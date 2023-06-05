Who is Lexi Rivera dating? What you need to know about her relationship(s)

Lexi Rivera, an American social media influencer, has gained a massive following on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. With millions of followers, her fans are naturally intrigued by her personal life, particularly her romantic relationships. Who is Lexi Rivera dating now?

Alexa is a popular social media personality who entertains her fans with diverse content, including 24-hour challenge videos, travel vlogs, live streams and comedic skits. Apart from her content creation career, who is Lexi Rivera dating? In a recent TikTok live, she surprised her followers when she introduced her new boyfriend after breaking up with her former partner. Fans are curious to know more about Rivera's current partner.

Lexi Rivera's profile summary

Full name Alexa Brooke Rivera Nickname Lexi Gender Female Date of birth 7 June 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Huntington Beach, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5"3' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Father John Rivera Mother Laura Rivera Siblings Brent, Brice, Blake Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Ben Azelart Profession Content creator, social media influencer Net worth $2 million Instagram @lexibrookerivera Tik Tok @lexibrookerivera Twitter @lexibookerivera YouTube Alexa Rivera

Who is dating Lexi Rivera?

Rivera has been open about her romantic life, often sharing it on social media. Previously, she was in a relationship with Ben Azelart, a popular YouTuber and TikToker. Her recent Instagram posts with Andrew Davilla hinted at a deeper connection beyond friendship. Here is a breakdown of her dating history.

Ben Azelart

Alexa and Ben Azelart started dating in 2018. How old was Lexi Rivera when she dated Ben? Lexi was 17 years old. They didn't hesitate to share their experiences with their followers.

However, their relationship faced instability with frequent breakups and reconciliations. They eventually decided to formally end their relationship in 2020, which they announced through a YouTube video. Both parties agreed it was a mutual decision, believing they were better off as friends. Ben expressed this sentiment, stating,

We were 15 and 16 when this all started. We went through some of the most changing years of our lives, and I think just throughout those years, we changed as people. Right now, we're just better off as friends.

Despite their romantic relationship ending, the two ex-lovers have maintained a strong professional bond and continue collaborating on videos. They released a prank video where they playfully pretended to have reconciled. The video went viral, accumulating millions of views from their friends and followers.

Andrew Davila

Speculations about Andrew Davila and Lexi Rivera’s relationship arose when Alexa uploaded a YouTube video titled My Ex Meets My New Boyfriend, featuring Andrew as her supposed new partner.

Later, she clarified that they were just friends and the video was a prank. Nevertheless, fans remain sceptical, as their social media posts suggest a close bond between them. Lexi and Andrew frequently appear on each other's videos and posts, leading to further speculation.

Are Lexi and Andrew dating?

Although no official confirmation has been given, Andrew's sister unintentionally revealed that her brother was Lexi's boyfriend during a TikTok live with Lexi.

Who is Lexi Rivera dating now? The content creator is allegedly in a relationship with Andrew Davila. Despite denying being an item, Davila's sister revealed that the two are seeing each other. Previously, she was in a relationship with Ben Azelart, a fellow content creator.

