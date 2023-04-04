Some white people were seen shopping from a pile of clothes in a video currently trending on social media

The clip, which was taken on the side of the road, went viral for what many tagged as 'bend down select' fashion

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on it

A video that shows some white people on the streets shopping for clothes from a pile on the floor has sparked reactions on social media.

The video shows four people - two ladies squatting and two men standing while going through a pile of clothes to find what they desire.

The video was shared on TikTok by a page identified as @pan_afrikan, as part of a plan to expose the side of the United States that the media does not show.

Check out the clip below:

Social media users react to trending video of white people shopping

itsoseiza:

"They call it thrifting or yard sales… Nothing new, na Nigerians de always overthink am."

i_am_oty:

"❤️❤️ Na mumu dey go boutique."

rheyonce2:

"Wearing Okrika is not sign of poverty, na Nigerians go Dey think mumu thing."

wholesalesperfumeoil:

"Oyibo nor dey shamé do bend down select but me for okokomaiko go dey form posh when I enter Okrika shop for iyana iba~ Lizzy, wake up!!! It’s time."

jiostudio:

"There is nothing wrong with this tho."

nigerians_in_germany:

"Finally, we have taught them something."

jidekol:

"Yard sale, flee market, garage sale, thrift yard, call it what you like, laslas na bend down select."

_kamsoo:

"Thrifting has been a thing."

k_amon09:

"If our own is Okirika their own will be Okaraki."

phe_yt:

"Thrift is everywhere na."

Fashion couple show how to slay as wedding guests on a budget with thrift clothes

While attending a wedding can prove to be expensive, Vincent Ebuka is showing that it doesn't always have to be so.

The fashion influencer, alongside a lady, showed how to achieve a stylish look on a budget in one of his videos which has since gone viral.

The video showed the couple going to a thrift market where they purchased their various items, all under N5,000.

While the lady opted for a brown silk slip dress gotten for N2,000, Ebuka got himself a cream jacket (N2000), a shirt (N1,000), pair of pants (N1,500) and brown shoes (N4,000), making a total of N8,500.

