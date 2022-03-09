Who is Sabrina Carpenter dating? Find out more about the dating history

Who is Sabrina Carpenter dating now? Sabrina, the Maya Hart girl in the Disney Channel spin-off Girl Meets World, has been rumoured to have dated a couple of guys. All of her previous relationships endeded prematurely, making fans to speculate about her love life.

Sabrina is an American actress, songwriter, singer, and dancer. Photo: @sabrinacarpenter

Source: Instagram

Some of the relationships people say Sabrina Carpenter was involved in are based on speculation. One of them is her relationship with co-star Corey Fogelmanis. They have denied dating each other, despite being frequently seen together.

Profile summary

Full name : Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter

: Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter Nickname : Sab or Sabby

: Sab or Sabby Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 11 May 1999

: 11 May 1999 Age : 23 years old (as of 2022)

: 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth : Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, United States

: Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, United States

Los Angeles, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5' 1"

5' 1" Height in centimetres: 155

155 Weight in pounds: 102

102 Weight in kilograms: 46

46 Body measurements in inches: 30-23-32

30-23-32 Body measurements in centimetres: 76-58-81

76-58-81 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother : David Carpenter

: David Carpenter Father : Elizabeth Carpenter

: Elizabeth Carpenter Siblings : 3

: 3 School : The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School, Pennsylvania

: The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School, Pennsylvania Profession : Actress, singer, songwriter, and dancer

: Actress, singer, songwriter, and dancer Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Instagram : @sabrinacarpenter

: @sabrinacarpenter Twitter : @SabrinaAnnLynn

: @SabrinaAnnLynn Facebook : @Sabrina Carpenter

: @Sabrina Carpenter YouTube: @Sabrina Carpenter

Who is Sabrina Carpenter?

Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter is an American actress, songwriter, singer, and dancer. On 11 May 1999, she was born to Elizabeth and David. Her hometown is Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and she was raised with three older siblings: Sarah, Cayla Nicolle (half-sister), Shannon. Sabrina was tutored at home and attended the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School afterwards.

At the age of 10, she started posting videos of herself singing on YouTube. After her father discovered her passion for music, he built a purple recording studio for her to practice. Sabrina entered a contest on Miley Cyrus‘ website and emerged as one of the top three singers.

The actress first gained attention for her regular part as the budding variant of Chloe Goodwin in the television drama series, The Goodwin Games. Then, she made her first acting appearance in the crime thriller series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

She later rose to fame for role as Maya Hart in the Disney Channel show Girl Meets World, in which she starred from 2014 until 2017. In addition, Sabrina has appeared in feature films such as Horns (2013), the Disney Channel Original Movie Adventures in Babysitting (2016), in which she played Jenny. She also starred in The Hate U Give (2018).

Who is Sabrina Carpenter in a relationship with?

Currently, she is reportedly single. However, she has been in a few relationships before. Below is a list of boyfriends she had alleged been with:

Bradley Steven Perry

Bradley Steven Perry at the University of Southern California. Photo: @bradley_s_perry12

Source: Instagram

Sabrina and Bradley started dating probably around 2014. Although they did not go public with their relationship, they often documented their adventures on Instagram. For example, they toured Disneyland during the holidays and spent Christmas together.

Nevertheless, crept in after the actress's dad unfollowed Bradley on social media. Since then he has been branded Sabrina Carpenter's ex.

Corey Fogelmanis

Corey Fogelmanis and Sabrina were rumoured to date, although both have been friends for a long time. Photo: @coreyfogelmanis

Source: Instagram

Corey Fogelmanis and Sabrina Carpenter have been friends for a long time. Speculations became rife when they were always seen together. But, the two artists did not date. The actress had to obliquely say it when she wished him a happy birthday in 2018.

Griffin Gluck

Griffin Gluck co-starred in Tall Girl. Photo: @griffingluck

Source: Instagram

Griffin Gluck and Sabrina Carpenter were rumoured to be an item. After they co-starred in Tall Girl and the movie began showing on Netflix in September 2019, Gluck shared their Halloween costumes on social media, sparking curiosity among their fans.

They attended events together, yet they did not confirm their relationship status. They allegedly went their separate ways in less than a year from the time they started dating.

Joshua Bassett

Joshua Bassett and Carpenter have been spotted together severally. Photo: @joshuatbassett

Source: Instagram

Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter have been seen together several times. During the Black Lives Matter protest in 2020, they were seen together. Bassett dressed up as Sharkboy and Sabrina as Lavagirl when they attended Halloween 2020. It sparked speculation that the two might have had a thing for each other.

Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's song, We Both Know, was a hit track, attracting many fans' attention.

Are Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter a couple?

It is challenging to conslude that Sabrina and Joshua are not dating because they have not publicly said anything about it. However, it is rumoured that Olivia Rodrigo and Bassett dated until he started going out with Sabrina. Later, Olivia released a song that probably relays her insecurities over Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's friendship.

Are Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter still together?

Carpenter is still a friend of Joshua Bassett. Besides, it is still not safe to conclude that they are an item. In one interview, Joshua mentioned that he was not ready to start dating, adding that it requires effort.

Who is Sabrina Carpenter dating now? She is presumably single despite being linked to actor Joshua Bassett since 2020. Most of the guys the young actress has reportedly dated did not not confirm thier relationships. Nevertheless, if dating is the right word for her current friendship, she is dating Joshua Bassett.

Source: YEN.com.gh