Who is Julia Rehwald? Biography, age, movies, net worth, latest updates
Julia Rehwald is an American actress, model, and social media influencer. Julia is widely recognised for her roles in films such as Where's Darren? (2017), Fear Street: Part One, Two, and Three (2021).
Julia Rehwald was interested in performing and theatre since a young age, and her family encouraged her to pursue her passion. She travelled to New York after finishing high school to pursue acting.
Julia Rehwald's profile summary
|Full name
|Julia Rehwald
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|22 November 1995
|Age
|27 years old (as of May 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|California, USA
|Current residence
|El Dorado Hills, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5’6’’
|Height in centimetres
|167
|Weight in pounds
|123
|Weight in kilograms
|56
|Body measurements in inches
|34-24-34
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-60-86
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Relationship status
|Single
|Siblings
|Joanna, James Rehwald
|Education
|St. Francis High School
|Profession
|Actress, model, social media influencer
|Net worth
|$1 million
|@ julibee_maria
Julia Rehwald's biography
The actress was born in California, United States. She holds an American nationality and is of Asian-Filipino origin. Julia grew up alongside her two younger siblings, James and Joanna Rehwald. She attended St. Francis High School for her secondary education.
How old is Julia Rehwald?
Julia Rehwald's age is 27 years old as of May 2023. She was born on 22 November 1995. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.
Career
Julia Rehwald is a famous American actress, model, and social media influencer. She commenced her professional journey as a model in New York with her first advertisement for IKEA. Julia started acting in 2017 in the film Where's Darren? as Isabel. She has been featured in several other films, such as Mukbang Masarap (2019) and Fear Street: Part One - 1994 (2021).
Julia Rehwald movies and TV shows
According to her IMDb profile, the American actress has five acting credits. They include;
|Year
|Movie/TV series
|Roles
|2021
|Fear Street: Part Three - 1666
|Lizzie.Kate
|2021
|Fear Street: Part Two - 1978
|Kate Schmidt
|2021
|Fear Street: Part One - 1994
|Kate
|2019
|Mukbang Masarap
|Courtney
|2017
|Where's Darren?
|Isabel
What is Julia Rehwald's net worth?
The American actress' net worth is alleged to be $1 million. She earns her income through her acting, modelling and social media career.
How tall is Julia Rehwald?
Julia Rehwald's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. In addition, she has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measurements are 34-24-34 inches or 86-60-86 centimetres.
FAQs
- Who is Julia Rehwald? She is an American actress, model, and social media influencer widely recognised for her roles in Fear Street films.
- When was Julia Rehwald born? She was born on 22 November 1995. She is 27 years old as of May 2023.
- When is Julia Rehwald's birthday? She celebrates her birthday in November every year.
- What is Julia Rehwald's ethnicity? She is of Asian-Filipina ethnicity.
- Does Julia Rehwald have an Instagram account? Yes, her handle is @julibee_maria. She has over 375 thousand followers at the time of writing.
- How tall is Julia Rehwald? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres tall.
Julia Rehwald is an American actress, model, and social media influencer. She is widely recognised for her roles in films such as Fear Street. She grew up alongside her two younger siblings, Joanna and James Rehwald.
