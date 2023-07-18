20 black British actors who are popular in Hollywood 2023 (with photo)
Over the years, there has been a rise in the presence of black British actors in Hollywood, making a significant impact and leaving their mark. These actors bring diversity into the industry and deliver extraordinary performances on the silver screen.
Black British actors have made a powerful impact on the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with their remarkable talents. Discover the top black British TV actors, exploring their incredible journeys, noteworthy accomplishments, and the significant influence they have had in Hollywood.
Who are the top black British actors?
What black actors are from England? The list below highlights some of the best black British actors who have continually shown up for different roles in the Hollywood industry.
Idris Elba
Idris Elba started acting in school and got his breakthrough in The Wire. Elba went on to star in films like Daddy's Little Girls and Long Walk to Freedom where he portrayed Nelson Mandela. His outstanding performances earned him Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations, cementing his status as a famous black actor.
John Boyega
John Boyega broke Hollywood barriers with his role as Finn in Star Wars. However, it was his support for Black Lives Matter that made him a global favourite. Boyega fearlessly spoke out against racial injustice, using his platform to advocate for change and equality.
Naomie Melanie Harris
Naomie Melanie Harris, a British actress, gained fame as Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond films, beginning with Skyfall. Her role in Moonlight earned her an Academy Award nomination. Known for her versatility, Harris has delivered outstanding performances in films like 28 Days Later and the Pirates of the Caribbean series. She is recognised as a talented and respected actress in the industry.
Nick Sagar
Nick Sagar has made his mark in the entertainment industry. He gained recognition for his role as Kevin Richards, a love interest in the film The Princess Switch, which propelled his career.
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Chiwetel Ejiofor began his acting career in 1995. He gained recognition for his roles in movies like Kinky Boots, Serenity, Four Brothers, and 2012. However, it was his powerful portrayal in 12 Years a Slave that catapulted him to stardom. His captivating performance in the lead role garnered him nominations for prestigious awards like the Academy and Golden Globe.
Thandiwe Newton
Thandiwe Newton, also known as Thandie Newton, is an acclaimed British actress. She has received praise for her leading roles in films such as Beloved, Mission Impossible 2, and Crash. Her exceptional performances have earned her a Primetime Emmy Award and a British Academy Film Award, solidifying her reputation as a talented and celebrated actress.
Regé-Jean Page
Regé-Jean Page, originally from Zimbabwe, moved to London at 14. He currently stars as Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings in Shonda Rhimes' delightful series Bridgerton. Page's captivating performance has earned him widespread praise and made him a standout star of the show.
Nicholas Pinnock
Nicholas Pinnock is famous for playing Aaron Wallace in For Life. His acting career started on British stages, where he honed his craft. In 2018, he earned rave reviews for his exceptional performance in Ear for Eye at London's Royal Court.
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya started in improv theatre and shot to stardom through roles in TV shows such as Skins, Get Out, Black Panther, Widows, and Judas and the Black Messiah. His talent and versatility have established him as a rising star in the acting industry.
Daniel Ezra
Known for his role as Spencer James in the American series All American, Daniel Ezra is one of the young black male British actors taking their space in Hollywood. His captivating performance in the show, established him as a rising talent.
Lucien Laviscount
Lucien Laviscount is another sought after black British TV actor known for his exceptional performances. He gained recognition for portraying Jonah Kirby in Waterloo Road and showcased his versatility in popular shows like Scream Queens. Laviscount has also made a mark in films with roles in Honeytrap and The Bye Bye Man, earning acclaim for his authentic talent. Many recognise her for his captivating role as Alfie in the second season of the Netflix series Emily in Paris.
Amma Asante
Amma Asante is a screenwriter, and filmmaker, embarked on her acting journey in 1986. She rose to prominence through her notable appearances in BBC series such as Brothers and Sisters. Asante was bestowed the prestigious honour of becoming a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2017.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell, famous for her iconic runway presence, is among the most famous black British celebrities. She has showcased her acting skills in various film and television projects, such as Empire, Zoolander 2, I Feel Pretty, and To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.
Delroy Lindo
Delroy Lindo is a versatile actor known for his outstanding performances in films, TV shows, and stage productions. He a Tony award for his portrayal of West Indian Archie in Joe Turner's Come and Gone. Lindo has showcased his talent in notable films like Malcolm X, Crooklyn, and Get Shorty. His role as Paul in Spike Lee's The Five Bloods garnered critical acclaim, highlighting his exceptional acting skills and earning him widespread praise.
Lennie James
Lennie James is a renowned black actor and playwright from the United Kingdom, is widely recognised for his contributions to the entertainment industry. He is best known for being Morgan Jones in Fear the Walking Dead, a popular spin-off of the highly acclaimed television series The Walking Dead.
Richard Ayoade
Richard is a multi-talented actor whose exceptional talent has been recognised with a BAFTA award. He is most famous for portraying Maurice Moss, the socially awkward technician on the popular TV show The IT Crowd.
Letitia Wright
Letitia Michelle Wright, a talented Guyanese-British actress, has made waves in the entertainment industry. From her early roles in TV shows like Top Boy and Black Mirror, she rose to worldwide recognition as Shuri in Black Panther. Her outstanding performance garnered her prestigious awards like the NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award.
Freema Agyeman
Freema Agyeman has had an impressive acting career, gaining recognition for her role as Martha Jones in the popular TV series Doctor Who. She also appeared in the spin-off series Torchwood and the medical drama Law & Order: UK.
Ricky Whittle
Ricky Whittle gained fame as Calvin Valentine in the British soap opera Hollyoaks. His breakthrough came as Lincoln in The 100 , earning him acclaim and establishing him as a rising star. Whittle's leading role as Shadow Moon in American Gods further solidified his reputation as a talented actor.
Sophie Okonedo
Sophie Okonedo is a successful actress who has excelled in both film and television. She gained recognition for her role as Tatiana Rusesabagina in the acclaimed movie Hotel Rwanda, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
Who is the most famous black British male actor?
While there may not be a single actor taking on the title, these actors have gained acclaim not only in the UK but also in Hollywood, making them highly sought-after in the film industry.
Black British actors have left a remarkable mark in Hollywood, captivating audiences worldwide with their exceptional talent, versatility, and captivating performances. Most of them have starred in notable Hollywood films and TV shows.
