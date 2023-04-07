A young Nigerian man has shared an intriguing video on TikTok advising netizens on how to go viral on the app

In the video, he showed off his account with over 500k followers and coached netizens on three steps to 'blow'

Social media users have reacted massively to the trending video, with many thanking him for the solid lecture

A young Nigerian man with the handle @ZaddyB has gone viral on social media after coaching his followers about the TikTok app.

In a video, he advised his netizens who wanted to go popular on three steps to achieve fame on TikTok.

Using his account as a practical guide, he showed netizens the three steps to take before making viral videos.

In his words:

"Na three things you go need to do if you want make your video go viral. The first thing you will do is to clear your cache. Then you go to your settings and privacy and free up space.

"The second step is to upload the video and turn on high quality upload. Make sure it is on.

"For the last one, enter settings and privacy, then go to privacy and make sure you are not operating a private account. Also make sure to use hashtags."

Social media reactions

@betty66 said:

"This worked for me before my other account got banned."

@perpetualtochukwu commented:

"Teach me how to use only one picture to do video we way no get too much clothes for many pictures."

@.asantemungu reacted:

"I just clear cache and lost all my draft. How can I get them back?"

@classicqueenoladuni reacted:

"Appreciated. You too much."

@candyblue432 remarked:

"Mine is showing me add debit or credit card I don't understand."

@jejelaye01 stated:

"Bro please that high quality no Dey my TikTok if I wan post."

@official_cheezie said:

"And bro how do I talk nd let it be written on the screen nd even the voice too plz teach me."

@favi_pinky4 asked:

"Pls what are the main hashtags that are important you use to be able to go viral?"

