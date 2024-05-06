A video of a Ghanaian man lifting his daughter on graduation day has warmed the hearts of many netizens

The man and his daughter recreated a cherished moment from their past, where the dad who carried the young lady

Netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted over the post, with some congratulating both father and daughter

A proud Ghanaian father celebrated his daughter's graduation from the University by recreating a cherished moment from his own academic milestone.

A tweet shared by @Voice of KNUST captured the father, who could not conceal his pride lifting the young lady.

Before and after photos of a Ghanaian lady and his dad Photo credit: @Voice of KNUST

Source: Twitter

The lovely photo was the latest version of an older one taken about two decades ago at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The original snapshot depicted the man lifting his infant daughter in his arms during his graduation ceremony in 2001.

Fast forward to 2024, history repeated as the Ghanaian man travelled to Kumasi to carry his daughter on her special day.

The young lady appeared to be enjoying the moment and beaming in the lovely photo with a smile.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the photo

Netizens who thronged the comments section were touched by the post. They congratulated both father and daughter on their achievements.

@ wrote:

"Moral lesson: Give birth before completing university so that you can also recreate this lovely content."

@StaTure3 wrote:

"Eii so he was a father while in school. What am I even waiting for?"

@SaeedMashud wrote:

"The first frame was taken at Central cafeteria, UG"

@AsareJW wrote:

"Best thing that can happen to a man is to have daughters!!!!"

@Nana Akossuaa wrote:

"Chai I miss my father, graduating on the 10th I would have loved him to be there."

Proud Ghanaian dad carries son on his back at his graduation

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a proud Ghanaian father carried his son on his back at his graduation ceremony.

Many at the scene were left in awe as they admired the father's gesture.

Netizens who thronged the comment session also commended how he celebrated his son.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh