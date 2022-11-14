150+ dazzling Thai girl names for your child and their meanings
Choosing a name for your baby is exciting and terrifying at the same time. You have only one shot at picking names the child will be delighted to use for the rest of their lives. Parents research names for months because it is not an easy decision to make. Thai girl names are an excellent place to start if you are short of ideas.
Thailand has exciting child-naming cultures. Each newborn must have two names. The first name is formal, while the second one is a nickname. Adults pick the names after a lot of deliberation because they consider the Thai names and meanings.
Popular Thailand girl names starting with the letters A, B, and C
Most people have a hard time picking Thai female names because all names are beautiful. If you just discovered that you are expecting a baby girl, consider giving her a Thai moniker name. Here is a list to choose from:
- Achara - Pretty angel
- Adranuch - Virtuous lady
- Ambhom - Sky
- Ami - Daughter
- Amm - Sister
- Anchali - Greetings
- Anong - Gorgeous
- Ao - Soothe
- Aoi/Aoy - Sugar cane
- Aom - Sweet baby
- Apasra - Adorn
- Apinya - Magical power
- Apsara - Enchanting
- Aree - Kind
- Arinya - Wise
- Benjakalyani - 5th girl
- Bia - Seedling
- Binay - Blessing
- Bincy - Best
- Bor - Dragonfly
- Boribun - I feel complete
- Bua - Lotus
- Bun Ma - Good luck
- Busarakham - Yellow sapphire
- Bussaba - Pearl
- Ceanay - Boss
- Cea Hying - Princess
- Chaem Choi - Gracefulness
- Chai Charoen - Triumphant
- Chala - Beautiful
- Chailai - Pretty
- Chaisee - Innocent
- Chaloem Chai - Victory
- Chang - Elephant
- Chimlin - Cute
- Charanya - Young girl
- Charunee - Refined woman
- Charoen - Great progress
- Charoenrasamee - Radiant
- Chatmanee - Jewel
Thai names for girls starting with the letters D, E, F, G, H and I
Someone can easily forget a difficult name almost immediately after they hear it. Your kids will rarely encounter that if you give them common Thai names. They are easy to remember and pronounce. Here is a list of the best names.
- Da - Eye
- Daow - Star
- Darika - Shinning star
- Daw - Beautiful
- Dee - Good
- Deng - Red
- Dok Phi Sua - An avatar
- Dok Rak - Love
- Dok Ban Yen - Blossoming
- Duan - Moon
- Duangkamol - My heart
- Duanphen - Full moon
- Dum - Black
- Dusadi - Sensational
- Ekbir - Brave
- Ekkam - Unity
- Erbir - God's love
- Eislyn - Rose
- Eljin - Freedom
- Fateh - Victory
- Fah/Faa - Sky
- Fiacre - Eagle
- Fon - Rain
- Gamon/Kamon - Heart
- Gajan - Noisy
- Geng - Clever
- Ging - Branch
- Gian - Divine
- Gob - Frog
- Gun - Grape
- Gwang - Deer
- Han - Fearless
- Hansa - Cheerful
- Hanuman - Monkey god
- Hathai - Heart
- Haswanthi - Joyous
- Hom - Fragrance
- Homeat - Pleasant
- Isra - Freedom
- Ittiporn - Powerful
Modern Thai girl names starting with the letters J, K, L, M, N, and O
A modern Thai is a good option. You can choose a name from your culture and use popular Thai girl names as nicknames. Thai-American names are so unique in other parts of the world that people love to use them as nicknames.
- Jai - Heart
- Jaliyah - God’s ascent
- Janiya - Beloved
- Jayla - God's protection
- Jeab - Chick
- Jemma - Precious stone
- Jen - Cool/Cold
- Jimena - God listens
- Jin (tana) - Imagination
- Jit - Heart
- Jula - Kite
- Kad - Market
- Kai - Chicken
- Kan - Scratch/Itch
- Kamlai - Bracelet
- Kanda - Darling
- Karawek - Little bird
- Kek - Cake
- Keow - Green
- Khun Mae - Motherly
- Kulap - Rose
- Kwan - Beloved
- Kwang - Deer
- Lamai - Gentle/caring
- Lawana - Graceful person
- Layan - Magnificent
- Lek - Small
- Leung - Yellow
- Madee - A good start
- Mai - New
- Malee - Jasmine flower
- Maliey - Wealth
- Ngam Chit - Good heart
- Nada - Generous
- Nerina - Sea
- Nin - Sapphire
- Nimue - Enchanting
- Noga - Brightness
- Noya - Beauty
- Nurit - Buttercup flower
Thai names girl starting with the letters P and R
Some of the loveliest and most unique names come from Thailand. Below are some lovely Thai names for girls:
- Oanez - Peacemaker
- Olalla - Sweet speaker
- Opal - Jewel
- Onn - Polite
- Orn - Soft
- Oun - Fat
- Paitoon - Moonstone
- Pakpao - Fighter
- Ped - Duck
- Pen Chan - Full moon
- Pensri - Goodness of the moon
- Pet - Diamond
- Phaibun - Prosperous
- Phailin - Sapphire
- Phairoh - Pleasant sounding
- Pharlap - Lightning
- Phaoy - Sweet
- Phassakorn - Sun
- Phawta - Pleasing to the eye
- Phet - Diamond
- Phichai - Triumphant
- Phichit - To win
- Phitsamai - Adorable
- Phloi - Precious stones
- Phueng - Bee
- Pie - Bamboo
- Piti/Preeda - Joy
- Pla - Fish
- Pom - Chubby
- Pong - Powder
- Poom - Lovable
- Prija - Intelligent
- Qahira - Winner
- Qadira - Able
- Quesia - Brave
- Qira - Unique
- Rachini - Queen
- Rajini - Moonlight
- Ratana - Crystal
- Ratapon - Blessing
- Ratree - Jasmine flower
- Rochana - Sweet-talker
- Rudee - Pleasure
- Rune - Happiness
- Rutna - Ruby
Thai girl baby names starting with the letter S
There are many beautiful girl Thai names beginning with the letter S. Here are some unique ones to choose from:
- Saengdao - Star's light
- Sai - Sand
- Sajja - Truth
- Sakda - Power
- Samorn - Beautiful
- Sap - Wealth
- Sanan Nam - Fame
- Sanoh - Pleasant sounding
- Sanouk - Festival
- Santichai - Peaceful
- Sanun - Happy
- San'ya - Promise
- Santoh - Pleasant
- Sao (Sow) - Young girl
- Sarai - Seaweed
- Sarakit - Good deed
- Sataheep - A town
- Satra - Weapon
- Saryt - Memorable event
- Sawatdi - Greeting
- Semry - Beloved
- Seni - Military
- Si Fah - Blue
- Si Mok - Mist color
- Sin - Money
- Sirikit - Queen
- Siripon - Blessed
- Solada - Hearkens
- Solera - Respectable
- Som - Orange fruit
- Somta - Juicy
- Som Chai - Living up to heart's desire
- Som Kid - Living up to the intention
- Som Phon - Blessing
- Som Phong - Chip off the old block
- Somchair - Manly
- Sonchai - Victory weapon
- Soncei - Masculine
- Songsuda - Beautiful girl
- Sopa - Pretty
- Suchada - Best sister
- Sukhorn - Aroma
- Sumali - Flower
- Sunstra - Ravishing eyes
- Supay - Very Pretty
- Sroy - Jewelry chain
- Su Suk - Enemy resisting
- Suchada - Good sister
- Suchin - Beautiful thought
- Sud Saming - Spiritual form of tiger
Thai baby girl names starting with the letters T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z
Choose an original but also one-of-a-kind Thai name for your baby. The trick to making a name more unique is combining two names to make one name. You can combine your name with any of these Thai girl names.
- Taeng - Melon
- Tansanee - Glamorous
- Tee (toowee) - Buffalo
- Tha Kai Bok - The willow tree
- Thahan - Soldier
- Thai - Freedom
- Thong Dam - Black gold
- Thong Khao - White gold
- Tida - Daughter
- Tim - Ruby
- Ting - Kitten
- Toh - Big
- Toy - Tiny
- Tui - Push
- Tuk (ta) - Doll
- Tum - Cave
- Ubon - A blooming lotus
- Una - Lamb
- Unella - Unique
- Uma - Light
- Urd - Responsible
- Vanida - Girl
- Valli - My inspiration
- Vellamo - Calm sea
- Vasia - Little queen
- Veva - Next of kin
- Waan - Sweet
- Waen - Ring
- Wat - Temple
- Wattana - Blissful
- Wipa - Charming
- Woon - Cloud
- Wun - Day
- Yai - Big
- Yindee - Pleasure
- Ying - Feminine
- Yoo - Whirlwind
- Yui - Divine gift
- Yuk - Giant
- Yu Pha - Naïve
- Zarja - Dawn
- Zelda - Iconic
- Zella - Mysterious
- Zillah - Shade
- Ziva - Pretty
What are some cute Thai nicknames for a girl?
Childhood nicknames may seem silly, but they can still be used through adulthood. So, if you are considering giving your child a cute nickname they can use even when they become adults, here is a list of sweet Thai nicknames for a girl:
- A-ngun - Grape
- Chompoo - Apple
- Dum - Black
- Fon - Rain
- Gaen - Naughty
- Gaew - Glass
- Jai - Heart
- Kwang - Deer
- Taay - Rabbit
- Kop - Frog
- Prik - Chilli
- Som - Orange
- Taeng-mo - Watermelon
- Maew - Cat
- Noo - Mouse
How will the name “moon” translate into Thai?
Thai people call the moon "duang jan."
What name means moon in Thai?
Mekhala means the goddess of the moon. This female name has Thai and Sanskrit origins.
What name translates into “Gentle” in Thai?
Lamai is a female Thai name, and it means “soft” or “gentle.” Lamon is the masculine version of this name.
What Thai name translates into “Beautiful”?
Intira is the Thai variation of Indira – a Sanskrit name meaning "elegance" or “beauty.”
What are some cute girl names for a half-Thai and half-Korean?
Thai and Koreans share names. If you want lovely half-Thai and half-Korean names for your baby, these girl names are recommended for you:
- Aera - A net for catching birds
- Ara - Beautiful and good
- Bitna - Shining
- Chun Cha - Noble daughter
- Eun - Silver
- Hana - Favorite
- Jae - Respect
- Jee - Wisdom
- Min - Brilliant
- Nari - Lily flower
- Seung - Victorious
- Sung - Successor
- Wook - Sunrise
- Yong - Perpetual and brave
- Young Mi - Prosperity
What are the best Thai names that mean strong?
Your child can have a cool name, which means she is resilient and tough. If you are looking for such names, here are some Thai names that mean strong:
- Adulyadej - Incomparable power
- Chaiya - Victory
- Chai Charoen - Triumphant
- Chaisai - Victory
- Kraisee - Lion/brave
- Ritthirong - Good at fighting
- Sakdan - A powerful person
- Narong - Ready for war
- Lang - Dragon
- Thakur - Master of the estate
- Paśú - Beast
What are the best Thai last names?
A lovely name should have a lovely meaning. With that said, some of the best Thai surnames you can consider giving your baby are:
- Ananada - Prosperous one
- Anuman - Small patience
- Anurak - Angel
- Aromdee - Rare
- Asnee - Lightning
- Chaidee - Kind
- Chaison - Mischievous
- Kittibun - Fortune
- Kittichat - A famous clan
- Kob Sook/Kob-Sook - A heart full of happiness
- Ngam - Beautiful
- Niran - Everlasting
- Noi - Bird
- Noknoi - Little bird
- Lawan - Beautiful
What is a common Thai girl name?
Common names are still lovely and can suit your baby girl. Some common Thai girl names that are still fashionable are:
- Arthit - Sun
- Atchara - Angel
- Dara - Flower
- Darha - Star
- Fah - Sky
- Fan - Dream
- Kanlaya - A good lady
- Kamala - Heart
- Kanchana - Gold
- Kannika - Flower
- Pornthip - Blessing
What is a short Thai girl's name?
Most short names are easy to pronounce, and people can remember them quickly. Some of the best short names that begin with Tai are:
- Taima - Oasis
- Taija - A tiara worn by a ruler of a kingdom
- Tailynn - Talented
- Taina - From the house of Tatius
- Tainn - New moon baby
- Taisha - Alive
- Taisce - Valuable
- Taiya - A gift from the river
- Taitt - Happiness
- Taiwo - The first twin to see the world
What is a unique female name?
Your baby deserves a unique name that other parents and children can envy. The top 10 most unique Thai girls' names are:
- Qira - Unique
- Rune - Happiness
- Zarja - Dawn
- Vasia - Little queen
- Unella - Unique
- Zella - Mysterious
- Sajja - Truth
- Valli - My inspiration
- Jemma - Precious stone
- Nerina - Sea
What is Thai first name?
Most Thai names are sweet to the ears. Also, these names usually stand out. Some cute Thai first names are:
- Nin - Sapphire
- Orachon - Delicate
- Orraya - Intelligent
- Onin - Beautiful like the moon
- Penchan - Full moon
- Pensri - The beauty of the moon
- Patcharee - Diamond
- Phailin - Sapphire
- Rung - Rainbow
- Saengdao - Starlight
- Suphawadee - A beautiful girl
Thailand has the most remarkable cultural diversity in the world. You can change your name or your daughter's name if you want and adopt Thai girl names. Your princess will always be proud of these beautiful names.
