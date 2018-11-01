100+ short inspirational Bible quotes that will encourage you

The Bible is everything to a Christian. It contains words of comfort, gives hope, teaches love, and gives directions. Below are short inspirational Bible quotes that will give you inspiration.

The Bible is God's manual for us. If you believe that God created us, then It's best to stick to his words. In these words, you will find counsel and direction for your life. You will gain insight into how to overcome challenges.

Short inspirational Bible quotes

Short Bible verses boost your faith in God and give you a sense of inner strength and positivity. Be motivated with these short inspirational quotes from the Bible.

When I am afraid, I put my trust in you. - Psalms 56:3

A faithful man shall abound with blessings. - Proverbs 28:20

Cast all your anxieties on him because he cares for you. - 1 Peter 5:7

My presence will go with you, and I will give you rest. - Exodus 33:14

It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you. - Deuteronomy 31:8

A Psalm of David. The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. - Psalm 23:1

Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; his love endures forever. - Psalm 107:1

For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus. - Galatians 3:26

Wait for the Lord; be strong, take heart, and wait for the Lord. - Psalm 27:14

The Lord Almighty is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress. - Psalm 46:11

Look to the Lord and his strength; seek his face always. - 1 Chronicles 16:11

So in Christ Jesus, you are all children of God through faith. - Galatians 3:26

The Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. - Numbers 6:26

A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity. - Proverbs 17:17

May God’s grace be on all who love our Lord Jesus Christ. - Ephesians 6:24

Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for one's friends. - John 15:13

Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, and be strong. - 1 Corinthians 16:13

Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in him. - Psalm 34:8

Blessed is the one whom God corrects, so do not despise the discipline of the Almighty. - Job 5:17

Where there is no vision, the people are unrestrained but happy is one who keeps the law. - Proverbs 29:18

Cute short bible verses

You can use Bible verses to inspire and motivate yourself to get through challenging times. Here are short Bible inspirational quotes for you.

Rejoice always. - 1 Thessalonians 5:16

May you prosper greatly. - Daniel 6:25

Be still, and know that I am God. - Psalm 46:10

Every word of God proves true. - Proverbs 30:5

With God, all things are possible. - Mathew 19:26

For we live by faith, not by sight. - 2 Corinthians 5:7

The heavens declare the glory of God. - Psalm 19:1

If God is for us, who can be against us? - Romans 8:31

You shall love your neighbour as yourself. - Matthew 22:39

Hatred stirs up strife, But love covers all sins. - Proverbs 10:12

There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. - 1 John 4:18

For all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. - Romans 3:23

The Lord will fight for you, and you have only to be silent. - Exodus 14:14

I praise you, God, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. - Psalm 139:14

God has said, never will I leave you or forsake you . - Hebrews 13:5

We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure. - Hebrews 6:19

For the Lord, your God is the God of gods and Lord of lords. - Deuteronomy 10:17

This is my commandment that you love one another as I have loved you. - John 15:12

Her children rise up and call her blessed; Her husband also praises her. - Proverbs 31:28

Fear of man will prove to be a snare, but whoever trusts in the Lord is kept safe. - Proverbs 29:25

Encouraging Bible verses

Here are a few brief, uplifting Bible verses that will help you understand God's perspective and give you inspiration no matter what is going on in your life.

Pray without ceasing. - 1 Thessalonians 5:17

If God is for us, who can be against us? - Romans 8: 31

Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, Rejoice. - Philippians 4:4

I always thank my God as I remember you in my prayers. - Philemon 1:4

In my distress, I called to the Lord, and he answered me. - Psalm 120:1

The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress. - Psalm 46:7

You are my hiding place and my shield; I hope in your word. - Psalm 119:114

Let love be genuine. Abhor what is evil; hold fast to what is good. - Romans 12:9

This is my comfort in my affliction that your promise gives me life. - Psalm 119:50

Let your face shine on your servant; save me in your unfailing love. - Psalm 31:16

I sought the Lord, and he answered me and delivered me from all my fears. - Psalm 34:4

He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defence; I shall not be moved. - Psalm 62:6

In the world, you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world. - John 16:33

For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control. - 2 Timothy 1:7

Come to me, all who labour and are heavily laden, and I will give you rest. - Matthew 11:28

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. - 1 Corinthians 13:4

And as for you brothers and sisters, never tire of doing what is good. - 2 Thessalonians 3:13

Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. - 1 Thessalonians 5:18

You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you because he trusts in you. - Isaiah 26:3

Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen your heart, all you that hope in the Lord. - Psalm 31:24

Bible verses about strength

Here are some verses that show us where to look for courage during trying times..

Do not be afraid, for I am with you. - Isaiah 43:5

Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength. - Nehemiah 8:10

God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. - Psalm 46:1

He gives power to the weak and strength to the powerless. - Isaiah 40:29

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might. - Ephesians 6:10

For I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength. - Philippians 4:13

The Lord is my strength and my defence; he has become my salvation. - Psalm 118:14

Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the Lord! - Psalm 31:24

The Lord is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble. - Psalm 9:9-10

The Lord is my strength and my song, and he has become my salvation. - Exodus 15:2

On the day I called, you answered me; my strength of soul you increased. - Psalm 138:3

My soul melts away for sorrow; strengthen me according to your word! - Psalm 119:28

The name of the Lord is a strong tower; The righteous run to it and are safe. - Proverbs 18:10

But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen and protect you from the evil one. - 2 Thessalonians 3:3

My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. - Psalm 73:26

Therefore, encourage and build one another up, just as you are doing. - 1 Thessalonians 5:11

The Lord is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble; he knows those who take refuge in him. - Nahum 1:7

So we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. - 2 Corinthians 4:16

The salvation of the righteous is from the Lord; he is their stronghold in times of trouble. - Psalm 37:39

My grace is sufficient for you; my power is made perfect in weakness. - 2 Corinthians 12:9

The Lord lives! Praise to my Rock! May God, the Rock of my salvation, be exalted! - 2 Samuel 22:47

What is the most inspiring Bible verse?

Short inspirational bible quotes help us strengthen our faith in God and those around us. They are wise words and a source of inspiration.

We love because he first loved us. - 1 John 4:19

Our faith can move mountains. - Matthews 17:20

You did not choose me, but I chose you. - John 15:16

The Lord bless you and keep you. - Numbers 6:24

For nothing will be impossible with God. - Luke 1:37

Let all that you do be done in love. - 1 Corinthians 16:14

Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you. - James 4:8

And now, Lord, for what do I wait? My hope is in you. - Psalm 39:7

Believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, and you will be saved. - Acts 16:31

My soul longs for your salvation; I hope in your word. - Psalm 119:81

Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever. - Hebrews 13:8

For I hope in You, O Lord; You will answer, O Lord my God. - Psalm 38:15

Surely there is a future, and your hope will not be cut off. - Proverbs 23:18

A heart at peace gives life to the body, but envy rots the bones. - Proverbs 14:30

I wait for the Lord, my soul does wait, and in His word do I hope. - Psalm 130:5

Create in me a clean heart, O God, and renew a right spirit within me. - Psalm 51:10

For you are my hope; O Lord God, You are my confidence from my youth. - Psalm 71:5

Rejoicing in hope, patient in tribulation, continuing steadfastly in prayer. - Romans 12:12

A joyful heart is a good medicine, But a broken spirit dries up the bones. - Proverbs 17:22

Rise up; this matter is in your hands. We will support you, so take courage and do it. - Ezra 10:4

And let us not grow weary of doing good, for, in due season, we will reap if we do not give up. - Galatians 6:9

For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. - Romans 6:23

God has blessed us with the gift of His word, which contains encouraging Bible verses. These short inspirational Bible quotes provide daily comfort, strength, and encouragement to deal with life's challenges.

