Arsenal are smiling all the way to North London and the bank after dumping Real Madrid out of the Champions League

Thomas Partey's side is guaranteed at least $16.8 million for reaching the semi-finals of this year's elite competition

YEN.com.gh has taken a look at the breakdown of financial windfall Arsenal stands to gain for its recent exploits

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Arsenal’s run in the UEFA Champions League continues to turn heads, not just for commanding displays on the pitch, but also for the financial windfall accompanying its European exploits.

Last week, during the quarter-final first leg, the Gunners announced themselves on the biggest stage with a scintillating performance against Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas Partey's Arsenal is guaranteed at least $16.8 million after dumping Real Madrid out of the Champions League. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal defeat Real Madrid over two legs

In what many described as one of their finest European nights in recent memory, Mikel Arteta's men dismantled the 15-time champions with a comprehensive 3-0 victory on April 8.

Declan Rice notched two goals from well-taken set pieces, followed by another brilliant routine finished off by Mikel Merino, sealing a dominant first-leg advantage, per Sky Sports.

Heading into the reverse fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the narrative was all about a potential Madrid comeback - one that never materialised.

Despite the intense pressure and a hostile atmosphere on April 16, Arsenal maintained composure and executed a game plan to near perfection.

Goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli ensured a 2-1 away victory on Wednesday night, completing a 5-1 aggregate win to send shockwaves through Europe and book a place in the semi-finals for the first time since 2009.

Arsenal's superior tactical display in UCL

From a tactical lens, Arsenal’s success over both legs was built on compact shape, fluid transitions, and ruthless efficiency in front of the goal.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta’s ability to nullify Real Madrid’s midfield threats while exploiting spaces in wide areas paid off handsomely.

Mikel Arteta's tactical masterclass spurs Arsenal to one of their finest performances across two legs against Real Madrid. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

It wasn’t just a triumph of quality, but also of discipline and intelligent planning.

Their next challenge? A semi-final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain - one of Europe’s hottest sides at the moment.

The Parisians, led by their fearsome attacking trident, would present a formidable obstacle for the Gunners en route to Munich.

But with Arsenal in full stride and their continental credentials growing with every match, the dream remains very much alive.

What Arsenal earned for reaching UCL semis

Beyond the glory and prestige, the financial implications of the Premier League giants' deep run in the competition have been as rewarding.

According to talkSPORT, the North London club is guaranteed to receive at least $16.8 million for reaching the final four of the Champions League.

If they manage to edge past PSG and eventually lift the prized European trophy, the total payout would rise to a impressive sum of $27.9 million.

Even if Arsenal fall at the final hurdle against fellow semi-finalists Inter Milan or Barcelona, the club would secure $20.6 million as runners-up.

To break it down further, all 36 participating clubs in the new League Phase format received $20.6 million for qualification.

Victories during the group stages attracted an additional $2.25 million apiece, while draws earned respective teams $777,449.

Arsenal, having finished among the top eight, pocketed a bonus of $2.1 million, while those in ninth to 16th received $1.3 million.

Real Madrid star gives candid take on loss

YEN.com.gh also reported that Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos reacted to his side’s 2-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League.

The Spanish midfielder was brutally honest, confessing that his team was thoroughly outclassed in all aspects of the tie by the Gunners.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh