode Island-based independent underground rap artist. He is the chief executive officer and founder of Strange Famous Records.

7. Brother Ali

Brother Ali, born Ali Douglas Newman, is an American community activist, rapper and supporter of the Rhymesayers Entertainment hip-hop group. He has seven studio albums, four E.P.s, and numerous singles and partnerships.

8. Immortal Technique

Immortal Technique attends The Source Magazine's 360 Icons Awards Dinner at the Red Rooster in Harlem, New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Felipe Andres Coronel, widely recognized by his stage title Immortal Technique, is a rap star from the United States. Most of his lyrics address contentious global political problems from a left-wing point of view. Immortal Technique wants to keep oversight of his production and has asserted in his amazing songs that record labels, not artists, benefit the most from large-scale production and advertising of music.

9. Mr Lif

Mr. Lif performs with Thievery Corporation at Sonoma Harvest Music Festival at B.R. Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen, California. Photo: Miikka Skaffari

Jeffrey Haynes, more commonly known by the stage title Mr Lif, is a Boston, Massachusetts-based rapper. He has one studio album on Bloodbot Tactical Enterprises and two on Definitive Jux, and he has received applause for his political lyrics. Mr Lif also participates in the hip-hop team The Perceptionists, along with long-time partners and pals DJ Fakts One and Akrobatik.

10. Murs

Rapper Murs walks the runway while unveiling the MLS/Adidas 2020 Club Jerseys at Penn Plaza Pavilion in New York City. Photo: Michael Owens

Murs is an American rapper whose real name is Nicholas Neil Carter. His name is an abbreviation for which he has coined several meanings, including 'Making Underground Raw Sh*t' and 'Making the Universe Recognize and Submit'. He participated in the Living Legends rap band, including Sunspot Jonz, Aesop, Arata, Scarub, Eligh, Bicasso, The Grouch, and Luckyiam.

11. Madlib

DJ/producer MadLib performs onstage during the Adult Swim Festival at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Otis Jackson Jr., better known as Madlib, is a music producer, DJ, multi-instrumentalist, and rap artist from the United States. He is most famous for his partnerships with Freddie Gibbs, J Dilla, and MF DOOM. Madlib has presented himself as MC last, D.J. first, and a producer second. The abbreviation for his stage title is 'Mind Altering Demented Lessons in Beats'.

12. Cage

Photo: @Cage on Facebook (modified by author)

Christian Palko, popularly known as Cage, is an American record producer, famous actor and rapper from Middletown, New York. He spent most of his profession with the record companies Eastern Conference and Definitive Jux. He has six solo albums, two E.P.s and two compilation albums.

13. Freestyle Fellowship

Freestyle Fellowship is a Los Angeles-based American hip-hop group. The band comprises Myka 9, Aceyalone, Self Jupiter and P.E.A.C.E. The band was a vital member of the Good Life Cafe collective and is now a member of the Project Blowed Collective.

14. Billy Woods

Photo: @williambodega on Facebook (modified by author)

Billy Woods is a New York-based American rap artist. He is also the founding member of the recording company Backwoodz Studioz. Woods has been in several bands, including Super Chron Flight Brothers, The Reavers and Armand Hammer.

15. M.F. Doom

Rapper MF DOOM performs at a benefit concert for the Rhino Foundation at Central Park's Rumsey Playfield in New York City. Photo: Peter Kramer

Daniel Dumile, known professionally as M.F. Doom, was a record producer and British-American rap star. He rose to prominence in the 2000s as a prominent player in alternative hip hop and underground hip hop due to his signature metal mask, "supervillain" stage persona and intricate wordplay. M.F. Doom was one of the best lyrical underground rappers in the music industry.

16. Common

Common is making his Broadway debut during the opening night curtain call for the Second Stage production of "Between Riverside and Crazy" on Broadway in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Lonnie Rashid Lynn, better known as Common, is one of the underground Chicago rappers and famous actors. He premiered in 1992 with the album Can I Borrow a Dollar? and received critical applause with his 1994 album Resurrection. Common had an underground following until the late 1990s. He rose to prominence as a consequence of his association with the Soulquarians.

17. M-City J.r.

Photo: @M-City J.r. (modified by author)

M-City J.r. is one of the underground Detroit rappers and songwriters from the United States. He rose to prominence in the Detroit underground hip-hop and rap scene. In 2016, his single Addicted to My Ex peaked at No. 41 on the Hip-Hop and Hot R&B songs chart, propelling him to stardom. He is the inventor and co-creator of the Yacht Club Social Network music group and its clothing line, Y.C.S.N. Apparel.

18. Da Brat

Da Brat performs onstage during The Hotter than July Concert featuring Da Brat sponsored by LGBT Detroit at The Soundboard, Motor City Cas*no in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Shawntae Harris-Dupart, also known as Da Brat, is one of the popular underground female rappers from America. She was born and brought up in Chicago, Illinois, and commenced her profession in 1992, when she signed an endorsement with So So Def Records. Her premiere album, Funkdafied (1994), sold over one million copies, making her the very first female solo rap act to be certified platinum and the second pick female rap act to follow Salt-N-Pepa.

19. R.A. The Rugged Man

RA The Rugged Man. Photo: Johnny Nunez

R.A. Thorburn, also known as R.A. the Rugged Man, is an American producer and rap musician. He started his musical career at 12, quickly establishing a neighbourhood reputation for his lyrical abilities. R.A. endorsed with Jive Records when he was 18, but his premiere album, Night of the Bloody Apes, has never been published.

20. Rah Digga

Rah Digga attends Ballin For Peace Night at Barclays Center in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Rashia Tashan Fisher, commonly known as Rah Digga, is a rap musician and famous actress from the United States. She is widely recognized as a regular participant in the Flipmode Squad, a hip-hop team led by Busta Rhymes. Her premiere album, Dirty Harriet (2000), charted in the best 20 on the Billboard 200, and she published her second album Classic in 2010.

Frequently asked questions

How do underground rappers make money? They make money by selling their songs through platforms such as Bandcamp. The artists can make money by selling records, performing live, and going on tours. They can also raise funds by selling promotional or endorsing products. What is an underground artist? They are artists who have not enrolled with any recording company and must either start their record label or find other ways to launch and advertise their music. Who started underground rap? Roc Marciano innovated the underground, popularizing drumless hip hop and demonstrating that a tuneful drum pattern is not required for rap music to hit hard. What music is considered underground? Underground music is usually described as anything that deviates from the mainstream popular imagination or has yet to gain widespread fame. Likewise, the songs are typically produced by unsigned singers or those endorsed by smaller indie labels. Is Digital Underground rap? It was an Oakland, California-based alternative hip-hop band. Who is the fastest rapper of all time? The prevailing Guinness World Record holder for the world's fastest rapper is Crucified. Who is the best-selling rapper of all time? Eminem is regarded as one of the most excellent musicians of all time and one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

Above are some of the best underground rappers you should consider listening to at any moment. They are musicians who have not enrolled with any recording label and must either start their own record company or find other ways to launch and advertise their rap music.

