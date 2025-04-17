Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel took to social media to flaunt the brand-new mansion he had acquired

The video showed the lavish interior with beautiful furniture and fittings, with a large pool and garden outside

Celebrities around the world thronged to the comment section to congratulate him and gush over his new home

Jamaican dancehall legend Vybz Kartel has stirred excitement among fans, this time not with music, but with the brand -ew mansion he had acquired.

Vybz Kartel acquires a brand-new mansion and attracts praise from around the world. Image Credit: @vybzkartel

Source: Instagram

Details of Vyba Kartel's mansion

The Jamaican star, who was recently released from incarceration, took to his Instagram page, @vybzkartel, to flaunt the interior and exterior of the brand-new mansion.

In a series of posts shared on his official accounts, Vybz Kartel gave followers a virtual tour of the beautiful property, which had a large pool and a beautiful garden outside.

The mansion boasts spacious interiors, modern design, luxurious fittings, and expansive outdoor areas fit for a king. The posts, dripping with pride and style, showcased not just the property but also Kartel’s unshaken influence and success, even behind bars.

In the caption of the video about him touring the property, Vybz Kartel praised God for making it possible for him. He encouraged everyone to seek purpose and abundance.

In the concluding parts of the caption, the Party With Me crooner advised his fans not to harbour hate and that it would not get them far in life.

"#Active #GodistheGreatest SEEK PURPOSE AND ABUNDANCE, HATE WON'T GET YOU FAR #Florida #usa🇺🇸."

The post about Vybz Kartel's new mansion is below:

Shatta Wale reacts to Vybz Kartel's mansion

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale, American DJ and record producer DJ Khaled, Jamaican musician Spice and several other musicians around the world and fans thronged to the comments section to congratulate Vybz Kartel.

Fans spoke about how impressed they were by the mansion’s grand size and stylish finish. They highlighted the beautiful mansion and its extravagant interior as they complimented it with lovely words in the comments.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral videos of Vybz Kartel's mansion:

shattawalenima said:

"Satan fail fi real 😂😂👏👏👏👏👏God is the greatest 👑🙏🙏🙏🚀🚀🚀."

djkhaled said:

"Beautiful ! GOD TIME ALL TIME !"

skattaburrell said:

"Cheers 🥂 to the new Crib My G. All You stated manifesting in real life. 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

majahhype said:

"God blessings!!! Mansion and expansion!! 🔥🔥🔥 God is amazing."

iamshebamusic said:

"Congrats top meech!😁🔥🔥but maybe a tru mi use to you a buy houses y mi nuh surprise still🥳Now hire @spicejamaica to be the opening chef 👨🏽‍🍳 😃👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

spiceofficial said:

"To God be the Glory 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾."

popcaanmusic said:

"God is real me fada🙏🏿."

Footage of the interior of Vybz Kartel's mansion is below:

A view of the poolside area of Vybz Kartel's mansion is below:

More pictures of Vybz Kartel's mansion are below:

Pictures of Vybz Kartel's mansion. Image Credit: @vybzkartel

Source: Instagram

Vybz Kartel speaks after meeting Moliy

YEN.com.gh reported that hype was building among dancehall lovers as expectations for a possible Vybz Kartel appearance in Ghana surged following his latest interaction with rising Ghanaian singer Moliy.

The buzz began after videos of the Jamaican music legend and Moliy performing together in the US surfaced online. The pair delivered a vibrant set alongside their collaborators on her big hit Shake It to the Max.

Following the show, Kartel’s camp shared a brief statement highlighting his admiration for Moliy’s artistry, a move that has only intensified speculation about future collaborations and even a visit to Ghana.

