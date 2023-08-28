20 cool textured fringe male haircut styles: Trendy natural looks

Male hairstyles have evolved. Men no longer trim their hair in the same old boring designs as different variations exist. One example is the textured fringe male haircut. The design is easy to achieve, and the end product is fabulous.

What is a textured fringe? It is a hairstyle kept longer in the front than the hair towards the crown. It includes choppy layers or edges in the front for extra definition and structure. Other than for fashion, people opt for the textured fringe to hide a receding hairline or shorten a longer face shape.

Cool textured fringe male haircut styles

The textured fringe male haircut is ideal for any occasion, casual or official. The hairdo lets you trim messy, overgrown hair into a neat and trendy design. There exist different variations to choose from, and you can customise yours to express your style.

1. Blonde short hair with a textured cut

The short blonde hair with a textured cut design. Photo: @andrewdoeshair on Instagram (modified by author)

The short blonde hair with the textured cut is perfect for those looking to make a statement. The short length creates a fresh appearance, while the rough trim adds depth and dimension to the overall style. The blonde hue adds a vibrant and sunny touch.

2. Thick mullet with mini bangs

A thick mullet with a mini-bang hairstyle design. Photo: @pepe_hairstylist on Instagram (modified by author)

The thick mullet with mini bangs is ideal for that retro look. The mullet features shorter hair in the front with mini bangs and longer strands in the back, creating a unique contrast.

3. Medium messy hair with parted bangs

The medium messy hair with parted bangs hair design. Photo: @d.d.sangenjaya on Instagram (modified by author)

The messy fringe is perfect for a relaxed, cool hairstyle with a laid-back vibe. The designs' medium-length hair allows for flexibility in styling as you can go casual with hairspray or wax for an official appearance.

4. Textured blowout fringe with mid taper

The textured blowout fringe with a mid-taper hairstyle design. Photo: @xbigwesx on Instagram (modified by author)

The textured blowout fringe with mid-taper comprises voluminous, uneven hair towards the front, turning into bangs. The blowout adds volume and movement to the hair and is an excellent option for those struggling with frizziness and unkemptness.

5. Temple taper fade with textured bangs

The temple taper fade with textured bangs begins at the temples blending into longer hair on top. You get movement and a contemporary, edgy trend with uneven strands.

6. Drop low fade with wavy bangs

The drop low fade with wavy bangs textured fringe design. Photo: @d.d.sangenjaya on Instagram (modified by author)

The drop-low fade with wavy bangs is perfect if you are looking for a textured fringe haircut male design. The fade starts high and tapers toward the neckline with wavy bangs.

7. Short blunt fringe with textured cut

The short, blunt fringe with a textured cut combines precision with a touch of fun. The sharp edge sits above the eyebrows, framing the face. You can add an uneven trim to add movement and volume to the look, creating a tidy, stylish, modern look.

8. Curled faux hawk with fringe

The curled faux hawk with fringe hairstyle design. Photo: @jasoncuttinghair on Instagram (modified by author)

The faux hawk creates a bold and voluminous silhouette, with the hair styled upward in the centre. The curled frame adds a softness to the look, giving it edge and class.

9. Angular haircut with texture

The angular men's haircut with texture combines sharp, precise lines to create a robust and structured look. This haircut has specific angles, clean-cut edges, and defined lines with textured elements.

10. Textured mullet and bangs with short sides

The textured mullet hairstyle design with front fringes. Photo: @tamaraporto_ on Instagram (modified by author)

The textured mullet with bangs is a design comprising lots of texture. The top is voluminous and long, with lots of hair covering the forehead. If you love hair with movement, this mullet design is ideal.

11. Textured blonde hair with cropped bangs

The textured blonde hair with cropped bangs is an excellent example of a messy fringe. The stylist has trimmed the front and uses wax to texture and style the hair. But before opting for this design, consider face shape, as the blunt highlights can amplify certain parts.

12. Long and textured no-fade haircut

The long and textured no-fade haircut design. Photo: @vadim_shifrin_barber on Instagram (modified by author)

The long and textured no-fade haircut is perfect if you are looking for a laid-back and relaxed look. Since it has no fade, the haircut is at a consistent length throughout. The uneven layers add movement and dimension, creating a versatile, low-maintenance hairstyle with natural length and texture.

13. Mid-taper fade with textured top and bangs

The mid-taper fade with a textured top and bangs hairstyle design. Photo: @sanchez.peluqueros on Instagram (modified by author)

The mid-taper fade with a textured top, and bangs hairdo is a balance of sharpness and texture. The taper fade starts at the head's mid-section, transitioning between shorter and longer hair. The textured top and bangs add volume and movement.

14. Textured fringe with mid fade

The textured fringe with a mid-fade hairstyle design. Photo: @arkinston_ on Instagram (modified by author)

The textured edge with mid-fade comprises a natural finish that gives the design an edgy look. The barber has faded the hair to the skin around the ears, blending tightly into the top. This hairdo is the perfect go-to design for a textured fringe with a fade.

15. Faded curly haircut with bangs

The faded curly haircut with bangs design. Photo: @barber.khass on Instagram (modified by author)

If you love curls with high volume, this faded curly with bangs is perfect. The hairdo consists of a fade close to the skin on the sides, with a heavy blending into the top.

16. Skin fade with short fringe

If you want short textured fringe designs, this skin fade with short fringe hairstyle is the perfect choice. The structure comprises a faded high top with short textured fringes at the front.

17. Choppy layers and bangs with short sides

Choppy layers and bangs with short sides hairstyle design. Photo: @stylish.cutting on Instagram (modified by author)

The choppy layers and bangs with short sides are classic and timeless. The barber on this design trimmed the hair with texture, allowing the fringe to fall on the forehead naturally. This hairdo is perfect if you want a textured fringe with short sides.

18. High bald fade with micro bangs

The high bald fade with micro bangs men's hairstyle design. Photo: @beatbarbershop on Instagram (modified by author)

The high bald fade with micro bangs starts high on the sides and back, creating a clean and sharp look. The micro hair bangs add an edgy and unique element to the style. The bold design showcases the contrast between shaved sides and a defined fringe.

19. Faded cut with wavy fringe

The faded cut with wavy fringe men's hairstyle design. Photo: @aka_saint on Instagram (modified by author)

The faded cut with a wavy edge hairstyle comprises fading the sides around the ears, leaving length on top. The barber has used either hold wax, clay or paste to achieve a glossy finish.

20. Temple fade with straight bangs

The temple fades with straight bangs is a mullet design gradually transitioning from a short length at the temples to longer hair on top. The linear hair bangs add a trendy and polished element to the style framing the face.

How do you get a textured fringe?

The most common method is to wet your hair using water. Then spray your hair with sea salt spray for volume, styling it forward. Next, dry your hair while messing it. You can use a hairdryer or let your hair air dry. Finally, rub some grooming clay on your hair to maintain the textured look.

What product should I use for textured fringe?

You could use water to wet your hair and sea salt spray to create volume. Medium-hold wax, clay or paste with a semi-matte finish is perfect for achieving texture.

How do I ask my barber for a textured fringe?

You could ask your barber for a textured fringe by leaving the hair in front longer than the rest. Also, provide a photo of your desired design to avoid misinterpretation.

The textured fringe male haircut styles are some of the most timeless and iconic hairdos. With the extensive list above, you can discover some unique variations you can try. From temple fades with bangs to textured fringes with mid fades, the perfect hairdo is a step away.

