Who are the biggest Minecraft YouTubers? A list of the top 10

Minecraft is a 3D sandbox game created by Markus “Notch” Persson. It is maintained by Mojang Studios, a part of Xbox Game Studios. Minecraft is one of the best games to play out there. It can teach kids skills like teamwork, problem-solving, and project management. In addition, it is a great medium to foster out-of-the-box creativity. Minecraft YouTubers make a living playing this game and streaming them live on their channels. Over time, they have garnered great followings on YouTube. So who are the top ten to follow in 2022?

Biggest Minecraft YouTubers. Photo: @minecraft

Source: Instagram

Have you ever played Minecraft? First, you need to purchase and install the game to play it. Once this process is complete, you can start the game by running the launcher you downloaded from your Microsoft page. Next, you can log in, navigate the main menu and select your game type. Finally, you can choose whether to be a SinglePlayer or a MultiPlayer and your preferred language.

Top 10 Minecraft YouTubers

So far, Minecraft is one of the most watched video games on YouTube. The number of viewers and content creators keeps going up every year. If you are looking for a trustworthy source to get your game information, you can check out this Minecraft YouTubers tier list. The YouTubers are ranked based on the number of their current subscribers.

1. DanTDM - 26.2 million

Who is the most popular Minecraft YouTuber in 2022? That would be DanTDM (TDM stands for The Diamond Minecart). Dan is an English content creator who has made a niche making content about this game. Since he posted his first video, he has gained over 26 million subscribers and 18.8 billion video views at the time of writing.

He has received a Kids Choice Award and has a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Creating Minecraft videos made him the richest YouTuber in 2017. Although the title has since passed to someone else, Dan still makes some good money in his career.

2. Jelly - 22.9 million

Jelly is a Dutch YouTuber known for his gaming videos and vlogs. The YouTuber, also known as Jelle Van Dutch, has over 22.9 million subscribers on his channel. The game streamer primarily plays Minecraft challenges along with modded Minecraft.

3. SSundee - 21.1 million

Subscribers: 21.1 Million

21.1 Million Videos: 3,093

SSundee created his YouTube debut in 2009, many years before the site was as popular as it is now. Known as one of the OG Minecraft YouTubers, the American-born gamer has been posting game content for over a decade. The influencer and YouTuber has since branched out to making content for other games, but his Minecraft videos still get millions of views.

4. Popular MMOs - 17.2 million

Popular MMO features Patrick, the creator, playing this interesting game with his wife and friends. The videos are a source of fun and a way to learn the game by seeing others playing it. The channel is run by Pat and Jen, his wife.

5. PrestonPlayz - 13.3 million

PrestonPlayz is also among the most famous Minecraft YouTubers. He posted his first YouTube video in 2012 and has created almost four thousand videos ever since. Though his content is not specific to Minecraft, videos about the game make up a large part of this number, making him one of the old Minecraft YouTubers.

Preston Plays is a member of a YouTuber group named The Pack. The members of this crew include MrWoofless, Lachlan, Vikkstar123, JeromeASF, and BajanComedian.

6. UnspeakableReacts - 11.4 million

Since joining YouTube in 2016, UnspeakableGaming has grown to become one of the famous Minecraft streamers. The creator has other channels where he posts videos under other themes, but they all fall under comedy and entertainment.

7. CaptainSparklez - 11.3 million

Although CaptainSparklez was made famous by a music video he worked on, he also releases Minecraft content and some hilarious reaction videos. His game content has gotten him over 3 billion views and counting. The YouTuber also has other vlogging channels under different aliases.

CaptainSparklez has released some of the most watched videos about the game, a testament to how much viewers find his content usable. His excellent gamin skills and knowledge were proven even further when he created his game, Fortress Fury.

8. LDShadowLady - 6.95 million

Most well-known for her Shadowcraft singleplayer Minecraft series, LDShadowLady is the only lady on this list. The gamer joined the YouTube platform in 2010 and has become one of the most popular in the United Kingdom. In addition, the creator has participated in the Minecraft Championship, showing her expertise in the game.

9. TheAtlanticCraft - 6 million

TheAtlanticCraft is one of the top 100 Minecraft YouTube channels. It is run by two childhood friends, Joey and Cody, who started their channel in 2012. Since then, they have amassed billions of views with their great tutorials.

10. JeromeASF - 5.49 million

When JeromeASF started his YouTube career, he only made Call of Duty content. The gamer has since transitioned to Minecraft videos and has become extremely popular. JeromeASF often collaborates with other gamers for content. He also reserves some side channels for other types of content. They include Town of Salem, Shellshock Live, and Roblox Videos.

Are you looking for Minecraft tutorials to get started with your game? These Minecraft YouTubers have some of the best content you can rely on on the internet right now.

