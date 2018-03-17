When entering the job market, it is best to arm yourself with the relevant tools to sell yourself. For example, when applying for a teaching position in Ghana, you should include your experience and qualifications. However, if you are new to the job market and it is your first time drafting a cover letter, there are steps to follow. Here is how to write an application for employment as a teacher in Ghana.

An application for employment as a teacher is a letter written to introduce yourself to your potential employer. This letter is crucial because it summarises your qualifications. So, what should you include in your application letter? Ensure the letter is professionally formatted.

How to write an application for employment as a teacher in Ghana

There are various methods to write a good application letter for employment. However, you should factor in various issues, like the location of your potential employer. For example, if you wish to apply as a teacher in Ghana, there are various factors to consider.

1. Use the official letter format

Since the application letter is considered an official letter, it must comply with the characteristics of one. First, your contact address should be followed by the potential employer's address. In addition, make sure you use your current address or phone number to be easily traced.

Here is a simple structure of an application for a teaching job.

Your contact information plus the date

Your potential employer's postal address

Salutations

The main paragraphs

The concluding paragraph

Signature

However, if you are unsure whom to address at the beginning (salutations), then it won't hurt to do some research. It is considered a good gesture to address the letter's recipient appropriately, i.e. Dear sir if it's a man or dear madam if it's a woman.

2. Include relevant information only

The best cover letters are always targeted and include all key information. As a result, your letter should begin with the specific position you want to fill at the school.

Mentioning how you learned about the position is also advantageous. Make it a point to explain how you learned about the open position, and don't be afraid to name-drop if the person you heard it from works in the same school district as you.

3. Mention your strengths

Your credentials may be impressive, but to gain your employer's trust, you must include action verbs demonstrating your sense of responsibility. Do not just concentrate on the class or subject you are supposed to teach but also on the institution's mission and vision.

Their values should be important to you as well, and they should be reflected in your strengths, achievements, and characteristics. With this in mind, discover how to write cover letters for specific institutions (private and public schools).

Application for employment as a teacher in a private school

If you want to apply for a teacher position in a private school in Ghana, then you can follow the sample format below.

Victor Edmodo

Box 45, Accra Ghana

M: 0547635434

Vilemodo@gmail.com

(Date)

Mr Ruther Turlin

Human Relations Manager

Accra International School

Box, 46, Accra Ghana

Dear Sir

Re: Application for the position of math teacher

I am writing to apply for the math teacher position advertised in the Daily Graphic by your institution.

I've been a teacher for five years and have a bachelor's degree in pure math from the Winneba's University of Education. I currently work at Immaculate Preparatory School, and my methods have helped raise the school's overall math grade over the last three years.

I encourage children to strive for greater heights and make this subject appealing to kids who prefer languages or the arts. By providing them with a high-quality education at a young age, I believe I am helping to ensure that the institution for which I work produces the best students and professionals.

Given a chance, I believe I can assist your reputable organisation in reaching even greater heights in the coming years.

I eagerly await the opportunity to discuss my application and the contribution I can make to your institution.

Sincerely,

(Sign)

Victor Edmodo

The format above is applicable if you intend to write an application for employment as a teacher in a basic school.

Application for employment as a teacher as an SHS graduate

Who is an SHS graduate? A senior high school graduate holds a high school diploma or passed the general educational development (GED) test. Furthermore, it applies to any other high school graduate equivalency examination approved by the state board of education.

Here is a sample cover letter below.

Joseph Kimmich

876 Accra

Ghana

Josekimmich@gmali.com

(Date)

Ms Emeli Zuria

Headmistress

Winners' secondary school

45 Accra

Ghana

Dear Madam

Re: Job Application

I am a recent BA graduate in linguistics with distinctions in over eight areas. I am confident of obtaining the position advertised by your institution in the national newspaper on (date). I excel at both modern and traditional teaching methods, and some of them can help your school's results even better.

As technology is a rapidly evolving teaching aid, I took the liberty of researching and perfecting activities-based teaching methods. These strategies are the future of education and are already being used successfully in thousands of institutions worldwide.

Because your institution is about to welcome the same technology, I believe my knowledge of it will benefit both teachers and students at your school. In addition, I have a talent for teaching and the ability to deal with many emotions and personalities.

I am excited to collaborate with your organisation. Please find my phone number on the attached resume.

Yours sincerely

(Sign here)

Joseph Kimmich

The format above is also applicable when writing an application for employment as a teacher with no experience.

Application for employment as a teacher in primary school

A primary school teacher is someone who works with children to help them develop their reading, writing, and learning skills. Because they are the foundation of learning and knowledge transfer, elementary school teachers play an important role in developing an educational path for students.

Therefore when applying for a position as a primary school teacher, it is advisable to mention your skills in handling younger students. Here is a sample cover letter below.

Pepe Kale

756 Accra

Ghana

Kalepepe1@gmali.com

(Date)

Ms Zuhura Zuria

Headmistress

Twinstar primary school

75 Accra

Ghana

Dear Madam

Re: Application for the position of teacher

I'm writing to apply for the position of Primary School Teacher recently advertised in the local newspaper. I am confident that I have the skills and qualifications you seek, and I am eager to put my experience to use in this position.

I've been a teacher for three years and have gained a strong understanding of creating a positive and effective learning environment for students. I employ various teaching methods and strategies to engage students and help them learn. I am also skilled at utilising technology to enhance the learning process.

I am confident that I will be able to hit the ground running and contribute positively to your school.

I appreciate your time and consideration, and I look forward to hearing from you soon.

Sincerely,

(Sign here)

Pepe Kale

Frequently asked questions

How can I write an application for employment as a teacher? You have to follow the formal letter format. Also, include your credentials, qualifications and strengths. How do I write a short application letter for a teaching job? You can brief your cover letter by including your achievements, experience, and certifications. How do I write an application letter as a teacher with no experience? Follow the formal letter structure, but the main structure focuses mainly on your achievements and training. How do you write a good job application? The key is to take your time, sell yourself, keep it relevant and include a cover letter. What is your aim as a teacher? Apart from earning a living, the main goal of teaching is to promote learning. How do I prepare for a teacher interview? It will be best if you first research the school online or physically. Practising sample teacher interview questions is an added advantage.

Application for employment as a teacher in Ghana requires planning and research. If you want to draft an impressive cover letter, sell yourself to your employer. Also, include your experience and qualifications, plus other skills that might be relevant for the position you are applying for.

