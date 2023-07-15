25 male hair transplant celebrities before and after (with photos)

Hair loss is a common issue that affects many people, including celebrities. However, with the advancement of hair transplant procedures, many male celebrities have successfully regained their confidence by restoring their hair. Discover some of the male hair transplant celebrities before and after their transformations.

Wayne Rooney, Floyd Mayweather, David Beckham, and Elton John have done hair transplants: Photo: Martin Rickett/PA, Johnny Nunez/WireImage, Marc Piasecki/GC, Karwai Tang/WireImage (modified by author)

Why do celebrities get hair transplants? For most stars, hair transplants are the solution for thinning or balding hair. Given the importance of appearance and image to a celebrity's career and brand, most of them opt for this remedy.

Male hair transplant celebrities before and after procedure

Hair transplant surgeries have become increasingly popular among male celebrities looking to restore their hairline and reclaim their confidence. Here are male celebrities who have undergone hair transplant procedures and their astounding transformations.

1. Jamie Foxx

Images of Jamie Foxx before and after hair transplant. Photo: Paul Drinkwater, Karwai Tang

Jamie Foxx is one of the celebrities with hair transplants. The multi-talented actor and singer had a hair transplant to address his thinning hair, and the procedure has resulted in a fuller head of hair, enhancing his overall look.

2. David Beckham

Images of David Beckham before and after rumoured hair transplant. Photo: J. Quinton, Pierre Suu

David Beckham has undergone the best celebrity hair transplant procedures. The renowned football player resolved to address his thinning hair with a hair transplant, restoring his hairline and complementing his impeccable style.

3. Elon Musk

Elon Musk's images before and after alleged hair transplant. Photo: Chesnot, Dan Tuffs

Elon Musk underwent hair transplant procedures to conceal his relatively significant hair loss. Although he has not publicly declared whether or not he had a hair transplant, he most likely had several between 2003 and 2018.

4. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney before and after hair transplant. Photo: Michael Regan, Anthony Devlin

English football icon Wayne Rooney underwent a hair transplant treatment to restore his receding hairline. The transformation boosted his confidence on and off the field, giving him a fuller head of hair.

5. Calum Best

Calum Best before and after undergoing a hair transplant. Photo: Karwai Tang, Gareth Cattermole

Calum Best's transformation is one of the hair transplant success stories. The reality star admitted that losing his hair negatively affected his confidence. Fortunately, he gained a significant boost in self-esteem when he decided to get a hair transplant.

6. Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton before and after his rumoured hair transplant. Photo: Mark Thompson, Franziska Krug

The Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is among the male celebrities with hair transplants. While he never confirmed his procedure, many physicians have stated that no treatment can reverse hair loss to such an extreme.

7. Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey before and after hair transformation. Photo: Rich Polk, Jon Kopaloff

The Oscar award winner, Matthew McConaughey, has not always had the full head of hair he has now. While he used to have long, flowing locks, they began to thin out. He was rumoured to have had a hair transplant shortly before being awarded Sexiest Man Alive in 2005.

8. John Travolta

John Travolta before and after hair surgery. Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Jean Baptiste Lacroix

John Travolta's full head of hair was almost as famous as his acting skills. However, he began to experience hair loss in his forties and underwent Follicular unit extraction (FUE) Hairline Surgery in 2016.

9. Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte before and after hair transplant. Photo: Mike Hewitt, Claudio Villa

In the early 2000s, the former Tottenham coach experienced significant hair loss. He underwent multiple hair transplants throughout the years until he eventually regained a full head of hair.

10. Harry Kane

Harry Kane before and after hair surgery. Photo: Joe Prior, Vladimir Rys

Which top celebrity has had a hair transplant? Harry Kane recently had a hair transplant surgery to fix his thinning hairline. The Tottenham Hotspur striker underwent a procedure in which healthy follicles were harvested from the back of his head and implanted in the balding area at the temples.

11. Elton John

Elton John's images before and after hair surgery. Photo: Toni Anne Barson, Kevork Djansezian

The legendary musician and performer Elton John opted for a hair transplant to counteract his receding hairline. His hair was effectively restored, giving him a more youthful and confident appearance.

12. Jeremy McConnell

The reality television star, Jeremy McConnell, received a hair transplant in Turkey to treat his hair loss concerns. The surgery has given him a more defined hairline, which has increased his self-esteem.

13. Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather before and after hair transplant. Photo: Prince Williams, Allen Berezovsky

Floyd Mayweather is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. Additionally, he is among black celebrities with hair transplants. He underwent the transformation to treat his thinning hairline and revamp his overall appearance.

14. Machine Gun Kelly (MGK)

Machine Gun Kelly's images before and after hair transformation. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouri, Michael Kovac

Machine Gun Kelly may have had multiple hair transplant procedures. He started experiencing hair loss in his early 20s. These effective procedures have drastically altered his hairline and confidence.

15. Jude Law

Jude Law before and after an alleged hair transplant. Photo: Rocco Spaziani, The Asahi Shimbun

Jude Law is one of many celebrities who experienced receding hairlines due to genetics and ageing. The famous actor, who was once known for his erratic hairline, has supposedly undergone some hair restoration treatment, but he has never formally confirmed a hair transplant.

16. David Silva

David Silva before and after a hair transplant. Photo: Matt McNulty, Alex Livesey

David Silva is regarded as one of the world's best midfielders due to his technical brilliance and creative football skills. Silva underwent a hair transplant treatment in 2017 to fix and fill his hairline. This hair transplant celebrity's before and after pictures show a complete transformation.

17. Prince Harry

Prince Harry's hair comparison images. Photo: Anwar Hussein, Max Mumby

The Duke of Sussex experienced substantial hair loss early on, which worsened over time. While it's unclear whether he had surgery, his hair appears denser than it once was.

18. Louis Walsh

Louis Walsh before and after hair transformation. Photo: Tim P. Whitby, Paul Archuleta

The X Factor judge Louis Walsh is among the hair transplant celebrities whose before and after pictures look amazing. He underwent the procedure in 2011 as he wished to appear younger.

19. Jon Cryer

Jon Cryer before and after hair transplant. Photo: Gregg DeGuire, Jeff Kravitz

Most people recognize him as Alan Harper from the popular television series Two and a Half Men. Before having his hair transplant, the American actor suffered from severe androgenic alopecia.

20. Jeremy Piven

Jeremy Piven hair comparison images. Photo: Leon Bennett, Jon Kopaloff

Jeremy Piven, known for his role in Entourage, is rumoured to have undergone a hair transplant to combat his hair loss. He now has a natural-looking hairline, which has boosted his self-confidence.

21. Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner images before and after hair transplant. Photo: Toni Anne Barson, Nathan Congleton

When Kevin Costner starred alongside Whitney Houston 30 years ago in The Bodyguard, he had a lower hair density. Given the progression of the actor's hairline, it appears he has undergone multiple hair transplants.

22. Sam Smith

Sam Smith's hair comparison images. Photo: FOX, Bruce Glikas

At the end of 2020, Sam Smith discussed his hair transplant procedure during a Vogue interview. In the interview, the singer discussed his androgenetic alopecia openly and described how hair implants helped him regain his confidence.

23. Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson before and after hair transplant. Photo: Steve Granitz, Nick Laham

Mel Gibson is also one of the hair transplant celebrities. The American actor had stage 4 baldness on the Norwood scale before the hair transplant surgeries.

24. Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie before and after hair surgery. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix, Jeff Kravitz

Despite his achievements, Laurie suffered from male pattern baldness and eventually underwent a hair transplant. After a successful surgery, he has restored his natural hairline and appears confident on the screen.

25. Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck's images before and after hair transplant. Photo: Leon Bennett, Jill Ann Spaulding

Ben Affleck is a widely renowned actor and producer who has appeared on screen for nearly four decades. However, he also made headlines for his receding hairline, which prompted him to have hair transplant surgery to address his hair loss.

These 25 male hair transplant celebrities before and after pictures are inspiring examples of how the procedure can enhance one's appearance and confidence. They have triumphed over hair loss, demonstrating the effectiveness of hair transplants in sustaining their celebrity status and fostering a renewed sense of confidence.

