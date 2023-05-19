Who owns the most expensive wedding ring? 20 of the costliest in the world

A wedding ring signifies the wearer's marital status. It is typically made of metal, most commonly gold or similar precious metal. However, the cost of a ring may vary based on several factors, such as metal type, purity, design, customisation, size and weight. Some men may invest in expensive rings to express how deeply they value their partners. Do you know who owns the most expensive wedding ring in the world?

Close-up photo of golden rings. Photo: pexels.com, @git-stephen-gitau

Source: UGC

A wedding ring is a visible sign of love that conveys devotion and affection. However, some celebrities go above and beyond to express their point by showering their cherished ones with big, rare, and priceless stones.

Most expensive wedding ring in the world

A wedding is a time to rejoice and love; the most excellent way to do it is to show affection to your partner with expensive jewellery. Which is the most expensive wedding ring ever?

1. Grace Kelly – $38.8 million

A photo of Grace Kelly's ring. Photo: @lcontrerasdesign

Source: Instagram

Grace Kelly's ring is the world's most expensive wedding ring. Prince Rainier initially proposed to Grace with a ring of diamonds and rubies from Monaco's crown treasures. Subsequently, the Prince ordered Cartier to establish a 10.48-carat emerald-cut diamond ring for Grace to put on. Two baguette-cut side diamonds surround the primary diamond. While the ring cost $4 million when purchased in 1956, it is now believed to cost roughly $38.8 million.

2. Jackie Kennedy Onassis – $20 million

Jackie's second ring. Photo: @brides

Source: UGC

This is the second most expensive wedding ring in the world. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis' wedding ring from Greek billionaire Aristotle Onassis sold for $2.6 million at auction in 1996. it was Jackie O's second marriage ring. The diamond was one of just 18 stones chopped from the earlier 601-carat Lesotho III diamond. This magnificent ring will cost you up to $20 million today.

3. Mariah Carey – $10 million

Mariah Carey's relationship with Australian millionaire James Packer ended in divorce. However, the platinum-plated ring is a classic design. The American singer was then said to have sold this gleaming trinket for $2.1 million. Considering the commitment ring's initial price tag of $10 million, she gave it out for a steal.

4. Blue Diamond 5.4-Carat BVLGARI – $9.5 million

The blue diamond. Photo: @luxe.digital

Source: UGC

Bvlgari's engagement ring was hitherto regarded as the most valuable in the world. Blue diamonds are scarce, making them a one-of-a-kind jewel. White diamonds encircle the central blue diamond, highlighting the ring with baguette-cut diamonds.

5. Elizabeth Taylor – $8.8 million

Richard Burton gave Elizabeth Taylor this 33-carat Krupp diamond engagement ring. When Taylor passed on, the diamond was renamed in her honour. The stone is a unique IIa diamond that is sure to stand out.

6. Anna Kournikova – $5.4 million

An image of Anna Kournikova's ring. Photo: @luxe.digital

Source: UGC

Anna was photographed wearing an enticing canary yellow diamond ring by Enrique Iglesias in 2009. On the other hand, the pair did not specify if this was an additional commitment ring or a wedding ring. The ring is worth about $7.5 million, ranking among the globe's most costly marriage rings.

7. Beyoncé – $5 million

Beyoncé's diamond ring. Photo: @luxe.digital

Source: UGC

Jay-Z proposed to Beyoncé with a stunning emerald cut diamond fitted on a split shank platinum ring. Since the couple engaged in 2008, Beyoncé's engagement ring worth has risen to approximately $9 million. The stone is spotless and considered a premium and extraordinary stone.

8. Paris Hilton – $4.7 million

Paris Hilton's valuable ring. Photo: @greeneandco

Source: Instagram

Although she has been betrothed several times, her most treasured ring is a 24-carat Harry Winston that she received from Greek shipping descendant Paris Latsis. The American actress eventually sold the ring at an auction to benefit people afflicted by Hurricane Katrina.

9. Jennifer Lopez – $4.5 million

When J.Lo and Marc Anthony engaged, he handed her an 8.5-carat blue diamond. Harry Winston designed a distinctive blue diamond band, which was the most treasured of all five of her engagement diamonds.

10. Vanessa Bryant – $4 million

Kobe Bryant and Wife Vanessa. Photo: Steve Grayson

Source: Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant's 8-carat Raffi ring was not her formal engagement ring, but a newer one was given to her by her spouse Kobe. The ring was custom-made and has increased in value since it was bought.

11. Kim Kardashian – $4 million

Kanye gave Kim a sparkler on her 33rd birthday and an unexpected proposal in 2013. The stunning stone is set as a solitaire in platinum with micro-pavé diamonds. The ring was worth around $4 million (£2.9million) but now its value has increased.

12. Alexa Dell – $3 million

An image of Alexa Dell's ring. Photo: @luxe.digital

Source: UGC

When she got engaged to Harrison Refoua in 2017, the daughter of Dell Technologies founder was offered a 12-carat diamond ring. The band features a massive core diamond encircled by lesser diamonds and set on a band encrusted with additional diamonds.

13. Anna Kournikova – $2.5 million

Anna Kournikova during Anna Kournikova at FHM Event in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Jennifer S. Altman

Source: Getty Images

Enrique Iglesias has liked showering Anna Kournikova with rings all over the years. Even though they do not intend to wed, he has offered her an "engagement ring" twice. The second was an 11-carat Argyle diamond ring featuring a gem from Western Australia's Argyle mines. It's now worth over $8.4 million.

14. Melania Trump – $2.5 million

Donald Trump engaged Melania in 2004 with a $2.5 million Graff diamond worth 15 carats. The ring has an outstanding D-flawless diamond and two smaller side diamonds. In 2014, she received an updated ring with a 25-carat diamond from Graff that seemed bizarrely close to the initial ring. This ring might be worth up to $5 million.

15. Blake Lively – $2 million

An image of Blake Lively's ring. Photo: @thegem.society

Source: Instagram

Ryan Reynolds engaged Blake in 2012 with a custom-made piece crafted by celebrity jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz. The ring's band is constructed of rose gold with polished diamonds and nicely matches the pink diamond stone.

16. Serena Williams – $2 million

Founding & Managing Partner of Serena Ventures Serena Williams speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Kimberly White

Source: Getty Images

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian announced their engagement in a poem on Reddit during the holidays in 2016. The marriage proposal ring Ohanian gave Williams is stunning. The 14-carat ring is valued at around $2 million.

17. Ciara – $2 million

Ciara and her spouse Russell Wilson became engaged in March 2016, and all everyone could talk about was the ring. Wilson presented the famous singer with a stunning 16-carat brilliant-cut diamond, and a source close to the couple revealed the remarkable narrative that accompanied the proposal.

18. Katie Holmes – $1.5 million

Katie Holmes, during Tom Cruise, accompanied by his Fiancee Katie Holmes, Promotes War of the Worlds and Receives the Citizen of Honor Medal. Photo: Toni Anne Barson Archive

Source: Getty Images

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise became engaged in a big way following a whirlwind romance. Brilliance diamond specialists analysed the American actress' engagement ring, saying that the "very unique" ring had a 5-carat oval-shaped diamond in the middle and was estimated at $1.5 million.

19. Kate Upton – $1.5 million

Justin Verlander, #35 of the Houston Astros, poses for a photo with his wife, Kate Upton, during the MLB Red Carpet Show in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Adam Glanzman

Source: Getty Images

When Justin Verlander engaged Kate Upton in 2016, he enlisted the assistance of jewellery designer Anita Ko, who assisted him in creating the right ring for Upton. According to Ko, the two sought to build a piece of jewellery that expressed Upton and Verlander's love.

20. Hilary Duff – $1 million

Hilary Duff reads during Epic!'s Go Anywhere Summer Kickoff Celebration supporting St. Jude at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

When Matthew Koma proposed to the American actress and singer Hilary Duff in May 2019, he gave her a $1 million commitment ring.

Above are the most expensive wedding rings. Most of these rings are typically made of metal, most commonly gold or similar precious metal. The wedding ring is a visible sign of love that conveys devotion and affection.

Yen.com.gh recently published a list of jobs where you work alone. For some individuals, spending their workweek surrounded by others might be overwhelming. These individuals prefer to work from home to avoid the continual noise and buzz of a busy office and the stress of interacting with clients.

People who enjoy isolation may discover that choosing a career with little human interaction is the best path to professional success. Many occupations now provide remote work, lessening the probability of contact with the general population.

Source: YEN.com.gh