Design ideas inspired by traditional Egyptian clothing: 10 styles you will love

Egyptian traditional clothing is steeped in history and is known for its intricate patterns, vibrant colours, and unique silhouettes. From regal headdresses to flowing kaftans, Egyptian fashion has inspired designers worldwide.

Outfits and headpieces inspired by traditional Egyptian clothing. Photo: @fashionwithhasma, @didi.brand.official, @lucysavchenko, @sun_of_anatolia (modified by author)

What is traditional Egyptian clothing? This type of clothing offers a glimpse into the past by showing Egypt's rich cultural heritage and stylish elegance. It integrates numerous elements from the various groups that influenced their culture, including Europeans, Ottoman Turks, Nubians, and other Middle Eastern nations.

Design ideas inspired by traditional Egyptian clothing

Ancient Egyptian clothes offer a wealth of design ideas that can be incorporated into modern fashion. If you want to add a touch of Egyptian allure to your wardrobe, here are ten design ideas that will captivate your fashion senses.

1. Pharaoh-inspired headpieces

Pharaoh-inspired headpiece designs. Photo: @ANicheinTime, @AmparoLopez (modified by author)

Channel the regal essence of Egyptian pharaohs by embracing their legendary headpieces. Incorporate feathers, gemstones, and gold accents into your headbands, hair clips, or fascinators to create modern renditions of these majestic accessories. With these gorgeous pieces, your inner royalty will shine.

2. Kaftan elegance

Egyptians have worn the kaftan, a loose, billowing garment, for centuries. Embrace the sophistication and ease of this fashion by incorporating kaftan-inspired pieces into your wardrobe.

Opt for opulent fabrics like silk and chiffon, and experiment with rich, jewel-toned colours. Add elaborate embroidery or embellishments for a touch of extravagance.

3. Bold prints and patterns

Egyptian textiles are renowned for their bold and striking prints and patterns inspired by traditional Egyptian clothing. Include motifs such as hieroglyphics, scarabs, lotus flowers, and papyrus leaves in your designs.

These intricate patterns can be displayed on dresses, skirts, shawls, and even tailored blazers, enhancing the visual appeal of any ensemble.

4. Ankh motifs

A blazer and a top with ankh motifs. Photo: @inoutapparel, @clariscia_cg (modified by author)

The ankh, an ancient Egyptian symbol of life, can be incorporated into various fashion pieces. This cross-like emblem inspired by traditional Egyptian clothing represents eternal life and adds a distinctive design element.

Print or embroider ankhs on dresses, shirts, or accessories to add a touch of Egyptian mysticism to your fashion.

5. Cleopatra collars

A Cleopatra queen pearl collar. photo: @NidhiSurana

Cleopatra, the legendary Egyptian queen, was renowned for her bold fashion choices, including her distinctive collars. To invoke the essence of ancient Egypt, incorporate high collars into your designs. Experiment with various fabrics, embellishments, and even gold elements to create a contemporary interpretation of Cleopatra's royal style.

6. Scarab-inspired jewellery

A scarab-inspired cuff. Photo: @jennifergibsonjewellery

In Egyptian mythology, the scarab beetle has great significance. Incorporate scarab designs into jewellery, such as pendants, stud earrings, and statement rings. Experiment with various materials, such as precious metals, enamel, and gemstones, to create one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect the allure of traditional Egyptian clothing.

7. Nubian-inspired prints

With its brilliant and colourful textiles, the Nubian culture provides designers with unlimited inspiration. Prints, patterns, and motifs inspired by Nubian culture can be used in your creations.

Experiment with bright colour combinations, geometric patterns, and abstract designs to create visually striking pieces that pay homage to Egypt's cultural richness.

8. Gold accents

A woman in a dress with gold accents at the shoulders. Photo: @kanyacoutureofficial

Gold is connected with Egyptian culture. Incorporating gold accents into fashion is common in modern traditional Egyptian clothing. It adds a touch of luxury and class to your attire. Use metallic threads, gold embellishments, and gilded fabrics to create statement pieces that emanate luxury and evoke ancient Egyptian treasures.

9. Egyptian-inspired footwear

Yellow leather shoes. Photo: @bulga.co

Complete your Egyptian-inspired look with footwear that evokes ancient Egypt's grace and beauty. Sandals with embellishments such as metallic accents, braided straps, and intricate beading can convey the essence of traditional Egyptian clothing.

Experiment with various heel heights and styles to create alternatives that may be worn for both casual and formal situations.

10. Tunic dresses

Men and women in tunic dresses. Photo: @colton.mansavage, @abayamarketer (modified by author)

The tunic is commonly referred to as the Egypt national costume for males and females. It is a traditional Egyptian garment distinguished by its loose and comfortable fit.

Make trendy tunics in modern cuts and lengths using lightweight fabrics like linen or cotton for a casual yet sophisticated look. Decorate them with exquisite needlework or colourful embroidery to honour Egyptian craftsmanship.

Egyptian traditional clothing offers a wide range of design ideas that can be incorporated into modern fashion. Let the mystique of Egypt inspire your creativity, and embark on a fashion adventure that celebrates the extraordinary beauty of this culture.

