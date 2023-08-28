The best Van Dyke beard ideas for men: 10 trendy trimming styles

Without a doubt, there are many beard designs in the world. The popularity of some depends on the region and fashion preferences. One such popular facial hair design is the Van Dyke beard. Learn more about this beard design, including some trendy variations.

Different trendy Van Dyke beard styles for men. Photo: @dr_brown, @ergid_subashi, @graffitiednurse, @williansjuan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Van Dyke beard is a facial hair design made famous by the 17th-century Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck after whom it gets its name. This facial hair style was popular in Europe in the 17th century and was the painter's signature style and many of the sitters for his portraits.

10 best Van Dyke beard ideas for men

Is a Van Dyke beard attractive? Yes, it is. The design is best suited for oval or round faces. Below are ten trendy Van Dyke trimming styles to try out.

1. The imperial

The imperial Van Dyke beard style comprises the petite goatee and the imperial moustache. Photo: @lebarabarbes, @Beardandmustache on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This facial hair design combines an imperial moustache and a petite goatee. The imperial moustache consists of whiskers growing from both the upper lip and cheeks, curled upward, while the trim is a smaller version of the goatee. Together they make the imperial Van Dyke.

2. Anchor variation

The anchor Van Dyke beard variation worn by actor Johnny Depp. Photo: @style_da_fine, @schindlersfist11 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The anchor facial hair is a famous variation of the Van Dyke beard. The design comprises a chevron or a handlebar moustache with a soul patch and a goatee. American actor Johnny Depp is one celebrity with this beard style as his signature.

3. Thick anchor or Zappa

The thick anchor Zappa beard style. Photo: @NtvTeluguEnt on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This facial hair design comprises the Zappa, a full moustache with an expansive soul patch, and a dense goatee. To achieve this beard style, shave or closely trim your cheeks and neck while leaving the moustache, soul patch and goatee untouched.

4. Chin puff

The chin puff inspired Van Dyke beard design. Photo: @revjohngage, @emmett.sheehan.7 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This facial hair design combines a full moustache with a chin puff and a soul patch combined with the goatee. The chin puff should be at least two inches long and as wide as the mouth or narrower.

5. Pointed Van Dyke

The pointed chin Van Dyke beard style. Photo: @pinoyfutureinsights, @Schorem on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The pointed Van Dyke consists of a tapered, sharp, triangular goatee with stubble or an elongated moustache. This Van Dyke beard, under chin variation, is attractive and charming as the sides are clean, and only the chin remains full of beard.

6. Texas-inspired style

Actor Pierce Brosnan spotting the Texas variation of the Van Dyke beard (L) and (R) a selfie with the same beard style. Photo: @beardstylemen, @MarkdeSollaPrice on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The cowboy looks with a bushy, thick moustache. The Texas-inspired variation comprises a goatee with a classic moustache. The classic moustache is a more prominent moustache where the ends roll to get a classic look. If you are looking for a Van Dyke beard, round face variation, this Texas-inspired style is perfect.

7. Detached moustache

The detached moustache Van Dyke beard variation. Photo: @beardstylemen on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the impartial moustache variation, the stache and the goatee are separate. In addition, the soul patch and the goatee merge to create a sophisticated and gentlemanly look.

8. Balbo with a small goatee

American actor Robert Downing Jr is spotting a Balbo Van Dyke beard variation design. Photo: @shellheadhero on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want the Van Dyke beard short variation, the Balbo with a small goatee is perfect. This design consists of a small and round goatee, a small soul patch and neat whiskers, which are not connected.

9. Zorro moustache

British actor Christopher Lee spotting a Zorro moustache/Van Dyke beard variation in the 1968 film The Devil Rides Out. Photo: @hammerhorrorclassics1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Zorro moustache is a v-shaped stache separated into two parts by trimming it from the middle. When combined with a goatee, you get a Zorro Van Dyke beard variation. This beard design was popular in the 1960s with British actor Christopher Lee.

10. Under the chin

The under-the-chin Van Dyke beard variation comprises growing facial hair under the chin or below the neckline. You can also develop a soul patch for a much more trendy appearance.

FAQs

What is a Van Dyke style beard? It is facial hair comprising a moustache and a chin beard where the two do not combine and are separate. What is the difference between a Van Dyke and a goatee? The Van Dyke comprises a floating moustache and a goatee, while the latter is a chin beard with or without a (connected) moustache. Why is it called a Van Dyke? It gets its name after the 17th-century Flemish painter Anthony Van Dyke–it was his signature look. How do you get Van Dyke beard? You need to grow your facial hair to a certain length, then shave off the hair on your cheeks and sideburns, leaving only a moustache and a goatee. The two should not be connected, and they should be shaped into pointed ends. Is a Van Dyke attractive? Yes. But it is most suited on a round face, broad chin, and square and oval face shapes. What celebrities have a Van Dyke beard? Some celebrities that have tried the style are Pierce Brosnan, Johnny Depp, David Beckham, Christian Bale and Mel Gibson. What is the difference between Van Dyke and anchor beard? The anchor is a pointed beard that traces the jawline, paired with a moustache, while the Van Dyke is a floating moustache and a pointed chin goatee. What is a Van Dyke beard without a moustache? The most popular styles and variations include the goatee, chinstrap, mutton chops, and Amish beard.

The Van Dyke beard is among the most popular facial hair designs in history. The facial hair style originated from the 17th-century Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck (1599–1641). A Van Dyke mainly consists of growing a moustache and goatee while shaving cheeks clean.

Yen.com.gh published an article about things you didn't know about the Amish beard. The Amish beard is a distinct facial hair design from the Amish people. The Amish are a group of traditionalist Anabaptist Christian church fellowships from the USA and Canada with Swiss, German, and Alsatian origins.

The Amish beard, also known as the Shenandoah, comprises full and long over-the-jaw and chin facial hair, meeting the sideburns while keeping the hair above the mouth shaved. But apart from its distinct look, what else do you know about the Amish beard?

Source: YEN.com.gh