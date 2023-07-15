25 male hair transplant celebrities before and after (with photos)
Hair loss is a common issue that affects many people, including celebrities. However, with the advancement of hair transplant procedures, many male celebrities have successfully regained their confidence by restoring their hair. Discover some of the male hair transplant celebrities before and after their transformations.
Why do celebrities get hair transplants? For most stars, hair transplants are the solution for thinning or balding hair. Given the importance of appearance and image to a celebrity's career and brand, most of them opt for this remedy.
Male hair transplant celebrities before and after procedure
Hair transplant surgeries have become increasingly popular among male celebrities looking to restore their hairline and reclaim their confidence. Here are male celebrities who have undergone hair transplant procedures and their astounding transformations.
1. Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx is one of the celebrities with hair transplants. The multi-talented actor and singer had a hair transplant to address his thinning hair, and the procedure has resulted in a fuller head of hair, enhancing his overall look.
2. David Beckham
David Beckham has undergone the best celebrity hair transplant procedures. The renowned football player resolved to address his thinning hair with a hair transplant, restoring his hairline and complementing his impeccable style.
3. Elon Musk
Elon Musk underwent hair transplant procedures to conceal his relatively significant hair loss. Although he has not publicly declared whether or not he had a hair transplant, he most likely had several between 2003 and 2018.
4. Wayne Rooney
English football icon Wayne Rooney underwent a hair transplant treatment to restore his receding hairline. The transformation boosted his confidence on and off the field, giving him a fuller head of hair.
5. Calum Best
Calum Best's transformation is one of the hair transplant success stories. The reality star admitted that losing his hair negatively affected his confidence. Fortunately, he gained a significant boost in self-esteem when he decided to get a hair transplant.
6. Lewis Hamilton
The Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is among the male celebrities with hair transplants. While he never confirmed his procedure, many physicians have stated that no treatment can reverse hair loss to such an extreme.
7. Matthew McConaughey
The Oscar award winner, Matthew McConaughey, has not always had the full head of hair he has now. While he used to have long, flowing locks, they began to thin out. He was rumoured to have had a hair transplant shortly before being awarded Sexiest Man Alive in 2005.
8. John Travolta
John Travolta's full head of hair was almost as famous as his acting skills. However, he began to experience hair loss in his forties and underwent Follicular unit extraction (FUE) Hairline Surgery in 2016.
9. Antonio Conte
In the early 2000s, the former Tottenham coach experienced significant hair loss. He underwent multiple hair transplants throughout the years until he eventually regained a full head of hair.
10. Harry Kane
Which top celebrity has had a hair transplant? Harry Kane recently had a hair transplant surgery to fix his thinning hairline. The Tottenham Hotspur striker underwent a procedure in which healthy follicles were harvested from the back of his head and implanted in the balding area at the temples.
11. Elton John
The legendary musician and performer Elton John opted for a hair transplant to counteract his receding hairline. His hair was effectively restored, giving him a more youthful and confident appearance.
12. Jeremy McConnell
The reality television star, Jeremy McConnell, received a hair transplant in Turkey to treat his hair loss concerns. The surgery has given him a more defined hairline, which has increased his self-esteem.
13. Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. Additionally, he is among black celebrities with hair transplants. He underwent the transformation to treat his thinning hairline and revamp his overall appearance.
14. Machine Gun Kelly (MGK)
Machine Gun Kelly may have had multiple hair transplant procedures. He started experiencing hair loss in his early 20s. These effective procedures have drastically altered his hairline and confidence.
15. Jude Law
Jude Law is one of many celebrities who experienced receding hairlines due to genetics and ageing. The famous actor, who was once known for his erratic hairline, has supposedly undergone some hair restoration treatment, but he has never formally confirmed a hair transplant.
16. David Silva
David Silva is regarded as one of the world's best midfielders due to his technical brilliance and creative football skills. Silva underwent a hair transplant treatment in 2017 to fix and fill his hairline. This hair transplant celebrity's before and after pictures show a complete transformation.
17. Prince Harry
The Duke of Sussex experienced substantial hair loss early on, which worsened over time. While it's unclear whether he had surgery, his hair appears denser than it once was.
18. Louis Walsh
The X Factor judge Louis Walsh is among the hair transplant celebrities whose before and after pictures look amazing. He underwent the procedure in 2011 as he wished to appear younger.
19. Jon Cryer
Most people recognize him as Alan Harper from the popular television series Two and a Half Men. Before having his hair transplant, the American actor suffered from severe androgenic alopecia.
20. Jeremy Piven
Jeremy Piven, known for his role in Entourage, is rumoured to have undergone a hair transplant to combat his hair loss. He now has a natural-looking hairline, which has boosted his self-confidence.
21. Kevin Costner
When Kevin Costner starred alongside Whitney Houston 30 years ago in The Bodyguard, he had a lower hair density. Given the progression of the actor's hairline, it appears he has undergone multiple hair transplants.
22. Sam Smith
At the end of 2020, Sam Smith discussed his hair transplant procedure during a Vogue interview. In the interview, the singer discussed his androgenetic alopecia openly and described how hair implants helped him regain his confidence.
23. Mel Gibson
Mel Gibson is also one of the hair transplant celebrities. The American actor had stage 4 baldness on the Norwood scale before the hair transplant surgeries.
24. Hugh Laurie
Despite his achievements, Laurie suffered from male pattern baldness and eventually underwent a hair transplant. After a successful surgery, he has restored his natural hairline and appears confident on the screen.
25. Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck is a widely renowned actor and producer who has appeared on screen for nearly four decades. However, he also made headlines for his receding hairline, which prompted him to have hair transplant surgery to address his hair loss.
These 25 male hair transplant celebrities before and after pictures are inspiring examples of how the procedure can enhance one's appearance and confidence. They have triumphed over hair loss, demonstrating the effectiveness of hair transplants in sustaining their celebrity status and fostering a renewed sense of confidence.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article on 35 famous shortest celebrities in Hollywood. Some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry don't allow their shortness to affect their career.
Tony Cox, Peter Dinklage, and Danny DeVito are some of the shortest celebrities in Hollywood. Interestingly, some of these individuals are famous because of their shortness.
Source: YEN.com.gh