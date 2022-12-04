Ernest Ofori Osei, son of Ghanaian businessman and millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, has released images showing off his father's deluxe whips

The photos show a lineup of vintage and other luxury cars parked in one of his father's mansions

Fans, especially pretty ladies who took to the comment area of the Instagram post, gushed over the young man

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ernest Ofori Osei, son of Ghanaian businessman and millionaire, Osei Kwame Despite, has shown off a lineup of vintage and other luxury whips in a familiar garage.

Photo of Ernest Ofori Osei. Credit: ofori_osei.

Source: Instagram

The millionaire's son was photographed in what appears to be his father's garage in one of the businessman's magnificent mansions, where the cars are parked.

Ernest Ofori Osei posted the images rocking a Black Stars jersey over black trousers and trendy footwear matching the colour of the jersey. He accompanied his look with a cap as he posed for the shots.

Unlike some of his brothers, especially Saahene and Kennedy Osei, Ernest Ofori Osei hardly shows off expensive cars online and his wardrobe choices.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The latest pictures, which he released with a now-edited caption, gained reactions from netizens. Fans who commented, especially ladies, expressed affection toward him.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Peeps gush over Ernest Ofori Osei

Badablinggg commented:

Ahaha, I love it.

Nanaofori said:

Nice one.

5 Photos Of Despite's Handsome Son Ernest Ofori Osei Looking Dashing In Designer Clothes And Sneakers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite is lucky to have intelligent, stylish, and results-driven heirs.

The millionaire has a large family; some are active on social media, while others try to stay away from the lenses.

Ernest Ofori Osei, one of his sons who graduated from Tema International School, constantly updates his followers about his social life.

5 Times Despite's Handsome Son Modelled In Suits Designed By His Wife

Also, YEN.com.gh wrote that Kennedy Osei is among the rich heirs in Ghana actively involved in his family business while showing off his fashionable looks.

He works hard and spends a fraction of his fortune on designer brands such as watches, jewelry, and cars and also relies on his wife who is a fashion designer to masterfully design stylish outfits for him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh