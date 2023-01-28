What happened to Craig David? Age, wife, net worth, latest updates

Without a doubt, British singers have made a significant impact on the music industry over the years. From classic rock to contemporary pop, they have consistently produced some of history's most popular and memorable songs. The likes of Craig David have proved their mettle through their rendition of blues, rock and jazz. But what happened to Craig David?

Craig David attends HITS Radio Live Manchester at AO Arena in Manchester, England. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Craig David is a well-established British singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer. He is famously known for his speciality in R&B, hip hop, UK garage, and dance music. He rose to prominence after featuring in Re-Rewind by Artful Dodger in 1999. Craig has bagged several nominations.

Craig David’s profile summary

Full name Craig Ashley David Popular as Craig David Gender Male Date of birth 5 May 1981 Age 41 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Southampton, Hampshire, England Current residence North London, UK Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Tina David Father George David Relationship status Single School Bellemoor School University Southampton City College Profession British singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer Net worth $18 million

Early life

Who is Craig David? He is a renowned British singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer. He was born Craig Ashley David on 5 May 1981 in Southampton, Hampshire, England. His parents are Tina David (mother) and George David (father). His father is a carpenter, while his mother is a retail assistant at Superdrug.

Unfortunately, his parents separated when he was only eight years old. As a result, he was raised single-handedly by his mother in the Holyrood Estate. Does Craig David have any siblings? Unfortunately, he has not offered any information about his siblings, if at all he has any.

After completing his elementary education, he joined Bellemoor School in Upper Shirley, Southampton. After his high school graduation, he joined Southampton City College in Southampton, Hampshire, England. Unfortunately, he was bullied by other learners while in school.

Career

Craig David performs at the MOBO Awards 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Craig grew up watching his father play bass in a reggae band known as Ebony Rocker, thus sparking his interest in music. Also, whenever he accompanied his father to the local dance clubs, the DJs allowed him to take the mic.

His early exposure to professional music occurred while working on Damage's cover of Wonderful Tonight on the single; I'm Ready. Later he began doing vocals for the famous English garage duo Artful Dodger on songs such as What Ya Gonna Do and Something.

In 1999, the hit single, Re-Rewind from Dodger’s It’s All About the Stragglers album paved the way for David's solo career after hitting number two on the UK charts. He released his first single, Fill Me In, which topped the UK chart and sold over 8 million copies globally.

He continued to release hit after hit, earning him the title of one of the best singers in the United Kingdom. Some of his hit songs include:

Born to Do It

Slicker Than Your Average

The Story Goes

Trust Me

Signed Sealed Delivered

Following My Intuition

The Time Is Now

22

Craig David's spouse and children

Is Craig David married? No, he is not married. The singer is currently single and focused on his career. However, even though he is single, he has dated some women in the past.

Craig David's dating history include from 2004 to 2006, Sofia Vergara in 2003 and Willa Ford. So who are Craig David's children? The British singer does not have any children.

Craig David’s latest updates

Craig David visits Magic FM at Bauer Media in London, England. Photo: Nicky J Sims

Source: Getty Images

Craig is one of the superstars who will be gracing Formula 1 from the 3rd to the 5th of March in Sakhir. Other personalities in the line-up include DJ Snake, who will take over Bahrain International Circuit.

What is Craig Davids net worth?

The singer has an estimated net worth of $18 million as of 2023. He became an instant success after his debut album, and since then, he has been releasing hit after another, thus accumulating a good sum of money.

Craig David’s fast facts

Who is Craig David? He is a well-established British singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer. What happened to Craig David's career? His career crumbled after poor sales emanating from the Bo' Selecta show, where Leigh Francis created a racist depiction of the singer. Is Craig David still singing? Yes, he is still singing. He took a short hiatus becoming, making a comeback. What is Craig Davids net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $18 million as of 2023 How old is Craig David now? David is 41 years old as of 2023. He was born on 5th May 1981 in Southampton, Hampshire, England. What is Craig David's wife name? The singer is not yet married and hence does not have a wife. When was Craig David's first hit? His first hit was in 1999 on the single, Re-Rewind by Artful Dodger.

What happened to Craig David? He took a break from the music scene before making a full-force comeback. After several years in the pop wilderness, the renowned musician managed a magnificent comeback in the late 2010s. Today, he stands out as one of the greatest singers in the United Kingdom.

