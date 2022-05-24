Who exactly is Stassie Karanikolaou? You've probably heard of her if you frequent social media. She is a social media influencer and Kylie Jenner's longtime friend. Often, the diva is frequently seen with the Kardashians and has a massive online following. So what exactly does she do? Learn everything you can about the social media star.

Social Media Personality Anastasia Karanikolaou attends the "PrettyLittleThing" campaign launch on 11 April 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

What is Anastasia Karanikolaou famous for? If you follow the model on social media, you'll understand why she's so famous. Her social media is full of hot pictures that have catapulted her to fame almost in a fortnight. Anastasia is also a content creator, and she launched a YouTube channel in 2017.

Stassie Karanikolaou's profile summary

Full name Anastasia Karanikolaou Nickname Stassiebaby Gender Female Date of birth 9 June 1997 Age 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, U.S.A Nationality American Ethnicity Greek Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 7" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Nicolette Father Periklis Nikolaos Karanikolaou Siblings One Relationship status Single Profession Social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth $4 million Instagram @staskaranikolaou TikTok @stassiebaby

Who is Stassie Karanikolaou?

Anastasia Karanikolaou is a social media superstar and model renowned for being the best friend of Kylie Jenner, a socialite model and reality TV star. Stassie was born in Los Angeles California to parents Periklis Nikolaos and Nicolette Karanikolaou. Anastasia has an older sister, Alexia, who is also a model.

What is Stassie Karanikolaou age? The star was born on 9 June 1997, making her 24 in 2022. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Stassie attended school at a local high school in Los Angeles before enrolling on a private college where she graduated.

Career

Stassie Karanikolaou attends the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown on 8 September 2017 in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont

The model began her career as a social media influencer. In January 2014, she appeared in her first photo shoot for a magazine. She then transitioned to social media, opening a YouTube channel.

Her venture into social media propelled her popularity. She used to upload hot and sexy photos on her Instagram page, which boosted her follower count. In addition, she generated revenue by posting and endorsing products on her page and YouTube channel.

Karanikolaou frequently models outfits for her fans and shares vlogs about her life, including a popular video detailing her entire plastic surgery journey.

Who is Stassie Karanikolaou dating?

According to Dating Celebs, the socialite isn't rumoured to be dating anyone. However, in 2021, the star was linked with Black Adam star Noah Centineo. Amo Mama reported that the pair was first seen together in June 2020 after Stassie posted a photo online while wearing Noah's jacket. The couple was later spotted leaving a Halloween party together.

What surgery has Stassiebaby had?

According to Life and Style, the star had a bo*b job done on her in 2017 and lip fillers in 2020. Stassie has been open about getting plastic surgery and even posted about her procedures online.

How was Stassie Karanikolaou before surgery?

According to Distractify, Anastasia Karanikolaou, before her surgery, had a petite body. She had the looks, but minus the full lips and other bodily enhancements.

Has Stassie had her bum done?

According to Grazia Daily, the influencer admitted to having moved things around in her body but denied having had a butt implant. However, fans speculated that Stassie's reference to moving things around her body was evidence of a Brazillian butt lift (BBL).

The revelation has sparked interest from fans online, who have created a Stassie pre BBL trend on TikTok.

What is Anastasia Karanikolaou's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the social media star is estimated to be worth $4 million in 2022. She has generated this wealth through her social media endeavours and entrepreneurship.

Why is Stassie Karanikolaou rich?

Social Media Personality Anastasia Karanikolaou attends the "PrettyLittleThing" campaign launch on 11 April 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

According to Wealthy Gorilla, the model has appeared in top publications, including Teen Vogue. She has also modelled for Pretty Little Thing and Good American. Stassie is also a businesswoman and launched her swimwear line.

How does Stassie Karanikolaou have money? Her social media presence is a cash cow for the star. In addition, her friendship with the Kardashians has propelled her popularity further, earning her massive followers online.

Frequently asked questions

What is Anastasia Karanikolaou famous for? Stassiebaby is popular for being a social media influencer, model and best friend to Kylie Jenner. What ethnicity is Stassie Karanikolaou? The star is of Greek origin from her father's side. How does Stassie Karanikolaou have money? The influencer makes money through social media, endorsements, and entrepreneurship. What surgery has Stassie had? She has had a bo*b job and lip filling procedure done. How did Kylie and Stassie meet? According to People, the friends first met at the bookstore Barnes & Noble when Kylie appeared for a fan event. How old is Stassie Karanikolaou? Anastasia was born on 9 June 1997, making her 24 years old as of May 2022.

Stassie Karanikolaou is a viral internet sensation. She is one of the most popular online influencers, and her popularity is growing steadily.

