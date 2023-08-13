Sullivan Sweeten is a famous American actor widely recognised for his roles in Everybody Loves Raymond (1996–2005), Even Stevens (2000), Frank McKlusky, C.I. (2002) and Casting (2017). He has been away from the limelight for some time, prompting fans to want to know more about her whereabouts and career progress.

Actors Sullivan Sweeten (R) and Sawyer Sweeten attend the Everybody Loves Raymond Series Wrap Party at Hanger 8 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Sullivan Sweeten's profession took off when he was 16 months old–he debuted his career performing in the comedy film Everybody Loves Raymond. He was on the show for 210 episodes and stayed till the end.

Sullivan Sweeten's profile summary

Full name Sullivan Skye Sweeten Famous as Sullivan Sweeten Gender Male Date of birth 12 May 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Brownwood, Texas, USA Current residence Riverside, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Father Timothy Sweeten Mother Elizabeth Millsap Siblings Sawyer, Maysa, Elliette, Jaymeson, Guiliana, Emma, Claudia, Madylin Sweeten Profession Actor Net worth $2 million

Interesting facts about Sullivan Sweeten

Who is Sullivan Sweeten's character? The actor plays Michael Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond. He is an American actor who rose to prominence as a young actor before becoming one of Hollywood's greatest stars. Check out all the amazing facts about him below.

Actors Sawyer Sweeten, Madylin Sweeten and Sullivan Sweeten attend the 8th Annual TV Land Awards held at Sony Studios in Culver City, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

1. He is from Texas, United States

The American actor was born on 12 May 1995 in Brownwood, Texas, United States, to his parents, Timothy Sweeten and Elizabeth Millsap. How old is Sullivan Sweeten now? He is 28 years old as of 2023. Sullivan's zodiac sign is Taurus.

2. He had a twin brother

Sullivan Sweeten's siblings are Sawyer, Maysa, Elliette, Jaymeson, Guiliana, Emma, Claudia, and Madylin Sweeten. He grew up alongside his two biological siblings, Sawyer and Madylin Sweeten.

Elliette, Maysa, Emma, Guiliana and Jaymeson Sweeten are his half-siblings. Sawyer Storm Sweeten was Sullivan's identical twin brother and a child actor. Sawyer died on 23 April 2015, 19 days before his twentieth birthday.

Sullivan's elder sister, Madylin, is a former American actress widely recognised for her roles in Everybody Loves Raymond (1996–2005), A Dog of Flanders (1999), American Splendor (2003), and Eagle Eye (2008).

3. He is a talented actor

What does Sullivan Sweeten do for a living? He is an actor who started acting in 2000 in the TV series Even Stevens as Milton. He was later featured in several other films and TV series, such as Frank McKlusky, C.I. (2002) and Casting (2017).

Sullivan Sweeten's TV shows and movies

According to his IMDb page, Sullivan Sweeten has four acting credits. They include;

Year TV shows/movies Role 2017 Casting Jack 1996–2005 Everybody Loves Raymond Michael Barone 2002 Frank McKlusky, C.I. Young Frank 2000 Even Stevens Milton

4. He is wealthy

What is Sullivan Sweeten's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $2 million. He has earned his income through his acting career. His sister, Madylin's net worth is estimated at $5 million.

5. His name was altered

Why did they change the twins' names on Everybody Loves Raymond? The twins were titled Matthew and Gregory in the initial episode of Everybody Loves Raymond, but their identities were subsequently changed to Michael and Jeffrey.

When the first episode of Raymond was shot, the three Barone children were given the genuine names of star Ray Romano's kids: Matthew, Alexandra (Ally), and Gregory.

However, when production began, Romano feared that art followed life too closely and requested that the twins' identities be changed.

6. He leads a private life

Actors Sawyer and Sullivan Sweeten arrive at the party celebrating the 200th episode of "Everybody Loves Raymond" at Spago in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

What happened to the twins in Everybody Loves Raymond? Sawyer Storm, Sullivan's twin brother, died of a self-imposed headshot wound on 23 April 2015. Sullivan Skye reportedly lives in Riverside, California, in a residence he purchased with Sawyer before his death.

He leads a very private life and rarely posts on social media. Is Sullivan Sweeten married? He is believed to be single, with no reports regarding romantic connections.

7. He has an average height

Sullivan Sweeten's height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. In addition, he has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Sullivan Sweeten is a famous actor from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for his roles in various films and TV shows, notably in Everybody Loves Raymond, an American sitcom television series.

