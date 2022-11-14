150+ dazzling Thai girl names for your child and their meanings

Choosing a name for your baby is exciting and terrifying at the same time. You have only one shot at picking names the child will be delighted to use for the rest of their lives. Parents research names for months because it is not an easy decision to make. Thai girl names are an excellent place to start if you are short of ideas.

Thailand has exciting child-naming cultures. Each newborn must have two names. The first name is formal, while the second one is a nickname. Adults pick the names after a lot of deliberation because they consider the Thai names and meanings.

Popular Thailand girl names starting with the letters A, B, and C

Most people have a hard time picking Thai female names because all names are beautiful. If you just discovered that you are expecting a baby girl, consider giving her a Thai moniker name. Here is a list to choose from:

Achara - Pretty angel

Pretty angel Adranuch - Virtuous lady

Virtuous lady Ambhom - Sky

Sky Ami - Daughter

Daughter Amm - Sister

Sister Anchali - Greetings

Greetings Anong - Gorgeous

Gorgeous Ao - Soothe

Soothe Aoi/Aoy - Sugar cane

Sugar cane Aom - Sweet baby

Sweet baby Apasra - Adorn

Adorn Apinya - Magical power

Magical power Apsara - Enchanting

Enchanting Aree - Kind

Kind Arinya - Wise

Wise Benjakalyani - 5th girl

5th girl Bia - Seedling

Seedling Binay - Blessing

Blessing Bincy - Best

Best Bor - Dragonfly

Dragonfly Boribun - I feel complete

I feel complete Bua - Lotus

Lotus Bun Ma - Good luck

Good luck Busarakham - Yellow sapphire

Yellow sapphire Bussaba - Pearl

Pearl Ceanay - Boss

Boss Cea Hying - Princess

Princess Chaem Choi - Gracefulness

Gracefulness Chai Charoen - Triumphant

Triumphant Chala - Beautiful

Beautiful Chailai - Pretty

Pretty Chaisee - Innocent

Innocent Chaloem Chai - Victory

Victory Chang - Elephant

Elephant Chimlin - Cute

Cute Charanya - Young girl

Young girl Charunee - Refined woman

Refined woman Charoen - Great progress

Great progress Charoenrasamee - Radiant

Radiant Chatmanee - Jewel

Thai names for girls starting with the letters D, E, F, G, H and I

Someone can easily forget a difficult name almost immediately after they hear it. Your kids will rarely encounter that if you give them common Thai names. They are easy to remember and pronounce. Here is a list of the best names.

Da - Eye

Eye Daow - Star

Star Darika - Shinning star

Shinning star Daw - Beautiful

Beautiful Dee - Good

Good Deng - Red

Red Dok Phi Sua - An avatar

An avatar Dok Rak - Love

Love Dok Ban Yen - Blossoming

- Blossoming Duan - Moon

Moon Duangkamol - My heart

My heart Duanphen - Full moon

Full moon Dum - Black

Black Dusadi - Sensational

Sensational Ekbir - Brave

Brave Ekkam - Unity

Unity Erbir - God's love

God's love Eislyn - Rose

Rose Eljin - Freedom

Freedom Fateh - Victory

Victory Fah/Faa - Sky

Sky Fiacre - Eagle

Eagle Fon - Rain

Rain Gamon/Kamon - Heart

Heart Gajan - Noisy

Noisy Geng - Clever

Clever Ging - Branch

Branch Gian - Divine

Divine Gob - Frog

Frog Gun - Grape

Grape Gwang - Deer

Deer Han - Fearless

Fearless Hansa - Cheerful

Cheerful Hanuman - Monkey god

Monkey god Hathai - Heart

Heart Haswanthi - Joyous

Joyous Hom - Fragrance

Fragrance Homeat - Pleasant

Pleasant Isra - Freedom

Freedom Ittiporn - Powerful

Modern Thai girl names starting with the letters J, K, L, M, N, and O

A modern Thai is a good option. You can choose a name from your culture and use popular Thai girl names as nicknames. Thai-American names are so unique in other parts of the world that people love to use them as nicknames.

Jai - Heart

Heart Jaliyah - God’s ascent

God’s ascent Janiya - Beloved

Beloved Jayla - God's protection

God's protection Jeab - Chick

Chick Jemma - Precious stone

Precious stone Jen - Cool/Cold

Cool/Cold Jimena - God listens

God listens Jin (tana) - Imagination

Imagination Jit - Heart

Heart Jula - Kite

Kite Kad - Market

Market Kai - Chicken

Chicken Kan - Scratch/Itch

Scratch/Itch Kamlai - Bracelet

Bracelet Kanda - Darling

Darling Karawek - Little bird

Little bird Kek - Cake

Cake Keow - Green

Green Khun Mae - Motherly

Motherly Kulap - Rose

Rose Kwan - Beloved

Beloved Kwang - Deer

Deer Lamai - Gentle/caring

Gentle/caring Lawana - Graceful person

Graceful person Layan - Magnificent

Magnificent Lek - Small

Small Leung - Yellow

Yellow Madee - A good start

A good start Mai - New

New Malee - Jasmine flower

Jasmine flower Maliey - Wealth

Wealth Ngam Chit - Good heart

Good heart Nada - Generous

Generous Nerina - Sea

Sea Nin - Sapphire

Sapphire Nimue - Enchanting

Enchanting Noga - Brightness

Brightness Noya - Beauty

Beauty Nurit - Buttercup flower

Thai names girl starting with the letters P and R

Some of the loveliest and most unique names come from Thailand. Below are some lovely Thai names for girls:

Oanez - Peacemaker

Peacemaker Olalla - Sweet speaker

Sweet speaker Opal - Jewel

Jewel Onn - Polite

Polite Orn - Soft

Soft Oun - Fat

Fat Paitoon - Moonstone

Moonstone Pakpao - Fighter

Fighter Ped - Duck

Duck Pen Chan - Full moon

Full moon Pensri - Goodness of the moon

Goodness of the moon Pet - Diamond

Diamond Phaibun - Prosperous

Prosperous Phailin - Sapphire

Sapphire Phairoh - Pleasant sounding

Pleasant sounding Pharlap - Lightning

Lightning Phaoy - Sweet

Sweet Phassakorn - Sun

Sun Phawta - Pleasing to the eye

Pleasing to the eye Phet - Diamond

Diamond Phichai - Triumphant

Triumphant Phichit - To win

To win Phitsamai - Adorable

Adorable Phloi - Precious stones

Precious stones Phueng - Bee

Bee Pie - Bamboo

Bamboo Piti/Preeda - Joy

Joy Pla - Fish

Fish Pom - Chubby

Chubby Pong - Powder

Powder Poom - Lovable

Lovable Prija - Intelligent

Intelligent Qahira - Winner

Winner Qadira - Able

Able Quesia - Brave

Brave Qira - Unique

Unique Rachini - Queen

Queen Rajini - Moonlight

Moonlight Ratana - Crystal

Crystal Ratapon - Blessing

Blessing Ratree - Jasmine flower

Jasmine flower Rochana - Sweet-talker

Sweet-talker Rudee - Pleasure

Pleasure Rune - Happiness

Happiness Rutna - Ruby

Thai girl baby names starting with the letter S

There are many beautiful girl Thai names beginning with the letter S. Here are some unique ones to choose from:

Saengdao - Star's light

Star's light Sai - Sand

Sand Sajja - Truth

Truth Sakda - Power

Power Samorn - Beautiful

Beautiful Sap - Wealth

Wealth Sanan Nam - Fame

Fame Sanoh - Pleasant sounding

Pleasant sounding Sanouk - Festival

Festival Santichai - Peaceful

Peaceful Sanun - Happy

Happy San'ya - Promise

Promise Santoh - Pleasant

Pleasant Sao (Sow) - Young girl

Young girl Sarai - Seaweed

Seaweed Sarakit - Good deed

Good deed Sataheep - A town

A town Satra - Weapon

Weapon Saryt - Memorable event

Memorable event Sawatdi - Greeting

Greeting Semry - Beloved

Beloved Seni - Military

Military Si Fah - Blue

Blue Si Mok - Mist color

Mist color Sin - Money

Money Sirikit - Queen

Queen Siripon - Blessed

Blessed Solada - Hearkens

Hearkens Solera - Respectable

Respectable Som - Orange fruit

Orange fruit Somta - Juicy

Juicy Som Chai - Living up to heart's desire

Living up to heart's desire Som Kid - Living up to the intention

Living up to the intention Som Phon - Blessing

Blessing Som Phong - Chip off the old block

Chip off the old block Somchair - Manly

Manly Sonchai - Victory weapon

Victory weapon Soncei - Masculine

Masculine Songsuda - Beautiful girl

Beautiful girl Sopa - Pretty

Pretty Suchada - Best sister

Best sister Sukhorn - Aroma

Aroma Sumali - Flower

Flower Sunstra - Ravishing eyes

Ravishing eyes Supay - Very Pretty

Very Pretty Sroy - Jewelry chain

Jewelry chain Su Suk - Enemy resisting

Enemy resisting Suchada - Good sister

Good sister Suchin - Beautiful thought

Beautiful thought Sud Saming - Spiritual form of tiger

Thai baby girl names starting with the letters T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z

Choose an original but also one-of-a-kind Thai name for your baby. The trick to making a name more unique is combining two names to make one name. You can combine your name with any of these Thai girl names.

Taeng - Melon

Melon Tansanee - Glamorous

Glamorous Tee (toowee) - Buffalo

Buffalo Tha Kai Bok - The willow tree

The willow tree Thahan - Soldier

Soldier Thai - Freedom

Freedom Thong Dam - Black gold

Black gold Thong Khao - White gold

White gold Tida - Daughter

Daughter Tim - Ruby

Ruby Ting - Kitten

Kitten Toh - Big

Big Toy - Tiny

Tiny Tui - Push

Push Tuk (ta) - Doll

Doll Tum - Cave

Cave Ubon - A blooming lotus

A blooming lotus Una - Lamb

Lamb Unella - Unique

Unique Uma - Light

Light Urd - Responsible

Responsible Vanida - Girl

Girl Valli - My inspiration

My inspiration Vellamo - Calm sea

Calm sea Vasia - Little queen

Little queen Veva - Next of kin

Next of kin Waan - Sweet

Sweet Waen - Ring

Ring Wat - Temple

Temple Wattana - Blissful

Blissful Wipa - Charming

Charming Woon - Cloud

Cloud Wun - Day

Day Yai - Big

Big Yindee - Pleasure

Pleasure Ying - Feminine

Feminine Yoo - Whirlwind

Whirlwind Yui - Divine gift

Divine gift Yuk - Giant

Giant Yu Pha - Naïve

Naïve Zarja - Dawn

Dawn Zelda - Iconic

Iconic Zella - Mysterious

Mysterious Zillah - Shade

Shade Ziva - Pretty

What are some cute Thai nicknames for a girl?

Childhood nicknames may seem silly, but they can still be used through adulthood. So, if you are considering giving your child a cute nickname they can use even when they become adults, here is a list of sweet Thai nicknames for a girl:

A-ngun - Grape

Grape Chompoo - Apple

Apple Dum - Black

Black Fon - Rain

Rain Gaen - Naughty

Naughty Gaew - Glass

Glass Jai - Heart

Heart Kwang - Deer

Deer Taay - Rabbit

Rabbit Kop - Frog

Frog Prik - Chilli

Chilli Som - Orange

Orange Taeng-mo - Watermelon

Watermelon Maew - Cat

Cat Noo - Mouse

How will the name “moon” translate into Thai?

Thai people call the moon "duang jan."

What name means moon in Thai?

Mekhala means the goddess of the moon. This female name has Thai and Sanskrit origins.

What name translates into “Gentle” in Thai?

Lamai is a female Thai name, and it means “soft” or “gentle.” Lamon is the masculine version of this name.

What Thai name translates into “Beautiful”?

Intira is the Thai variation of Indira – a Sanskrit name meaning "elegance" or “beauty.”

What are some cute girl names for a half-Thai and half-Korean?

Thai and Koreans share names. If you want lovely half-Thai and half-Korean names for your baby, these girl names are recommended for you:

Aera - A net for catching birds

A net for catching birds Ara - Beautiful and good

Beautiful and good Bitna - Shining

Shining Chun Cha - Noble daughter

Noble daughter Eun - Silver

Silver Hana - Favorite

Favorite Jae - Respect

Respect Jee - Wisdom

Wisdom Min - Brilliant

Brilliant Nari - Lily flower

Lily flower Seung - Victorious

Victorious Sung - Successor

Successor Wook - Sunrise

Sunrise Yong - Perpetual and brave

Perpetual and brave Young Mi - Prosperity

What are the best Thai names that mean strong?

Your child can have a cool name, which means she is resilient and tough. If you are looking for such names, here are some Thai names that mean strong:

Adulyadej - Incomparable power

Incomparable power Chaiya - Victory

Victory Chai Charoen - Triumphant

Triumphant Chaisai - Victory

Victory Kraisee - Lion/brave

Lion/brave Ritthirong - Good at fighting

Good at fighting Sakdan - A powerful person

A powerful person Narong - Ready for war

Ready for war Lang - Dragon

Dragon Thakur - Master of the estate

Master of the estate Paśú - Beast

What are the best Thai last names?

A lovely name should have a lovely meaning. With that said, some of the best Thai surnames you can consider giving your baby are:

Ananada - Prosperous one

Prosperous one Anuman - Small patience

Small patience Anurak - Angel

Angel Aromdee - Rare

Rare Asnee - Lightning

Lightning Chaidee - Kind

Kind Chaison - Mischievous

Mischievous Kittibun - Fortune

Fortune Kittichat - A famous clan

A famous clan Kob Sook/Kob-Sook - A heart full of happiness

A heart full of happiness Ngam - Beautiful

Beautiful Niran - Everlasting

Everlasting Noi - Bird

Bird Noknoi - Little bird

Little bird Lawan - Beautiful

What is a common Thai girl name?

Common names are still lovely and can suit your baby girl. Some common Thai girl names that are still fashionable are:

Arthit - Sun

Sun Atchara - Angel

Angel Dara - Flower

Flower Darha - Star

Star Fah - Sky

Sky Fan - Dream

Dream Kanlaya - A good lady

A good lady Kamala - Heart

Heart Kanchana - Gold

Gold Kannika - Flower

Flower Pornthip - Blessing

What is a short Thai girl's name?

Most short names are easy to pronounce, and people can remember them quickly. Some of the best short names that begin with Tai are:

Taima - Oasis

Oasis Taija - A tiara worn by a ruler of a kingdom

A tiara worn by a ruler of a kingdom Tailynn - Talented

Talented Taina - From the house of Tatius

From the house of Tatius Tainn - New moon baby

New moon baby Taisha - Alive

Alive Taisce - Valuable

Valuable Taiya - A gift from the river

A gift from the river Taitt - Happiness

Happiness Taiwo - The first twin to see the world

What is a unique female name?

Your baby deserves a unique name that other parents and children can envy. The top 10 most unique Thai girls' names are:

Qira - Unique

Unique Rune - Happiness

Happiness Zarja - Dawn

Dawn Vasia - Little queen

Little queen Unella - Unique

Unique Zella - Mysterious

Mysterious Sajja - Truth

Truth Valli - My inspiration

My inspiration Jemma - Precious stone

Precious stone Nerina - Sea

What is Thai first name?

Most Thai names are sweet to the ears. Also, these names usually stand out. Some cute Thai first names are:

Nin - Sapphire

Sapphire Orachon - Delicate

Delicate Orraya - Intelligent

Intelligent Onin - Beautiful like the moon

Beautiful like the moon Penchan - Full moon

Full moon Pensri - The beauty of the moon

The beauty of the moon Patcharee - Diamond

Diamond Phailin - Sapphire

Sapphire Rung - Rainbow

Rainbow Saengdao - Starlight

Starlight Suphawadee - A beautiful girl

Thailand has the most remarkable cultural diversity in the world. You can change your name or your daughter's name if you want and adopt Thai girl names. Your princess will always be proud of these beautiful names.

