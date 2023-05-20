Is Millie Bobby Brown deaf? All you need to know about the Stranger Things star

If you are a fan of Netflix's Stranger Things, you have come across Millie Bobby Brown. She is an actress who plays the character Eleven on the show. Millie has become a fan favourite and has had a successful career. But apart from her job, did you know that the star suffers from hearing issues? So what happened to her, and is Millie Bobby Brown deaf?

Millie Bobby Brown has established herself as one of the most promising young actresses. She has appeared in several notable films and television shows, and her performances have made her a fan favourite. Aside from her career, Millie is a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador who advocates for children's rights and environmental preservation.

Full name Millie Bobby Brown Gender Female Date of birth 19 February 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Marbella, Malaga, Spain Current residence London, UK and Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality British Ethnicity English Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 161 Weight in pounds 104 Weight in kilograms 47 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Kelly Brown Father Robert Brown Siblings Three Relationship status Engaged Partner Jake Bongiovi School Home-schooled University Purdue University Profession Actress, producer Net worth $14 million Instagram @milliebobbybrown Facebook @milliebobbybrown

Who is Millie Bobby Brown?

Milly Bobby Brown is a young British actress best known for her role as Eleven in the critically acclaimed Netflix series Stranger Things. She began acting in her teens and appeared in films and television shows such as Grey's Anatomy and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Milly has received multiple awards, including the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Milly was born in Marbella, Malaga, Spain, on 19 February 2004. She comes from a modest background and is the third born of four children. Milly's parents are Kelly and Robert Brown. When she was four, Milly and her family moved to Bournemouth, Dorset, England. After four years, the family moved to Orlando, Florida, USA.

Is Millie Bobby Brown deaf?

Yes, she is partially deaf. She is deaf in one ear. According to CaptialFM, the actress struggled with partial hearing loss from a young age.

Is Millie Bobby Brown fully deaf now?

No, she is not entirely deaf. She still retains the function of one ear. However, Millie Bobby Brown's other ear is completely deaf. According to Stylist, the actress's hearing disappeared entirely after years of using tubes.

Which ear is Millie Bobby Brown deaf in?

Does Millie Bobby Brown have hearing issues? Bobby is deaf in her left ear. Her hearing ability was entirely lost after years of trying to regain it and numerous procedures and tubes she had to use as a child. The British actress no longer uses hearing aid, such as tubes.

The talented actress has explained that her hearing issues haven't deterred her from achieving her goals. But she needed help hearing the director's cues while on set.

FAQs

Who is Millie Bobby Brown? She is a British actor and producer well known for her roles in Netflix's Stranger Things and Enola Holmes. How old is Millie Bobby Brown? The actress is 19 years old. She was born on 19 February 2004 in Marbella, Malaga, Spain, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. Is Millie Bobby Brown deaf in 1 ear? Yes, she is. The actress is deaf in one ear after years of numerous procedures trying to regain her hearing. Which ear is Millie Bobby Brown deaf in? The actress is deaf in her left ear. Is Millie Bobby Brown fully deaf now? No, she isn't. The actress has only lost hearing in her left ear. What is Millie Bobby Brown's net worth? The actress has an estimated net worth of $14 million. Who is Mille Bobby Brown dating? The Enola Holmes star is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, son of iconic singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Is Millie Bobby Brown deaf? Yes, the star is deaf in one ear. Millie was born with partial hearing loss in one ear, but the condition worsened as she grew up. However, her state has yet to affect her aspirations to become a successful actor. Millie is proof that disability is not inability.

