Arsenal star Bukayo Saka squandered the perfect opportunity to 'kill' off Real Madrid in their Champions League tie

Saka opted for the fanciful Panenka penalty, which was expertly saved by Madrid's Thibaut Courtois

Fans, particularly Arsenal supporters, have since lashed out at the Englishman for wasting the penalty chance

Bukayo Saka squandered a golden chance during Arsenal's highly anticipated UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Gunners were handed an early advantage in the match when Raul Asencio brought down his marker inside the area.

Bukayo Saka's fanciful chipped effort from the penalty spot proved abortive as Arsenal wasted an opportunity to distance themselves from Real Madrid. Photo by Angel Martinez.

Saka wastes penalty vs Real Madrid

Following a brief check on the monitor, French referee François Letexier — after consulting the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) — pointed to the spot, triggering a roar of protest from the Madrid faithful.

With pressure mounting under the deafening whistles of the home crowd, Saka took on the responsibility.

Rather than opting for power or precision, the 23-year-old chose flair — attempting a Panenka in a high-stakes moment.

It was a bold call, but one that spectacularly backfired.

Thibaut Courtois, a veteran of countless Champions League nights, read the situation perfectly.

Though initially diving to his right, the Belgian keeper maintained enough balance to comfortably pluck Saka’s floated effort from the air — snuffing out what could have been a momentum-shifting goal for the visitors.

Technically, the decision to execute a Panenka — especially against an experienced shot-stopper like Courtois — raised eyebrows.

In pressure situations, consistency and decisiveness often trump audacity, and this attempt only reinforced that notion.

Fans react to Saka's miss

The reaction online was swift and fierce:

@JMC_OfficiaI wrote:

"Saka will always bottle it when the pressure is on."

@FouresArmy asked:

"Why did he try a Panenka, though?"

@RealMikeOHearn questioned the penalty decision:

"Why would Odegaard give it to him? Bizarre. Was nailed on to miss it."

@kayykayyy_1 criticised Saka’s mentality:

"This guy is not serious."

@culerforeverrrr offered a different view:

"Pls don’t abuse him."

@mohamed_ab38527 summed up his disappointment:

"Don’t trust Saka again."

Despite the backlash, the miss will inevitably serve as a lesson in composure and decision-making under pressure.

On a night when precision was paramount, a single moment of improvisation proved costly.

