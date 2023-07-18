Over the years, there has been a rise in the presence of black British actors in Hollywood, making a significant impact and leaving their mark. These actors bring diversity into the industry and deliver extraordinary performances on the silver screen.

Black British actors Idris Elba, Rege-Jean Page, John Boyega and Actor Daniel. Photo: Jeff Spicer, Max Cisotti, Tommaso Boddi, Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Black British actors have made a powerful impact on the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with their remarkable talents. Discover the top black British TV actors, exploring their incredible journeys, noteworthy accomplishments, and the significant influence they have had in Hollywood.

Who are the top black British actors?

What black actors are from England? The list below highlights some of the best black British actors who have continually shown up for different roles in the Hollywood industry.

Idris Elba

Idris Elba arrives at the World Premiere of "Hijack" at BFI Southbank in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Idris Elba started acting in school and got his breakthrough in The Wire. Elba went on to star in films like Daddy's Little Girls and Long Walk to Freedom where he portrayed Nelson Mandela. His outstanding performances earned him Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations, cementing his status as a famous black actor.

John Boyega

John Boyega attends the Premiere Of Netflix's "They Cloned Tyrone" at Hollywood Post 43 - American Legion in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

John Boyega broke Hollywood barriers with his role as Finn in Star Wars. However, it was his support for Black Lives Matter that made him a global favourite. Boyega fearlessly spoke out against racial injustice, using his platform to advocate for change and equality.

Naomie Melanie Harris

British actress Naomie Melanie Harris attends the "Mamma Mia! Here we go again" musical world premiere. Photo: Marco Piraccini

Source: Getty Images

Naomie Melanie Harris, a British actress, gained fame as Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond films, beginning with Skyfall. Her role in Moonlight earned her an Academy Award nomination. Known for her versatility, Harris has delivered outstanding performances in films like 28 Days Later and the Pirates of the Caribbean series. She is recognised as a talented and respected actress in the industry.

Nick Sagar

Nick Sagar attends STARZ New Series Premiere "Run The World" VIP Screening And Reception at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Nick Sagar has made his mark in the entertainment industry. He gained recognition for his role as Kevin Richards, a love interest in the film The Princess Switch, which propelled his career.

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor attends the UK launch of Paramount+ at Outernet London. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Chiwetel Ejiofor began his acting career in 1995. He gained recognition for his roles in movies like Kinky Boots, Serenity, Four Brothers, and 2012. However, it was his powerful portrayal in 12 Years a Slave that catapulted him to stardom. His captivating performance in the lead role garnered him nominations for prestigious awards like the Academy and Golden Globe.

Thandiwe Newton

Thandiwe Newton receives a Deauville Film Festival 2022 Talent Award during the 48th Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France. Photo: Sylvain Lefevre

Source: Getty Images

Thandiwe Newton, also known as Thandie Newton, is an acclaimed British actress. She has received praise for her leading roles in films such as Beloved, Mission Impossible 2, and Crash. Her exceptional performances have earned her a Primetime Emmy Award and a British Academy Film Award, solidifying her reputation as a talented and celebrated actress.

Regé-Jean Page

Regé-Jean Page attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" at Regency Village Theatre. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Regé-Jean Page, originally from Zimbabwe, moved to London at 14. He currently stars as Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings in Shonda Rhimes' delightful series Bridgerton. Page's captivating performance has earned him widespread praise and made him a standout star of the show.

Nicholas Pinnock

Actor Nicholas Pinnock attends the For Your Consideration Event For Starz's "Counterpart" And "Howards End" at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Nicholas Pinnock is famous for playing Aaron Wallace in For Life. His acting career started on British stages, where he honed his craft. In 2018, he earned rave reviews for his exceptional performance in Ear for Eye at London's Royal Court.

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya attends the world premiere of Sony Pictures Animation's "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya started in improv theatre and shot to stardom through roles in TV shows such as Skins, Get Out, Black Panther, Widows, and Judas and the Black Messiah. His talent and versatility have established him as a rising star in the acting industry.

Daniel Ezra

Daniel Ezra attends the 'All American' press junket during SCAD aTVfest 2019 at SCADshow in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Known for his role as Spencer James in the American series All American, Daniel Ezra is one of the young black male British actors taking their space in Hollywood. His captivating performance in the show, established him as a .

Lucien Laviscount

Lucien Laviscount attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. (Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Lucien Laviscount is another sought after black British TV actor known for his exceptional performances. He gained recognition for portraying Jonah Kirby in Waterloo Road and showcased his versatility in popular shows like Scream Queens. Laviscount has also made a mark in films with roles in Honeytrap and The Bye Bye Man, earning acclaim for his authentic talent. Many recognise her for his captivating role as Alfie in the second season of the Netflix series Emily in Paris.

Amma Asante

Amma Asante speaks onstage at the screening of 'Where Hands Touch' at CAA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

Amma Asante is a screenwriter, and filmmaker, embarked on her acting journey in 1986. She rose to prominence through her notable appearances in BBC series such as Brothers and Sisters. Asante was bestowed the prestigious honour of becoming a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2017.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell attends Chopard ART Evening at the Martinez in Cannes, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Naomi Campbell, famous for her iconic runway presence, is among the most famous black British celebrities. She has showcased her acting skills in various film and television projects, such as Empire, Zoolander 2, I Feel Pretty, and To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.

Delroy Lindo

Actor Delroy Lindo attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - "Unprisoned" with Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo event at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Delroy Lindo is a versatile actor known for his outstanding performances in films, TV shows, and stage productions. He a Tony award for his portrayal of West Indian Archie in Joe Turner's Come and Gone. Lindo has showcased his talent in notable films like Malcolm X, Crooklyn, and Get Shorty. His role as Paul in Spike Lee's The Five Bloods garnered critical acclaim, highlighting his exceptional acting skills and earning him widespread praise.

Lennie James

Lennie James attends the "There There" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Lennie James is a renowned black actor and playwright from the United Kingdom, is widely recognised for his contributions to the entertainment industry. He is best known for being Morgan Jones in Fear the Walking Dead, a popular spin-off of the highly acclaimed television series The Walking Dead.

Richard Ayoade

Richard Ayoade speaks at The Moet British Independent Film Awards 2015 at Old Billingsgate Market in London, England. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

Richard is a multi-talented actor whose exceptional talent has been recognised with a BAFTA award. He is most famous for portraying Maurice Moss, the socially awkward technician on the popular TV show The IT Crowd.

Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright attends the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Letitia Michelle Wright, a talented Guyanese-British actress, has made waves in the entertainment industry. From her early roles in TV shows like Top Boy and Black Mirror, she rose to worldwide recognition as Shuri in Black Panther. Her outstanding performance garnered her prestigious awards like the NAACP Image Award and a SAG Award.

Freema Agyeman

Freema Agyeman attends the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall in London, England. Photo: Antony Jones

Source: Getty Images

Freema Agyeman has had an impressive acting career, gaining recognition for her role as Martha Jones in the popular TV series Doctor Who. She also appeared in the spin-off series Torchwood and the medical drama Law & Order: UK.

Ricky Whittle

British actor Ricky Whittle poses during a photocall for the TV series "Ricky Whittle". Photo: Valery HACHE

Source: Getty Images

Ricky Whittle gained fame as Calvin Valentine in the British soap opera Hollyoaks. His breakthrough came as Lincoln in The 100 , earning him acclaim and establishing him as a rising star. Whittle's leading role as Shadow Moon in American Gods further solidified his reputation as a talented actor.

Sophie Okonedo

Sophie Okonedo attends the "Raymond & Ray" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Sophie Okonedo is a successful actress who has excelled in both film and television. She gained recognition for her role as Tatiana Rusesabagina in the acclaimed movie Hotel Rwanda, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Who is the most famous black British male actor?

While there may not be a single actor taking on the title, these actors have gained acclaim not only in the UK but also in Hollywood, making them highly sought-after in the film industry.

Black British actors have left a remarkable mark in Hollywood, captivating audiences worldwide with their exceptional talent, versatility, and captivating performances. Most of them have starred in notable Hollywood films and TV shows.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on famous bald actors in Hollywood who exude confidence without hair and have made a significant impact in the entertainment industry.

These actors have captivated audiences and continually proven that hair does not define talent. Find out if your favourite one is on the list.

Source: YEN.com.gh