Lil Win marked his 38th birthday celebrations with a special visit to the Offinso Masses St Patrick's government hospital on Wednesday, April 16, 2025

The Kumawood actor paid the medical bills for the numerous patients who were receiving treatment at the hospital

Lil Win also visited medical centres in other districts to settle bills and make hefty financial donations

Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, marked his 38th birthday celebrations with a special visit to the Offinso Masses St Patrick's government hospital in the Ashanti Region of Ghana on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the comic actor and his team, including his PRO Akwadaa Nyame, toured various wards in the hospital, where they inquired about the health issues concerning the patients on their sickbeds and the cost of their treatment after being admitted.

The Wezzy Empire record label boss and his team proceeded to the administrative office of the Offinso Masses St Patrick's government hospital, where he paid the medical bills for the numerous patients who were receiving treatment at the hospital.

Lil Win's generous gesture was well-received by a Catholic priest and the administrator of the hospital, who expressed his gratitude to the Kumawood actor and also prayed for him.

The administrative staff at the Offinso Masses St Patrick's government hospital later gathered inside an office, where they wished the A Country Called Ghana movie star a happy birthday before he and his team departed the premises.

Lil Win also donated money to the medical staff and later took group photos with them close to his luxurious Dodge Ram before leaving with his team.

Aside from the Offinso Masses St Patrick's government hospital, the actor also visited medical centres in other communities, like the St. FF Special Hospital in Denase, the Ahenkrom government hospital, and the Boamang government hospital, to cover the medical bills of patients and make hefty financial donations.

In recent years, Lil Win, who is widely regarded for his philanthropic activities, has made significant efforts to help support the health sector in various districts in the Ashanti Region.

In 2024, the Kumawood movie star renovated his hometown, Kwaman Ahenkro's health centre in the Ashanti Region.

Lil Win hailed for paying hospital bills

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Beautiful Naana commented:

"Adom Nyame, please bless my brother like Kwadwo Nkansah since they share the same birthday 🙏🙏🙏."

ebenbotwey said:

"Why won't this person continue to get money? May the good Lord bless you."

OWUSU SETH wrote:

"God bless your hand work, bro."

