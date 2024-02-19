50 Unique stomach tattoos for women: Attractive designs and their meaning

Tattoos have been utilised for centuries in various cultures. They are used to showcase one's personality and express oneself on various issues. While tattoos look great on any part of the body, stomach tattoos for women are trendy as they are attractive and may be hidden or exhibited as desired.

The first lady has a butterfly tattoo (L), the second has a writing, and the third has a flower tattoo. Photo: @inkbycees, @rockyg_inkz on Instagram, @InspiringMesh on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Women's stomach tattoos can be an empowering statement of female identity, optimism, and self-expression. Placement possibilities include the lower or upper abdomen and sides, giving various design alternatives. Floral themes, butterflies, and significant statements that reflect personal tales and experiences are popular design elements.

Unique stomach tattoos for women

Women's stomachs are the most delicate but provide an attractive canvas for body art. It can accommodate any creative designs you can think of. Here are some unique stomach tattoo ideas for your inspiration.

1. Mandala stomach tattoos

Ladies with mandala tattoos at the centre of their stomachs. Photo: @crybaby_diary on Instagram, @davegtattoos on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mandalas are a trendy tattoo design due to their round structure and look fabulous on the abdomen. One of the best stomach tattoo ideas for females, mandalas are generally inked on the body to represent stability, permanence, and precision.

2. Owl stomach tattoos

The owl tattoo looks great on the stomach. It demonstrates evidence of imagination and fiction linked to a profound emblem of inner freedom and understanding.

3. Dragon stomach designs

A woman with a coloured dragon on her lower abdomen (L). Another woman (R) with a vertical red dragon tattoo. Photo: @Inkedmag on X(Twitter), @nobodytattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dragon designs have long been popular due to their legendary nature, magical abilities, and strength. These tattoos immediately capture the viewer's interest due to their intricate design, vibrant colours, and inks.

4. Sacred heart stomach tattoos

A woman with a sacred heart tattoo encircled with flowers (L) and another with thorns across it (R). Photo: @HunterGathererPhilly on Facebook, @herzdame on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This design is for deeply religious people who want to be recognised for their beliefs. The artwork is religiously inspired and is said to depict Jesus Christ's steadfast affection for humanity. It serves as a sign of a person's devotion to their beliefs and a means of expressing that commitment.

5. Moon phases-inspired designs

A woman in black trousers has seven phases of moon tattoo (R), and another one has floral moon phases (L). Photo: @mfcolby42, @amberstrangetattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The moon is a feminine symbol that represents temporality through its various cycles. The moon's phases symbolise knowledge, durability, infinity, and nature's dark side. This tattoo can empower people to overcome their obstacles in life, similar to how the moon strives to shine through the darkness.

6. Creative feather stomach tatts

A woman in blue has a feather tattoo on the side of her belly (L), and another has a black tattoo on her lower abdomen (R). Photo: @SkinMachineTattoo, @fem.tattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Feather tattoos are ideal for all adventurous women! They are commonly connected with strength and courage but depict birds' liberty to fly high. You may render this design more appealing by incorporating more colours or another creative element.

7. Sun tribal-inspired art

A lady (L) has a sun tattoo around her navel, and another has a tribal sun tattoo on her upper abdomen (R). Photo: @yerbito on Instagram, @stylesatlife (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Even though the most prevalent connotation of a sun tattoo is brightness and rebirth, it varies by culture. The sun is etched on the centre of the belly button, symbolising that it is the source of life's balance. You can put gorgeous flower stalks on each side of the sun to give it a multi-layered look.

8. Butterfly tattoos

Ladies with butterfly tattoos on their upper abdomen. Photo: @arok_42 on X(Twitter), @TattoosByMarcusHardy on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Butterfly tattoos represent a new life or a fresh beginning and are used at critical life transitions. They catalyse the girls' discovery of an interest in ink and body alterations. Various colour choices are available, but a classic black butterfly tattoo is more elegant and adaptable.

9. Rabbit stomach tatts

A woman with a rabbit tattoo surrounded by flowers (L) and another one with a hopping rabbit tattoo(R). Photo: @AmericanCrowTattoo, @wellfieldroadtattoocompany on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A rabbit tattoo design is a powerful representation of strength and speed. They're great for anyone who values the importance of these fantastic species and wants a one-of-a-kind tattoo design.

10. Strawberry-inspired designs

A woman with a colourful strawberry tattoo (L) and another one with a strawberry tattoo on her lower tummy (R). Photo: @inktherapyabilene, @madmadison_tattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Strawberry tattoo patterns have represented numerous things to various societies throughout history. They have been used in medicine since ancient times and are therefore seen as a sign of good health.

11. Tiger stomach tattoos

A lady (L) has a tiger tattoo on her lower abdomen, and another one has a tiger tattoo on her left side (R). Photo: @TattoosSpot on X(Twitter), @lozzarachtattooer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The tiger is associated with self-reliance and spiritual independence. Combining these interpretations results in a robust design that illustrates how you appreciate your freedom in a balanced manner and always take advantage of every chance to use it.

12. Stomach rose flower tattoos

A woman in black has red roses on her upper abdomen (L), and another one has an open roses tattoo on her lower tummy (R). Photo: @parkerhollietattoo, @aji_yujiro_ink on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The rose symbolises optimism, fresh starts, and promise, making this tattoo very symbolic. This tattoo is an excellent alternative for anyone seeking positive encouragement. However, it also reveals a dark, insensitive, or gloomy aspect of one's personality.

13. Quote tattoos

A woman in blue has a plain quote tattoo (L), and another in grey has a decorated quote tattoo. Photo: @artsbyswami on X(Twitter), @IslandTattooIiKauai on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Quote tattoos are popular because they may move, inspire, motivate people, and reveal much about their ideas and feelings. Your quote can come from anything, including a favourite childhood narrative, a Bible chapter, or a poem written by someone you know.

14. Snake tattoo ideas

A woman with a snake and butterfly tattoo (L), and a woman with a snake and mandala tattoo (R). Photo: @st.tattoos, @MartianArtsTattooStudio on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many individuals have snake designs on their biceps, but you may also have a conventional snake tattoo on your tummy. Due to its penile appearance, the snake is considered a sign of fertility and an artistic life force in many civilisations. To lose one's skin represents rebirth and transformation.

15. Angel wings stomach tattoo

A woman has a sleeping baby with a wing tattoo (L), and another one with a lady with a wing tattoo (R). Photo: @Women'sCoolsTattoos on Facebook, @anberlyntattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Angel wings look fantastic on various body parts, including the stomach. Angel wings can be used to honour a loved one, symbolising protection, hope, and faith. They can convey various messages depending on the style, allowing you to choose something unique.

16. Crown tattoos

A woman with a queen crown on her lower abdomen (L) and another one with a queen crown on her left side. Photo: @tattoo_by_mango on Instagram, @mike.penny on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The tattoo design of a queen's crown on the upper tummy is for self-confident women. To give depth, some ladies opt to include the word princess in their crown tattoo, in addition to flowers, diamonds, and hearts. Crown tattoos can represent a range of attributes, including lawful power, governance, royalty, endurance, faith, prosperity, and prominence.

17. Anime-inspired tattoo ideas

A male anime tattoo with red hair and hands (L), and a female anime tattoo in pink outfits. Photo: @neko.ttt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Anime body art is expressive and significant, and it can reveal a great deal about the wearer. The word anime alludes to a Japanese form of animation with numerous characters to pick from. An anime tattoo reflects your passions and can be inspirational or make a strong statement.

18. Bird tatt designs

A woman with a full stomach bird tattoo (L), and another woman with a bird tattoo on two sides of her tummy. Photo: @amandaboiktattoos, @uran_franco on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bird tattoos are connected with independence and liberty and can firmly state your beliefs on these issues. A bird design could signify your desire to become free from mental and physical restraints, and it could be engraved to inspire you to take risks and enjoy life to the utmost. There are thousands of bird species to pick from, each one carrying its symbolism.

19. Awesome Medusa tattoos

Two ladies are wearing medusa tattoos on their upper abdomen. Photo: @jme.graham, @evileyetattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Medusa tattoos are designed for people who wish to make an impact with their body art. Medusa has been represented in various ways, and your design may be subject to interpretation. For some, she signifies wickedness, enviousness, and death. Others see her as a symbol of rebirth, strength, and a way to honour female empowerment.

20. Henna stomach art

A woman with a horizontal stomach tattoo (L) and another one with a full stomach henna tattoo (R). Photo: @tattoosartideas, @ritualbydesign on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Henna tattoos are a great alternative to traditional stomach tattoos. Henna is made from plant dye and comes in various colours, including orange, red, brown, and blue to black. It is widely used in Indian weddings and can be made in delicate and complex patterns.

21. Stomach stretch mark cover-up tattoos

Two ladies have stretch mark cover-up tattoos on their lower abdomen. Photo: @thehennalab, @spacebeetle_ink on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These designs are frequently more extensive and intricate because they must completely cover your stretch marks. These are among the best stomach tattoos for women to cover stretch marks and other visible bruises.

22. Full-stomach designs

A woman in black is in a bat and a lamp tattoo (L), and another woman in a mixed animal, quote, plants, heart and flowers tattoo (R). Photo: @electrictigertattoo, @authoritytattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The stomach is a flexible tattoo placement since it is sufficiently big to accommodate elaborate designs. Select something meaningful to convey your ideas and feelings, or make an ornamental accessory that covers sections of your body you want to conceal or highlight.

23. Upper stomach tattoo ideas

A lady in grey has an upper abdomen tattoo with a blue rose (L) and another one with a moth tattoo (L). Photo: @ms.riverstattoos on Instagram, @KillerInkTattoo on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The diversity of stomach tattoo locations is what makes them appealing. A belly tattoo can be easily covered up and displayed when desired. You can also try different placements, such as covering your whole stomach or focusing on the upper side underneath the chest bone.

24. Side stomach tattoos

A lady in a sunflower tattoo (L) and another one in a dragon and flowers tattoo (R). Photo: @PokerRoomTattooStudio on Facebook, @inklustmonk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The first design features a colourful sunflower with multiple vibrant petals and green leaves. And the right one showcases an intricate monochromatic design featuring a snake-like flower with flowers and leaves.

25. Lower stomach tattoo

A lady in a spider web tattoo (L) and another one in three small tattoos on her lower abdomen (R). Photo: @minastrangetattoos on Facebook, @afterhours_tattoostudio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Your lower abdomen has a distinctive shape not found elsewhere in the body. This v shape can be an excellent room for showing a tattoo since it creates an impression of anticipation. The lower stomach tattoos for females look great in black, but you can choose different colours.

Above are some of the most unique stomach tattoos for women. Your stomach is an attractive spot for any tattoo. You can use a monochrome size or create a tattoo with fanciful colours. Whatever colour or style you select, ensure it matches your personality.

Yenn.com.gh recently released a fantastic list of knee tattoos for men. Leg tattoos have become more popular among males all around the world. The best part about a leg tattoo is that it stands out from others while remaining easily concealed behind clothing.

The knee might not be the first place that comes to mind when considering tattoo locations. However, for some, the knee serves as a distinctive canvas for some of the most beautiful and imaginative patterns possible. Read the article for more information about knee tattoos.

Source: YEN.com.gh