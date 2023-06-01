Alexa Demie is a singer and actress from the United States. She is widely recognized for her roles in Mid90s (2018), Waves (2019) and Euphoria (2019-2025). But is she dating? If so, who is Alexa Demie's boyfriend?

Alexa Demie attends the HBO Max FYC event for 'Euphoria' at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Demie started composing songs and poems when she was 12. Some of her most well-known tracks are Girl Like Me and Leopard Limo. She started acting in 2015 in a short film Miles and has since been featured in several others, such as To the Moon (2017).

Alexa Demie's profile summary

Full name Alexa Demie Wilson Vanerstrom Famous as Alexa Demie Gender Female Date of birth 11 December 1990 Age 32 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 105 Weight in kilograms 48 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-88 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Christian Berishaj Father Scott Wilson Vanerstrom Mother Rose Mendez Siblings Falize Rome Education John Marshall High School Profession Actress, musician Net worth $3 million Instagram @alexademie

Who is Alexa Demie dating?

The American actress is currently in a romantic relationship with Christian Berishaj. The Euphoria couple first met in early 2017 when she participated in his music video for Slide. They began dating right away and have been together ever since.

Christian Berishaj, her boyfriend, is an actor, songwriter, singer, record producer, music engineer, multi-instrumentalist, and mixer. He was born to Albanian settler parents in Dallas, Texas, and reared in Detroit, Michigan. He started playing the guitar in fourth grade and began working with Pro Tools at twelve.

Alexa Demie attends the Balenciaga FW 22 show at Le Bourget Halle d 'Expositions in Le Bourget, France. Photo: Anthony Ghnassia

Source: Getty Images

Her boyfriend founded his own record company, White Room Records, and went by the alias JMSN. On 11 January 2012, he launched his first album, Priscilla. Christian authored and produced the album, which deviated from his pop-rock/electropop background. Some of Christian Berishaj's songs include;

So Badly

Don't Make Me Change

Act Like I'm Not Here

Rolling Stone

What Did I Get Myself Into

Cruel Intentions

Love & Pain

Where Do U Go

Do U Remember the Time

Street Sweeper

Christian is also a renowned actor. He started acting in 2012 in a short film Jameson as Man. He has since been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as JMSN: Do U Remember the Time (2014) and Euphoria (2019).

Alexa and her lover prefer to keep their romantic lives private. They rarely post on social media about one other, and the last time they were seen together was in October 2020. The Euphoria's actors were captured by photographers while relaxing on a Miami Beach.

How rich is Alexa Demie's boyfriend?

Singer JMSN performs onstage during the Smokin' Grooves Festival at The Queen Mary in Long Beach, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Christian Berishaj's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. He earns his income through his acting, songwriting, singing, record producing, music engineering, multi-instrumentalist, and mixing career.

Demie's net worth is estimated at $3 million. She earns her income through her singing and acting career.

FAQs

Who is Alexa Demie? She is an American singer and actress widely recognized for her roles in films and TV series such as Euphoria (2019–2025) and Waves (2019). Is Alexa Demie in a relationship? The American actress is in a romantic relationship with Christian Berishaj, an American singer, songwriter and actor. What is Alexa Demie's actual age? She is 32 years old as of May 2023. She was born on 11 December 1990. Was Alexa Demie a model? She is one of several celebrities who modelled for Balenciaga's Winter 2022 campaign. For how long have Alexa Demie and Christian Berishaj dated? They have been in a romantic relationship for more than five years. They started dating in 2017. Who is Alexa Demie's husband? The American singer is not married but is in a relationship with Christian Berishaj. Where does Christian Berishaj come from? He is from Detroit, Michigan, USA.

Alexa Demie's boyfriend is Christian Berishaj. They first met in early 2017 when she appeared in his music video, Slide. They began dating right away and have been together ever since. Alexa and Christian are also co-stars in the 2019 TV series Euphoria.

Yen.com.gh recently published Gussy Lau's biography. He is a singer-songwriter from Mexico. He is best known for his contributions to Angela Aguilar: Ah donde me ven (2021), Grupo Firme: La estoy pasando mal (2019), and Yuridia & Angela Aguilar: Qué Agona (2021).

Gussy Lau rose to prominence due to his connection with Angela Aguilar. Angela is a vocalist who is Mexican-American. She shot to fame in 2019 after playing her hit La Llorona at the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards.

Source: YEN.com.gh