35 coolest summer nail ideas and designs that will compliment the heat weather

Looking for the coolest summer nail ideas to elevate your style this season? Summer offers endless possibilities to showcase creativity, from vibrant, neon hues to chic minimalist designs. Whether you're drawn to playful patterns like tropical fruits and palm trees or prefer the elegance of metallic and pastel shades, a perfect nail design is waiting for you.

The coolest summer nail ideas help you to stay in style with the vibrant spirit of the summer season.

Finding the coolest summer nail ideas is essential for staying stylish and fitting in with the season's vibrant spirit. Summer is a time for bold colours, playful designs, and creative expressions that complement the sunny weather and outdoor activities.

Summer nail ideas

Summer nails have a stylish vibe. They're subtle and highly fashionable. Here is a list of some of these nail designs.

1. Retro-dotted flowers

Creating retro-dotted flowers is fun since each nail has a different design.

Retro-dotted flowers are exceptional if you are looking for bright summer nails. Creating retro-dotted flowers is simple and fun if you have a dotting tool. Each nail can have a slightly different design, making the whole look unique and playful.

2. Snake print nails

Snake print nails are perfect for those who like to push fashion boundaries.

Snake nails are stylish and edgy. This print adds an instant edge to any look, channelling a sense of mystery and allure. It's perfect for those who like to push fashion boundaries. Try a full snake design or a chic snakeskin print.

3. Pink aura

Pink aura nails come in many different shades. Some aura manicures showcase different mood-inspired colours on each nail, while others use one main colour to create a cohesive, ethereal look. Every shade is a great choice for cute summer nails.

4. Butter yellow nails

Butter-yellow nail art is a great trend in 2024.

While green is among the trending neon bright summer nails, American celebrities like Selena Gomez are popularising a creamy, buttery yellow for summer 2024. This pastel shade, between canary and beige, is everywhere, from runways to red carpets, defining the year's colour.

5. Soothing jade nails

Soothing jade is a perfect option for those who love short summer nails. To achieve this look, apply a JINsoon Power Coat base coat layer to prep your nails for a smooth polish.

Next, apply two coats of JINsoon Charm nail polish. Using JINsoon Absolute White, draw a slightly curved line with a striping brush at the end of one-third of each nail.

6. Gallery girls' nails

Each nail can tell a different story in the gallery girls' nails.

Think of your nails as a canvas. Adding unique details to each one expresses your personality and creates great conversation starters. Each nail can tell a different story, reflecting individuality and sparking interest in others.

7. French Jell-O nails

French Jell-0 nails are perfect for DIY and easy to achieve at home.

The sheer jelly base gives a soft colour, making it wearable on these simple summer nails, while the French tip adds playfulness and sophistication. It is one of the summer French-tip nail designs that is easy to achieve at home.

8. Lavender tangerine nails

This stylish French manicure by Betina Goldstein is inspired by the popular jelly nail trend of the season. Its sheer orange base looks fun and fresh, while the lavender tips provide a surprising and attractive contrast.

9. Glowing green

Bright green nails should be your top pick for the summer nails 2024 trend. Hailey Bieber's glowing green Coachella mani is set to dominate, with neon greens and chartreuse shades replacing neon pinks.

10. Mermaid sparkles

The Mermaid sparkle design is inspired by a beloved mermaid character, Ariel.

The shimmering hue of metallic blue immediately evokes the spirit of Ariel from The Little Mermaid movie character. Furthermore, incorporating sparkling rhinestones enhances youthful vitality and playfulness, igniting a sense of childlike wonder.

11. Bright angle nails

Blue summer nails are an excellent choice during the sunny season. Pale blue manicures receive a vibrant injection of summertime zest juxtaposed with a bold streak of hot pink. Grab yourself this type of manicure, and you will not regret it.

12. Green accents

Green accents are a great design for summertime.

If you think painting your nails a solid bright green is too much, add touches of lime green on a base colour that matches your skin tone. Kim Truong, a famous nail artist, created this idea for Ella Mai, an .

13. Dip dye

Dip dye nails are simple and easy to paint.

Dip-dye nails are a fun way to add colour to your nails for summer. They are among simple summer nails because they're easy to do and look great for the warmer months. With Dip-Dye nails, you can paint the tips of your nails a different colour from the rest, creating a cool gradient effect.

14. Sherbet ombré nails

A sherbet ombré combination is one of the best choices for a summer experience.

Mixing your favourite colours and glitter to create your ice cream nails is playful. You get to experiment with different shades and sparkles to design your nails just how you like them. A sherbet ombré combination is one of the best choices for such an experience.

15. Olive green

It is the best among trendy nail designs with an earthy undertone that makes it versatile, like brown, but unique.

If you need summer nail inspo, try Olive green. It is among the best trendy nail designs with an earthy undertone, making it versatile, like brown, but unique.

16. Aura nails

Aura nails are in the spotlight now and will stay popular for summer. You blend colours seamlessly for a cool gradient effect on your nails. They are an excellent choice for cute summer nails, giving you the same look, and are super easy to put on.

17. Milk bath nails

Milk bath nails are commonly seen by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian.

The milk bath nails trend, known for its calming effect on nails, has been sported by celebrities like Kim Kardashian. It pairs perfectly with summery light blue polish, creating a harmonious and refreshing look.

18. Checkmate

Checkmate is currently trending in 2024.

What's trending in nails right now? Checkmate is among the trending summer nails in 2024. You can choose any combination of colours for your nails, but using berry tones with a creamy colour is especially fresh and perfect for the current season.

19. Berry nice

Food-inspired nails such as berry nice are common during the summer season.

During the summer, food-inspired manicures are all the rage, so feel free to paint your nails with designs inspired by strawberries, tomatoes, or any other delicious, juicy fruits you love. If you love fruit-filled manicures, this is among the ideal summer nail designs for you in 2024.

20. Baby blue chrome

The baby-blue chrome trend is like the cooler, older sister of last year's popular blueberry milk nails. It brings a futuristic vibe to your nails that's edgy and easy to wear. You can achieve this look at home with Magic Mirror Chrome Powder Mint and Blue Moon Gel Polish by ASP.

21. 3-D squiggle

When you add three-dimensional design elements, neon-bright summer nails become even more enjoyable.

Neon colours set against a background of space always appear new and exciting. When you add three-dimensional design elements, neon-bright summer nails become even prettier.

22. Fairy aura nails

Using a cosmetic sponge for blending, you can achieve this look with regular nail polish.

The possibilities with 'aura nails' are endless. Try a pastel fairy aura design for summer nails in 2024. This ethereal nail style often features soft pastel hues, iridescent glitters, and delicate designs reminiscent of fairy wings or enchanted forests. You can achieve this look with regular nail polish by using a cosmetic sponge for blending.

23. Rainbow swirl

Rainbow swirl nail polish captures the essence of that beloved childhood ice cream flavour.

Rainbow swirl nail polish captures the essence of that beloved childhood ice cream flavour, offering a delightful and nostalgic experience reminiscent of indulging in scoops of colourful sweetness. It is an amazing choice for those seeking short summer nail designs in 2024.

24. Western flare

This manicure is a no-brainer if you're into Yellowstone for this summer. And you can easily do it yourself. All you'll require are some basic tools, like a dotting tool, and a bit of patience with a steady hand to create the charming cow-print design on your nails.

25. Night sky

Night sky nails are like having a piece of the night sky at your fingertips.

Remember those glowing star stickers you used to have as a kid? Well, now you can bring back that same fun with pastel-coloured stars on a natural-looking base for your nails. It's like having a piece of the night sky at your fingertips.

26. Grecian goddess

Grecian goddess nails embody the timeless elegance of ancient Greece.

The Grecian goddess nail design embodies ancient Greek mythology's timeless elegance and ethereal beauty. Using a matte finish on your nails helps the gold polish stand out even more.

27. Black cherry

Black cherry nails are trending due to their dark, feminine allure. Celebrity manicurist Jin Soon Choi attributes their popularity to their classic appeal, versatility, and edgy charm, noting their prevalence on New York Fashion Week runways.

28. Jade marble

It's easy to create jade marble nails.

Creating a marble effect on your nails is surprisingly simple, especially if you opt for a do-it-yourself approach. However, gel polish will enhance the final result with a glossy and long-lasting finish, adding extra sophistication to your manicure.

29. Dark florals

While lighter shades are typically linked with summer, why not go against the grain? Embrace a rebellious twist with a black base adorned with sparkling floral designs. This unconventional choice maintains a summery vibe without adhering to traditional French tip nail designs.

30. Rainbow angles

Rainbow angles are a captivating nail art trend that adds a vibrant and dynamic twist to your manicure.

Rainbow angles are a captivating nail art trend that adds a vibrant and dynamic twist to your manicure. Inspired by the spectrum of colours seen in a rainbow, this design features geometric angles and lines in various bright hues.

31. Emerald aesthetic

Here's another exciting idea for rocking a deep green manicure: Experiment with various shades of emerald and incorporate playful patterns like checkers alongside famous symbols like peace signs or any design that resonates with you.

32. Bejeweled nails

While minimalist manicures are popular, there's space for those who love embellishments. Being bejewelled doesn't always mean going all out; there are plenty of subtle ways to decorate your nails with sequins, rhinestones, and jewels.

33. The new French

Almond-shaped tip French nails look beautiful on both natural and summer nails.

Although there are many trendy variations of French manicures today—like rainbow, glitter, and negative space designs people still love the classic early 2000s style. Almond-shaped tips look beautiful on both natural and summer acrylic nails.

34. Mermaid chrome

Mermaid chrome nails have remained popular since the glazed doughnut nails trend emerged.

The mermaid chrome trend is thriving, inspired by the Little Mermaid movie. Chrome nails have remained popular since the glazed doughnut nails trend emerged. This teal and purple metallic combination perfectly blend both styles, making them excellent bright summer nails.

35. Vintage print

Vintage print designs add a touch of retro charm to your bright summer nails. These nostalgic prints add a playful and stylish flair to your nails, making them perfect for sunny days and beach outings. With vintage print, your bright summer nails will stand out, blending old-school elegance with modern fun.

What is the trend in summer nails in 2024?

What is the current summer nail trend? Several summer manicures are trending in 2024. These designs include mermaid chrome, retro-dotted flowers, checkmate, and pink aura.

What nail colours are ideal for summer?

Ideal summer nail colours are typically bright, vibrant, and playful, reflecting the lively energy of the season.

Experimenting with different colours and patterns keeps your nails trendy and enhances the vibrant and carefree spirit of the season. Dive into the world of summer nail ideas and let your fingertips reflect the joy and energy of summertime.

