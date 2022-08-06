What is the most expensive thing in the world today? A list of the top 20

Have you ever wondered why some things are more expensive than others? For example, what would make a Bugatti La Voiture Noire more expensive than other cars? From cars to houses, paintings, watches, and jewellery, some things are more costly than others because of their exclusivity. But while the laws of supply and demand apply, one can also argue that if you have the money to spend, nothing will stop you from buying what others consider pricey. In that regard, what is the most expensive thing in the world today?

The most expensive thing in the world could be a single feather from the extinct Hula bird that sold for almost $10,000 at an auction in New Zealand. It could also be saffron, which costs $10,000 per kilogram, making it the world’s most expensive spice. If you think that is all, then you have not been to Manhattan, where a single parking spot sells for almost $1 million.

What is the most expensive thing in the world?

Generally, most people cannot imagine spending a lot of money on things with cheaper alternatives. However, if you can afford any expensive stuff, then buy them. Here is a list of 20 of the most expensive things in the world today.

1. History Supreme - $4.8 billion

History Supreme is the world’s most expensive yacht and doubles as the most expensive item to buy today. The 30-metre long vessel covered in 100,000 kilograms of gold, platinum, and jewels costs $4.8 billion. Furthermore, it has a statue made from genuine Tyrannosaurus Rex bones and a luxury liquor bottle featuring an 18.5-carat diamond, one of the world’s rarest.

2. Antilia - $2.6 billion

The twenty-seven-storey Antilia (R), the newly-built residence of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, is seen in Mumbai on October 19, 2010. Photo: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE

Antilia is one of the most expensive private residences globally, standing at 27 storeys, 173 metres tall, and over 37,000 square metres. The residence is the primary home of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family, who moved into the property in 2012. In 2014, Antilia’s market value was $2 billion, which has since increased to $2.6 billion as of 2022.

3. Hubble space telescope - $1.5 billion

The Hubble Space Telescope drifts through space in a picture taken from the Space Shuttle Discovery during Hubble's second servicing mission in 1997. Photo: NASA

The Hubble space telescope was first launched on April 24 1990. It was then deployed into low earth orbit, about 545 kilometres. Its development and launch cost $1.5 billion and other ongoing costs, making it the world’s most expensive telescope.

4. Villa Leopolda - $750 million

A picture of the Leopolda estate was taken in Villefranche-sur-Mer, French Riviera on August 9, 2008. Photo: ERIC ESTRADE

Villa Leopolda is the second-most expensive private residence globally. Located in Villefranche-Sur-Mer in France, the property belonged to King Leopold II of Belgium. It sits on 20 acres of land, and its value was $750 million in 2008.

5. Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi - $450 million

Christie's unveils Leonardo da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi' (pictured) with Andy Warhol's 'Sixty Last Suppers' at Christie's New York on October 10, 2017 in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi fetched $450.3 million in 2017, becoming the most expensive work ever sold at an auction. The bidding for the item at the auction was anonymous. But it later turned out that the person with the highest bid was Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the deputy prime minister of Saudi Arabia.

6. Nafea Faa Ipoipo painting - $300 million

Mr Rudolf Staechelin, former owner of the Paul Gauguin painting 'Nafea faa ipoipo' (When Will You Marry?) attends a press conference at Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Qu*im Llenas

In 2015, the Nafea Faa Ipoipo, translating to When Will You Marry? Sold at an auction for $300 million. The Gauguin artwork was first painted in 1892 and was initially owned by a Swiss collector named Rudolf Staechelin. After the auction, a Qatari bidder put the highest bid for the painting.

7. The Card Players painting - $250 million

The Card Players, 1890-92. Artist Paul Cezanne. Photo: Heritage Art

The Card Players Painting fetched $250 million from an auction in 2011. The painting did not go to an individual, but the republic of Qatar bid the highest for the Paul Cézanne painting. Although Qatar bought the Card Players Painting, there are three similar paintings from the same creative artist whose values remain unknown.

8. A Heritage in Bloom - $200 million

A Heritage in Bloom is one of the most expensive things to buy today. It is a necklace designed by Chinese master jeweller Wallace Chan and is worth $200 million. The necklace consists of 383.4 carats of precious stones accented by a colourless diamond, one of the rarest diamonds worldwide.

9. L'Homme au doigt - $141. 3 million

A woman taking a photograph, 'Man Pointing,' a 1947 bronze sculpture, at a retrospective exhibition of work by Swiss sculptor and artist Alberto Giacometti in New York City. Photo: Drew Angerer

L’Homme au doigt, translating to The Man with the Finger, is a 1947 bronze sculpture by Alberto Giacometti. On 11 May 2015, it became the most expensive sculpture ever when it sold for $141.3 million. Before its sale, the sculpture had been in Sheldon Solow’s private collection for 45 years.

10. Flag (1958) - $110 million

Three Flags is the title of the encaustic - a form of wax painting - on canvas created by the American artist Jasper Johns. Photo: Roland Scheidemann

The Flag (1958) is one of the world’s top 10 most expensive things. The pop art by Jasper John sold at a private auction for $110 million. The painting was first executed in 1958. Before its auction, the Flag (1958) was on view in the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

11. Garçon à La Pipe - $104 million

Garçon à La Pipe (Boy with a Pipe) is a painting by Pablo Picasso. Painted in 1905, the artwork sold at an auction on 5 May 2004 for $104 million. It then became the fifth-highest selling painting by Picasso. Although the auction price was $93 million, the house’s commission was $11 million.

12. The Pink Star - $71 million

The Pink Star. Photo: @thejewelcollective

The Pink Star sold for $71.2 million in April 2017 at a Hong Kong auction, becoming one of the most expensive jewels ever sold at an auction. The diamond weighs 59.60 carats (11.92 g), and its colour rating is Fancy Vivid Pink. The diamond’s origin is De Beers in South Africa and was first mined in 1999.

13. 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO - $70 million

1963 Ferrari 250 GTO/64 driving into the Parc firm area after the RAC TT Celebration race.Drivers, Anthony Bamford/Alain de Cadenet Photo: Michael Cole

The Ferrari 250 GTO was a Tour de France-winning Ferrari in 1963. The vehicle, whose chassis number is 4153 GT, became the most expensive car in the world when David MacNeil bought it for $70 million. In addition, the car was unique and exclusive to a few because Ferrari only manufactured 39 250 GTO between 1962 and 1964.

14. Balloon Dog (Orange) - $58.4 million

Jeff Koons' "Balloon Dog (Orange)" is displayed on October 31, 2013, at Christie's in New York. Photo credit: Don Emmert

The Balloon Dog (Orange) is one of the most expensive items and iconic works of contemporary art. In 2013, the 10-foot-tall Balloon Dog sold for $58.4 million at an auction. As a result, it became the most expensive work ever sold by a living artist at an auction.

15. L’Incomparable Diamond Necklace - $55 million

Jean Nasr, a managing director in Singapore of Dubai-based jewellery firm Mouawad, speaks about the "L'incomparable necklace" (back R) at a media event in Singapore. Photo: ROSLAN RAHMAN

The Mouawad L’Incomparable Diamond Necklace features the flawless 407.48-carat yellow diamond suspended gracefully from a 229.52-carat white diamond necklace. It is also intertwined by 18-karat rose gold branchlets. In 2013, the Guinness World Records named it the world’s most expensive necklace, valued at $55 million.

16. Graff Diamonds Hallucination - $55 million

The "Hallucination" watch is displayed at the booth of British jeweller Graff at the watch industry's biggest annual tradeshow BaselWorld in Basel. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON

The Graff Diamonds Hallucination is a watch that features 110 carats of rare and coloured diamonds set in a platinum bracelet. It was first introduced at the 2014 Baselworld watch and jewellery fair. Its value was $55 million.

17. CarInsurance.com - $49.7 million

CarInsurance.com became one of the world’s most expensive domain names when QuinStreet bought it for $49.7 million in 2010. The domain was a consumer site for researching and shopping for auto insurance policies. After the sale, CarInsurance.com became the market leader in online car insurance.

18. Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond - $48.5 million

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond is the world’s most expensive phone. The manufacturers used 24-carat gold, rose gold, and platinum to make the device. As a result, the phone’s value rose significantly to $48.5 million.

19. Raphael’s Head of a Muse - $47.5 million

A Christie's employee poses in front of Head of a Muse by Raphael at Christie's on October 20, 2009, in London, England. Photo: Marco Secchi

Raphael’s Head of a Muse is a 16th-century drawing by Raphael. The artwork sold for $47.8 million at a salesroom in London in December 2012. The $47.8 million was double its pre-sale value.

20. The Graff Pink Diamond - $46 million

The Graff Pink Diamond is a rare 24.78-carat pink diamond mounted in a ring. It sold at an auction for $46 million, becoming the most expensive single jewel ever sold at auction at that time.

Before its sale, it had a pre-sale estimate of $27 million, and the expectations were it would enter the list of the top ten most expensive diamonds in the world.

FAQs

What is the number 1 most expensive thing in the world? Yacht History Supreme worth 4.5 billion USD. How much is History Supreme? At $4.8 billion, the History Supreme, owned by Robert Knok, is the world's most expensive, largest superyacht in the whole world. What is the most expensive item on earth? The International Space Station (ISS) is the most expensive ever created on the planet earth. Why is the 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO the most expensive car? The iconic 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO is regarded as the most sought-after car in the world largely because of its originality and success. What is the most expensive thing in the world in 2022? Yacht History Supreme. History Supreme is the most expensive thing in the world, costing $4.8 billion. It took nearly three years to finish the yacht Stuart Hughes, a well-known luxury designer based in the UK, designed. Who owns the painting The Card Players? Oil-rich Qatar bought Paul Cézanne's painting "The Card Players" for more than $250 million, by far the highest price ever paid for a work of art. Who owns the Heritage in bloom necklace? World-famous Chinese artist Wallace Chan is the mastermind behind the complex Heritage in Bloom necklace.

What is the most expensive thing in the world today? If you have $4.8 billion, you can buy the History Supreme Yacht. $70 million will get you the 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO. But auctions have also sold The Card Players Painting for $250 million, and Mukesh Ambani lives in a house worth $2.6 billion.

