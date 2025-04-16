Agya Koo, in a video, was distressed as he lamented a recent theft incident at his multi-million mansion at Kwadaso-Denkyemuoso

The veteran Kumawood actor said he discovered that some thieves had stolen a large number of mangoes, leaving only a few behind

Agya Koo's theft incident garnered massive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media, with some asking about his security

Veteran Kumawood actor Alexander Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has lamented a recent theft incident at his multi-million mansion at Kwadaso-Denkyemuoso in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

In a video, the legendary actor shared that he had been a victim of a theft incident in his mansion. He noted that the incident distressed him.

Agya Koo narrated that he travelled to another town to attend a funeral service and returned home to pluck some mangoes from his backyard.

The veteran actor said he discovered that some thieves had stolen a large number of mangoes, leaving only a few behind. He wondered why the individuals stole from him, despite his mansion being situated in a peaceful and serene environment.

Agya Koo noted that he suspected the mechanics living behind his mansion of being responsible for the theft and that the perpetrators had also damaged two of his lightbulbs.

The theft incident at the Kumawood actor's multi-million-dollar home surprised fans. Many questioned why the Tetemmofra film production studio owner had not installed a high-level security system inside the mansion to prevent mischievous individuals from gaining easy access to the premises.

Agya Koo's multi-million dollar mega-mansion

Agya Koo unveiled his multi-million-dollar mega-mansion as part of his 54th birthday celebration on June 4, 2023. The actor threw a lavish party, attended by his colleagues and friends.

The legendary actor's mansion boasts numerous impressive features that exude luxury. The large property has a large swimming pool, which is perfect for relaxation and enjoyment during Ghana's warm days.

Agya Koo's mansion also has glass designs, enhancing its beauty and providing a fantastic visual experience for visitors. In past interviews, he shared that it took him about 16 years to build the mansion after he began the construction process in 2007.

He also added that he used the proceeds he had saved from acting in Kumawood movies and performing music at public events to finance the construction of his dream house.

Reactions to Agya Koo's mango theft incident

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Prince Sarpong Kumankumah 79 commented:

"Agya, I am facing a similar problem. I don't get the best of my own mango from my own house. Hmmm."

OTI said:

"He narrates an incident and makes it sound funny 😁😁😁😂😁😁😁."

Official Senior Ricky wrote:

"My boss, please, with all the money, you can't get a security man in your house."

Agya Koo ventures into fish farming

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agya Koo ventured into fish farming on the premises of his plush mansion.

The Kumawood actor urged his followers to also start their farms in their homes to provide themselves with food.

Agya Koo also demonstrated how the youth could start yam farms at home instead of going to the market frequently.

