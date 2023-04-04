Netizens React To Viral Video Of White People Buying 'Bend Down Select' Clothes On The Floor
- Some white people were seen shopping from a pile of clothes in a video currently trending on social media
- The clip, which was taken on the side of the road, went viral for what many tagged as 'bend down select' fashion
- Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on it
A video that shows some white people on the streets shopping for clothes from a pile on the floor has sparked reactions on social media.
The video shows four people - two ladies squatting and two men standing while going through a pile of clothes to find what they desire.
The video was shared on TikTok by a page identified as @pan_afrikan, as part of a plan to expose the side of the United States that the media does not show.
Check out the clip below:
Social media users react to trending video of white people shopping
itsoseiza:
"They call it thrifting or yard sales… Nothing new, na Nigerians de always overthink am."
i_am_oty:
"❤️❤️ Na mumu dey go boutique."
rheyonce2:
"Wearing Okrika is not sign of poverty, na Nigerians go Dey think mumu thing."
wholesalesperfumeoil:
"Oyibo nor dey shamé do bend down select but me for okokomaiko go dey form posh when I enter Okrika shop for iyana iba~ Lizzy, wake up!!! It’s time."
jiostudio:
"There is nothing wrong with this tho."
nigerians_in_germany:
"Finally, we have taught them something."
jidekol:
"Yard sale, flee market, garage sale, thrift yard, call it what you like, laslas na bend down select."
_kamsoo:
"Thrifting has been a thing."
k_amon09:
"If our own is Okirika their own will be Okaraki."
phe_yt:
"Thrift is everywhere na."
Fashion couple show how to slay as wedding guests on a budget with thrift clothes
While attending a wedding can prove to be expensive, Vincent Ebuka is showing that it doesn't always have to be so.
The fashion influencer, alongside a lady, showed how to achieve a stylish look on a budget in one of his videos which has since gone viral.
The video showed the couple going to a thrift market where they purchased their various items, all under N5,000.
While the lady opted for a brown silk slip dress gotten for N2,000, Ebuka got himself a cream jacket (N2000), a shirt (N1,000), pair of pants (N1,500) and brown shoes (N4,000), making a total of N8,500.
