With more than 200 million Instagram followers, a legendary film career, his own tequila brand and a never-ending drive for success, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a pretty big deal. This is not only reflected in his career ventures but also in his lifestyle. So where does The Rock live? What other properties does he own?

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, commonly known as The Rock, is neither a new name nor a new face to many. He is a well-recognized American actor, business person and retired professional wrestler. He is a legendary wrestler with more than eight years of experience. In the film, he is famous for starring in The Mummy Returns, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and The Game Plan, among others.

Dwayne Johnson's profile summary

Full name Dwayne Douglas Johnson Date of birth 2nd May 1972 Age 50 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Hayward, California, USA Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed-race Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 2'' Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 262 Weight in kilograms 119 Body measurements in inches 52-36-34 Body measurements in centimetres 132-91-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Ata Johnson and Rocky Johnson Siblings Wanda and Curtis Bowles Marital status Married to Dany Garcia (1997 to 2008) and Lauren Hashian (2019 to present) Children Three School Richmond Road Primary School, New Zealand President William McKinley High School University University of Miami Profession Actor, producer, businessman, former professional wrestler Net worth $800 million Instagram @therock Facebook Dwayne The Rock Johnson Twitter @TheRock TikTok @therock

Who is Dwayne Johnson?

He is an American actor, producer, businessman, and former professional wrestler. Dwayne was born on 2nd May 1972 in Hayward, California, USA. His parents are Ata Johnson (father) and Rocky Johnson (mother). He has two siblings, Wanda and Curtis Bowles.

He is famous for his various career ventures, which include:

Professional wrestling

Film and TV shows acting

Film production

Business

Activism and philanthropy

Where does Dwayne Johnson live?

The former professional wrestler lives in Beverly Hills, California, USA. The Rock's house was purchased for $27.8 million. It sits on 3.67 acres of land, making it one of the largest properties in his neighbourhood. Some of the key features of this mansion include:

18,000 square feet of living space

A detached 2,500-square-foot guesthouse

World-class gym

Full-sized tennis court

Movie theatre

Baseball diamond

A music studio

An elevator

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools

A spa

Even though he has kept his residential purchases away from the public, it is known that, over the years, he has bought and sold numerous properties in the United States and the United Kingdom as follows:

Florida homes

Previously, the American actor owned a 15,000-square-foot luxurious mansion in Florida. He bought the mansion from a former Miami Dolphin, Vernon Carey, at $3.4 million in 2012. However, the property was sold in 2019 for around $4.5 million. The home features:

Six bedrooms

Seven bathrooms

A home theatre

A home gym

A massive swimming pool

A jacuzzi

Georgia properties

The former professional wrestler has invested in Atlanta, Georgia. He bought the property in 2019 at around $9 million. However, in 2019 Johnson ranch in Georgia was listed at an asking price of $7.5 million.

The Rock's Powder Springs home features the following:

Eight bedrooms

A wine cellar

A saltwater pool

A twelve-stall barn

London home

Apart from the United States, The Rock has a few properties in London, England. It is alleged that the homes have the following:

Nine bedrooms

A swimming pool

Tennis court

Home Gym

A full kitchen

Virginia home

It is alleged that the actor has a home in Virginia. Dwayne Johnson's Virginia farm came to the public's attention after reiterating that he owned a farm outside Charlottesville. In 2017, he also mentioned this home on social media after taking a video with his fans outside a Charlottesville gym.

Dwayne Johnson's fast facts

Where does Dwayne The Rock Johnson live? He lives in different places, including Powder Springs, Georgia, Virginia and Beverly Hills. Where does The Rock live mostly? He mostly lives in Beverly Hill, California, USA, with his wife and children. Does The Rock live in a mansion? Yes, he lives in a mansion worth around $27.8 million in Beverly Hills. Did The Rock live in Hawaii? Yes, he was raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He currently owns a vacation rental in Kailua, Hawaii. Where is The Rock from? The former professional wrestler hails from Hayward, California, USA, where he was born. Is The Rock married? Yes, he married Lauren Hashian in 2019, but previously he was married to Dany Garcia from 1997 to 2008.

Where does The Rock live? The American actor lives in Beverly Hills, California, in the United States. He also owns several properties in different parts of the United States and the United Kingdom, thanks to the huge sum he has garnered from his career. He is a refined businessman, actor and retired professional wrestler.

